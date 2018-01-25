TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Aly Raisman
TODAY

Aly Raisman: Facing Larry Nassar was like competing at Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 25, 2018, 8:07 AM EST
Aly Raisman said she doesn’t feel like justice was fully served when Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison on Wednesday.

“It’s not something where you just instantly feel better,” the three-time Olympic champion said on TODAY on Thursday (video here). “We need to hold these organizations accountable — USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, MSU [Michigan State University]. They need an independent investigation. This is bigger than Larry Nassar. We have to get to the bottom of how this disaster happened. If we don’t figure out how it did, we can’t be confident that it won’t happen again.”

Raisman was one of more than 150 women who provided victim-impact statements at Nassar’s seven-day sentencing that ended Wednesday.

Raisman faced Nassar for the first time last week since a 2015 USA Gymnastics training camp. She prepared mentally by looking at photos of him online.

“In that moment, I almost felt like I was going to compete because at the Olympics you block out everything, and in that moment, I blocked out everything,” Raisman said. “But after, I will be honest, I was sick. I almost passed out. I had the worst headache for hours. Even since then, I still don’t feel good now. … I’m very, very exhausted from it.”

Raisman was caught by surprise in the court room. Nassar looked her in the eye for her entire testimony.

Nassar wrote a letter to the judge last week arguing to stop the survivors from giving their testimonies in front of him in court.

“Hell hath no fury like a woman’s scorn,” Nassar wrote. “It is a complete nightmare. The stories that are being fabricated to sensationalize this.”

TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb read part of that to Nassar on Thursday.

“I don’t think he understands,” Raisman said.

Russian flags allowed for fans at Olympics

Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 8:23 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says Russian fans will be allowed to fly their flag at the PyeongChang Olympics, but organized protests could bring further sanctions.

Russia has been banned from the games but some of the country’s athletes will be allowed to compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.

The IOC says its ban on athletes wearing the Russian tricolor doesn’t apply to fans, saying this “cannot be prohibited.”

However, the IOC adds that “should this appear to be an organized political demonstration the IOC will take this into consideration in its monitoring system.”

That could mean Russia won’t get to march with its flag at the Closing Ceremony, which the IOC has offered as an incentive for the country to comply with its rulings.

Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk lead Russia Olympic men’s hockey roster

By Nick ZaccardiJan 25, 2018, 5:54 AM EST
Russia’s men’s hockey roster is easily the most decorated of the 12 nations in the Olympic tournament.

It’s headlined by Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk, two NHL All-Stars now playing in the KHL and headed to their fifth Winter Games together. That’s a Russian/Soviet hockey record.

Russia’s team won’t be called “Russia” of course.

It is the Olympic Athlete from Russia team since the Russian flag and color scheme have been barred from PyeongChang as part of the nation’s doping sanctions.

The 25 players on the team announced Thursday all hail from Russia’s KHL, the world’s second-best league behind the NHL.

But several previously played in the NHL and are talented enough to be playing in that league if they wanted — Kovalchuk, Datsyuk and defenseman Slava Voynov, who left the NHL in 2015 after an indefinite suspension for a domestic violence charge for which he spent two months in jail.

Russia immediately became the favorite for gold in PyeongChang when the NHL announced April 3 that it would not send its players to the Olympics for the first time since 1994.

The full roster:

Goaltenders: Vasily Koshechkin, Ilya Sorokin, Igor Shestyorkin.

Defensemen: Slava Voynov, Vladislav Gavrikov, Artyom Zub, Andrei Zubarev, Bogdan Kiselevich, Alexei Marchenko, Nikita Nesterov, Dinar Khafizullin.

Forwards: Sergei Andronov, Alexander Barabanov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Gusev, Pavel Datsyuk, Ilya Kablukov, Sergei Kalinin, Kirill Kaprizov, Ilya Kovalchuk, Sergei Mozyakin, Nikolai Prokhorkin, Ivan Telegin, Vadim Shipachyov, Sergei Shirokov.

