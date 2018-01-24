TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Sochi 2014
Getty Images

Russia rejects Olympic boycott talk — for now

Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin dismissed talk of an Olympic boycott after some of Russia’s top athletes were barred from competing at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Several of the country’s top medal hopes, including six-time short track speed skating gold medalist Viktor Ahn, were barred from the Olympics amid the country’s ongoing doping scandal, which has already forced Russia to compete under a neutral flag.

Asked whether the Kremlin might consider a boycott in light of the new restrictions, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said “right now it is important to avoid words like ‘boycott.'”

Peskov said the Russian government is going to focus on communicating with the International Olympic Committee to defend its athletes.

The IOC is vetting Russian athletes before issuing invitations for them to compete in PyeongChang.

The Russian Hockey Federation said Wednesday its women’s team had been allowed to compete, though one player, forward Lyudmila Belyakova, was refused.

The Russian women’s hockey team was disqualified from the 2014 Olympics for involvement in doping and cover-ups. Nine players were banned from the Olympics for life.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

PHOTOS: Russia neutral Olympic uniform designs

Petter Northug left off Norway Olympic cross-country skiing team

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 24, 2018, 9:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Sochi 2014 Russia rejects Olympic boycott talk — for now White, Kim lead Olympic snowboard team; gold medalist left off Marcel Hirscher ties Hermann Maier; Henrik Kristoffersen slams snowballs (video)

Petter Northug, the most decorated Norwegian cross-country skier of the last 20 years, was left off the country’s Olympic team.

Northug, a braggadocious 32-year-old with 13 world titles and six Olympic medals, struggled each of the past two seasons.

He barely competed this season, placing 32nd in his lone World Cup start and missing recent races, reportedly due to health issues.

Northug may be the most known athlete in Norway, which leads the all-time Winter Olympic medal standings.

Norway also left off the Olympic team the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, 43-year-old biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, a 13-time Olympic medalist who struggled this season.

Northug had his own reality show, “Circus Northug,” which ran for two seasons. He competed in the World Series of Poker. He once made King Harald V wait 15 minutes to congratulate him on a victory so that he could cool down.

Competitors have called him “Storkjeften fra Mosvik,” or the Big Mouth from Mosvik (his Norwegian birthplace). Northug has raced with the words “Haters Gonna Hate” on his apparel.

Northug was also given a 50-day prison sentence in 2014 for drunkenly crashing his car into a barrier near his home in Trondheim. He reportedly served it outside of jail while wearing an ankle cuff.

Norway should do well even without Northug in PyeongChang. The top two skiers this World Cup season are Norwegians Johannes Klaebo and Martin Johnsrud Sundby.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Winter Olympics

White, Kim lead Olympic snowboard team; gold medalist left off

By Nick ZaccardiJan 23, 2018, 7:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Sochi 2014 Russia rejects Olympic boycott talk — for now Petter Northug left off Norway Olympic cross-country skiing team Marcel Hirscher ties Hermann Maier; Henrik Kristoffersen slams snowballs (video)

The 26-member U.S. Olympic snowboard team was named Tuesday, headlined by Shaun WhiteKelly Clark and Chloe Kim.

White, Clark and Kim — as well as Olympic medalists Jamie Anderson and Lindsey Jacobellis — automatically qualified for the team earlier this season.

The biggest news Tuesday was in the omissions. The following snowboarders failed to make the PyeongChang roster:

Hannah Teter — 2006 Olympic halfpipe champion
Seth Wescott — 2006, 2010 Olympic snowboard cross champion
Nate Holland — Seven-time X Games snowboard cross champion
Alex Deibold — 2014 Olympic snowboard cross bronze medalist

Teter, Wescott, Holland and Deibold all competed in Olympic qualifiers, but none ranked among the top four Americans in their events this season.

MORE: U.S. Olympic roster now more than 200 athletes

The full U.S. Olympic snowboard team:

Halfpipe
Kelly Clark — 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympian
Arielle Gold — 2014 Olympian
Chloe Kim
Maddie Mastro
Ben Ferguson
Chase Josey
Jake Pates
Shaun White — 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympian

Kim is the gold-medal favorite. White is among the favorites along with Scotty James of Australia and Ayumu Hirano of Japan. The U.S. women could sweep the podium.

Big Air/Slopestyle
Jamie Anderson — 2014
Jessika Jenson — 2014
Hailey Langland
Julia Marino
Chris Corning
Red Gerard
Kyle Mack
Ryan Stassel — 2014

The U.S. women could sweep either the big air or slopestyle podium, too. The U.S. swept the first Olympic slopestyle titles in Sochi with Anderson and the now-retired Sage Kotsenburg. Big air makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Snowboard Cross
Faye Gulini — 2010, 2014
Lindsey Jacobellis — 2006, 2010, 2014
Rosie Mancari
Meghan Tierney
Nick Baumgartner — 2010, 2014
Jonathan Cheever
Mick Dierdorff
Hagen Kearney

Jacobellis is a five-time world champion and 10-time X Games champion but owns just one Olympic medal, and it’s a silver. She finished second and then won the next two World Cups to start this season to clinch her fourth Olympic berth.

Parallel Giant Slalom
A.J. Muss
Mike Trapp

The U.S. last earned an Alpine snowboarding medal in 2006 and isn’t favored to make the podium in PyeongChang.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Danny Davis suffers scary crash in Olympic qualifier