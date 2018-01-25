Aly Raisman: Facing Larry Nassar was like competing at Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Aly Raisman said she doesn’t feel like justice was fully served when Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison on Wednesday.

“It’s not something where you just instantly feel better,” the three-time Olympic champion said on TODAY on Thursday (video here). “We need to hold these organizations accountable — USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, MSU [Michigan State University]. They need an independent investigation. This is bigger than Larry Nassar. We have to get to the bottom of how this disaster happened. If we don’t figure out how it did, we can’t be confident that it won’t happen again.”

Raisman was one of more than 150 women who provided victim-impact statements at Nassar’s seven-day sentencing that ended Wednesday.

Raisman faced Nassar for the first time last week since a 2015 USA Gymnastics training camp. She prepared mentally by looking at photos of him online.

“In that moment, I almost felt like I was going to compete because at the Olympics you block out everything, and in that moment, I blocked out everything,” Raisman said. “But after, I will be honest, I was sick. I almost passed out. I had the worst headache for hours. Even since then, I still don’t feel good now. … I’m very, very exhausted from it.”

Raisman was caught by surprise in the court room. Nassar looked her in the eye for her entire testimony.

Nassar wrote a letter to the judge last week arguing to stop the survivors from giving their testimonies in front of him in court.

“Hell hath no fury like a woman’s scorn,” Nassar wrote. “It is a complete nightmare. The stories that are being fabricated to sensationalize this.”

TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb read part of that to Nassar on Thursday.

“I don’t think he understands,” Raisman said.

