Russia rejects Olympic boycott talk — for now

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin dismissed talk of an Olympic boycott after some of Russia’s top athletes were barred from competing at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Several of the country’s top medal hopes, including six-time short track speed skating gold medalist Viktor Ahn, were barred from the Olympics amid the country’s ongoing doping scandal, which has already forced Russia to compete under a neutral flag.

Asked whether the Kremlin might consider a boycott in light of the new restrictions, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said “right now it is important to avoid words like ‘boycott.'”

Peskov said the Russian government is going to focus on communicating with the International Olympic Committee to defend its athletes.

The IOC is vetting Russian athletes before issuing invitations for them to compete in PyeongChang.

The Russian Hockey Federation said Wednesday its women’s team had been allowed to compete, though one player, forward Lyudmila Belyakova, was refused.

The Russian women’s hockey team was disqualified from the 2014 Olympics for involvement in doping and cover-ups. Nine players were banned from the Olympics for life.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

PHOTOS: Russia neutral Olympic uniform designs