Thomas Bach: Russian Olympic athlete list made so no ‘negative surpises’

Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 1:25 PM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Seeking to avoid “negative surprises” about past doping by Russian athletes after they compete at the PyeongChang Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach explained Wednesday why invitation rules must be strict.

Bach told reporters in a conference call that only clean athletes with “not the slightest doubt or suspicion” about them should go to the Games that open Feb. 9.

It is the first Winter Games since the doping-tainted Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“The final invited list will consist of clean athletes, so that neither Russia nor the Olympic movement will have to face any negative surprises,” the International Olympic Committee leader said.

Six-time short-track speedskating gold medalist Viktor Ahn is among several high-profile Russians blocked from competing in South Korea by an IOC panel that is assessing each athlete’s testing history and potential forensic evidence.

Five hockey players have also been barred, including former NHL players Sergei Plotnikov, Valeri Nichushkin and Anton Belov.

”If such an athlete is not on the list, then this independent panel has serious indications by different sources and by different means,” Bach said.

The IOC has not confirmed any names before publishing a list of invited athletes this weekend, nor has it detailed all the criteria being used by the panel to vet each athlete.

“There could be a suspicion, there may be even ongoing procedures, there could be many factors which did not lead to the satisfaction of the panel,” Bach said.

Declining to discuss individual cases, he did suggest potential evidence from a Moscow testing laboratory’s database is one such factor.

The database trove being studied by the IOC invitation panel covers years of the lab’s work when Russia operated a state-backed program of doping and cover-ups across summer and winter sports.

“This is why we had the (World Anti-Doping Agency) chief investigator Mr. (Gunter) Younger in this group to contribute with his first-hand experience,” Bach said.

Another possible reason for excluding a Russian athlete from the Olympics is appearing on the so-called “Duchess List” of athletes using a steroids cocktail compiled by former lab director Grigory Rodchenkov. He is a key whistleblower now living as a protected witness in the United States.

Bach said that forensic evidence from tampered urine samples — “salt analysis, DNA inconsistencies” — and suspect readings from an athlete’s biological passport could also lead to exclusion from the invited Russian team.

Organizers want to avoid situations “where there are new facts arriving,” said Bach, who wants to avoid altering PyeongChang results and reallocating medals to clean athletes after the Games.

“It is extremely important and this is one of the reasons why we have the widest and the strictest ever pre-games testing program,” he said.

Russian athletes that are invited will compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” under the Olympic flag, and in neutral uniform.

Injured Torah Bright, halfpipe champ, misses Australia Olympic team

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 24, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
An injured Torah Bright, arguably Australia’s greatest Winter Olympian, was left off the nation’s Olympic snowboarding team.

Bright, the 2010 Olympic halfpipe champ who took silver in 2014, returned to competition in December for the first time since January 2016.

She finished 15th and eighth in two World Cups, withdrawing from the final of the latter with what was believed a wrist injury that would have prevented her from competing in PyeongChang, according to the Australian.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed Bright wasn’t nominated to the team due to injury.

Regardless, the two women who made it (Emily Arthur and Holly Crawford) outperformed Bright in World Cups this season.

Bright competed in three snowboarding events in Sochi — halfpipe, slopestyle (seventh) and snowboard cross (18th).

The Australian team for PyeongChang includes an Olympic men’s halfpipe medal favorite — 2017 X Games champion Scotty James.

U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team complete with 7 added

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 24, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
Now-four-time Olympians Steven Nyman and Stacey Cook headlined the seven added to complete the U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team Wednesday.

Nyman, a 35-year-old coming back from blowing out his left knee nearly one year ago, and Cook, 33, joined a team that includes the previously qualified Lindsey VonnMikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety.

The full U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team:

Stacey Cook — 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympian
Breezy Johnson
Megan McJames — 2010, 2014 Olympian
Alice McKennis
Laurenne Ross — 2014
Mikaela Shiffrin — 2014
Resi Stiegler — 2006, 2014
Lindsey Vonn — 2002, 2006, 2010
Jackie Wiles — 2014
Bryce Bennett
Tommy Biesemeyer
David Chodounsky — 2014
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Mark Engel
Tommy Ford — 2010
Jared Goldberg — 2014
Tim Jitloff — 2010, 2014
Nolan Kasper — 2010, 2014
Ted Ligety — 2006, 2010, 2014
Wiley Maple
Steven Nyman — 2006, 2010, 2014
Andrew Weibrecht — 2010, 2014

Shiffrin and Vonn could sweep the five individual women’s events in PyeongChang. Shiffrin, the World Cup overall leader, is the clear slalom favorite and looking strong in the giant slalom and super combined.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion who missed Sochi due to knee injuries, has downhill and super-G wins this season.

The U.S. men have zero podiums this World Cup season and were dealt a blow when top speed racer Travis Ganong suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Ligety appears to be the best medal hope. The 2014 Olympic giant slalom champion, who dealt with injuries of his own this Olympic cycle, has a best finish of fifth this season.

These will be the first Olympics without Bode Miller racing since 1994 and the first without Julia Mancuso since 1998. The two most decorated U.S. Olympic skiers retired and will be part of the NBC Olympics team in South Korea.

