North, South Korea hockey players meet, shout ‘We are one!’

Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 9:14 AM EST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Female hockey players from the rival Koreas were paired up with each other Thursday to form their first-ever Olympic squad as their countries press ahead with rare reconciliation steps following a period of nuclear tensions.

A dozen North Korean hockey players wearing white-and-red winter parkas crossed the heavily fortified border into South Korea earlier Thursday, as about 30-40 conservative activists shouted anti-Pyongyang slogans at a nearby border area.

The North Koreans traveled on to a national athletes’ village in southern South Korea, where they were welcomed by their South Korean teammates and Canadian coach Sarah Murray, who presented them flower bouquets in an outdoor welcoming ceremony.

“I sincerely welcome your arrival,” Lee Jae-kun, head of the athletes’ village, told the North Koreans after they got off a bus.

Pak Chol Ho, a North Korean coach who arrived with the 12 athletes and two support staff, told reporters that he’s happy to team up with South Koreans.

“I’m very pleased with the fact that North and South are united as one to participate in [the Olympics]. I expect we’ll see good results if we unite our efforts … though we don’t have much time,” he said.

The Korean players later shouted “We are one!” and took a group photo. North and South Korean players plan to practice separately for several days as Murray needs time to learn about the North Koreans.

The players were sharing the same locker room, and the lockers of the North Korean players were deliberately placed between those of their South Korean teammates so that they could become close quickly, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Koreas fielded a single team to major sports events only twice, both in 1991. One event was the world table tennis championships and the other soccer’s World Youth Championship.

But this is the first time they’ve assembled a single team for the Olympics.

The Koreas explored how to cooperate in the Olympics after the North’s leader Kim Jong Un abruptly said in his New Year’s address that he was willing to send an Olympic delegation.

As part of the rapprochement deals, the Koreas also agreed for their athletes to march together under a single flag during the Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee allowed 22 North Korean athletes, including the 12 hockey players, to compete in PyeongChang in exceptional entries given to the North, which qualified zero athletes from the Games.

The 10 others will compete in figure skating, short track speed skating, Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing. They will come to South Korea on Feb. 1.

The joint hockey team deal triggered a backlash in South Korea, with a survey showing about 70 percent of respondents opposing the idea because it would deprive South Korean players of playing time.

The IOC-brokered agreement requires at least three North Korean players to suit up for each game, meaning that three from South Korea’s original roster cannot play in those games.

Murray has said that the North Koreans’ hard-hitting style would make them suited to be her fourth line, a group of players who are typically asked to provide strong physical play in short bursts while giving their teammates with greater scoring responsibilities a chance to rest.

Murray, who examined the North Koreans first-hand during an event in Gangneung last year, has identified five players as memorable, but among them, only forwards Jong Su Hyon and Kim Hyang Mi made the trip for the Olympics.

The unified Korean team will open their group action against Switzerland on Feb. 10.

It will then face Sweden on Feb. 12 and Japan on Feb. 14.

What draws attention is its Japan match, as many in both Koreas still harbor bitter resentment against Japan’s 35-year colonial rule that ended in 1945, three years before two different governments were formally established on the Korean Peninsula.

Olympic Athlete from Russia hockey jersey unveiled

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 25, 2018, 1:47 PM EST
The first-ever Olympic Athlete from Russia hockey team jersey design was unveiled Thursday.

The jerseys had to be made after the International Olympic Committee mandated in December that uniforms for Russians athletes in PyeongChang meet this criteria:

  • Can include only two types of wording — “Olympic Athlete from Russia” and OAR
  • Where “Russia” is used with “Olympic Athlete from Russia,” “Russia” must be on a line below “Olympic Athlete from” and not in a larger size
  • Uniforms must be different pantones than the Russian flag (suggested to be darker)
  • Only one- or two-color elements are allowed (the Russian flag is three colors)

That in mind, “Olympic Athlete from Russia” appears on the uniforms where “Россия” would have appeared.

Also, the Russian double-headed eagle emblem across the chest is replaced by a jersey number.

What hasn’t changed is the color. It appears to be the same shade of red from the original design unveiled by Nike in November.

The original Russian jersey for PyeongChang (via Nike):

Russia Hockey Jersey

Russia names 169-athlete Olympic roster

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 25, 2018, 1:24 PM EST
The Russian Olympic Committee said it is sending 169 athletes to the PyeongChang Olympics, which would make it one of the largest teams at the Winter Games.

Only Canada, the U.S. and Russia had more than 169 athletes compete in Sochi.

All of the 169 athletes would have had to be individually invited to the PyeongChang Olympics by an IOC panel due to Russia’s doping sanctions.

Many of its stars were left out either by suspension or no invitation, including Viktor Ahn (six Olympic short track titles), Aleksandr Tretiyakov (Sochi skeleton champ), Aleksandr Legkov (Sochi 50km cross-country champ) and Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov (Sochi pairs figure skating silver medalists).

The most notable names of the 169 on the team are figure skating favorites Yevgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova, American-born snowboarder Vic Wild (two golds in Sochi), 2017 World Cup luge champ Roman Repilov and five-time Olympic hockey players Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia team, according to the Russian Olympic Committee:

BIATHLON
Anton Babikov, Matvei Eliseev, Tatyana Akimova, Uliana Kaisheva.

BOBSLED AND SKELETON
Maxim Andrianov, Alexey Zaitsev, Vasily Kondratenko, Vladislav Marchenkov, Ruslan Samitov, Yury Selikhov, Alexey Stulnev, Nikita Tregubov, Yulia Belomestnykh, Anastasia Kocherzhova, Alexandra Rodionova, Nadezhda Sergeeva.

ALPINE SKIING
Alexander Andrienko, Pavel Trikhichev, Alexander Khoroshilov, Anastasia Silantieva, Ekaterina Tkachenko.

CURLING
Alexander Krushelnytsky, Galina Arsenkina, Anastasia Bryzgalova, Uliana Vasilyeva, Yuliya Gusiyeva, Victoria Moiseeva, Yulia Portunova.

SPEED SKATING
Sergei Trofimov, Natalia Voronina, Angelina Golikova, Olga Graf.

NORDIC COMBINED
Ernest Yakhin.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Alexander Bolshunov, Alexey Vitsenko, Andrei Larkov, Andrei Melnichenko, Alexander Panzhinsky, Denis Spitsov, Alexey Chervotkin, Yulia Belorukova, Alisa Zhambalova, Natalya Nepryaeva, Anna Nechaevskaya, Anastasia Sedova.

SKI JUMPING
Evgeny Klimov, Denis Kornilov, Mikhail Nazarov, Alexei Romashov, Irina Avvakumova, Anastasia Barannikova, Alexandra Kustova, Sofya Tikhonova.

LUGE
Vladislav Antonov, Andrei Bogdanov, Alexander Denisiev, Andrei Medvedev, Semyon Pavlichenko, Roman Repilov, Stepan Fedorov, Ekaterina Baturina.

SNOWBOARDING
Nikita Avtaneev, Victor Wild, Daniil Dilman, Dmitry Loginov, Anton Mamaev, Nikolai Olyunin, Dmitry Sarsembayev, Andrei Sobolev, Vladislav Khadarin, Milena Bykova, Maria Vasiltsova, Alena Zavarzina, Christina Paul, Natalia Soboleva, Ekaterina Tudegesheva, Sofya Fedorova.

FIGURE SKATING
Dmitry Aliev, Jonathan Gureyro, Mikhail Kolyada, Vladimir Morozov, Alexei Rogonov, Dmitry Soloviev, Alexander Enbert, Christina Astakhova, Ekaterina Bobrova, Natalya Zabiyako, Alina Zagitova, Tiffany Zagorsky, Evgenia Medvedeva, Maria Sotskova, Yevgeniya Tarasova.

FREESTYLE SKIING
Ilya Burov, Maxim Burov, Semyon Denshchikov, Yegor Korotkov, Pavel Krotov, Stanislav Nikitin, Igor Omelin, Sergei Ridzik, Alexander Smyshlyaev, Pavel Chupa, Alina Gridneva, Valeria Demidova, Victoria Zavadovskaya, Lyubov Nikitina, Alexandra Orlova, Marika Pertakhia, Lana Prusakova , Regina Rakhimova, Kristina Spiridonova, Ekaterina Stolyarova, Anastasia Tatalina, Anastasia Chirtzova.

HOCKEY
Sergei Andronov, Alexander Barabanov, Vyacheslav Voinov, Vladislav Gavrikov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Gusev, Pavel Datsyuk, Artem Zub, Andrei Zubarev, Ilya Kablukov, Sergey Kalinin, Kirill Kaprizov, Bogdan Kiselevich, Ilya Kovalchuk, Vasily Koshechkin, Alexei Marchenko, Sergei Mozyakin , Nikita Nesterov, Nikolay Prokhorkin, Ilya Sorokin, Ivan Telegin, Dinar Khafizullin, Igor Shesterkin, Vadim Shipachev, Sergey Shirokov.

Nadezhda Alexandrova, Maria Batalova, Lyudmila Belyakova, Liana Ganeeva, Angelina Goncharenko, Elena Dergacheva, Evgenia Dupina, Fanuza Kadirov, Diana Kanaeva, Victoria Kulishova, Ekaterina Lobova, Nadezhda Morozova, Ekaterina Nikolaeva, Valeria Pavlova, Nina Pirogova, Ekaterina Smolina, Olga Sosina , Alena Starovoitova, Valeria Tarakanova, Svetlana Tkacheva, Anastasia Chistyakova, Anna Shokhina, Alevtina Shtareva.

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING
Semen Elistratov, Pavel Sitnikov, Alexander Shulginov, Ekaterina Efremenkova, Ekaterina Konstantinova, Emina Malagich, Sofya Prosvirnova.

MORE: Russia Olympic men’s hockey roster unveiled