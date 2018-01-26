TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
North Korean skaters share podium with Americans at Olympic tune-up

By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2018, 7:57 AM EST
Pairs figure skaters Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik stood on the podium as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played and a North Korean flag was raised beside two American flags.

Ryom and Kim, two of 22 North Korean athletes added to the PyeongChang Olympics by the IOC, finished third Friday in a tune-up for the Winter Games at the Four Continents Championships in Taipei.

“We don’t expect a medal [at the Olympics], but just we can improve and challenge ourselves,” Kim said, according to the International Skating Union.

Americans Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea and Ashley Cain and Tim LeDuc, who are not going to the Olympics, went one-two at the event that lacked the world’s top 10 pairs.

Ryom and Kim set a personal best with 184.98 total points, moving up from fourth after the short program for bronze medals despite Ryom falling on a double Axel and turning out of a throw triple loop landing in the free skate.

Kayne and O’Shea outscored them by 9.44.

“We didn’t reach the same level as we did as in practices,” Ryom said, according to the ISU. “I’m really upset, and it’s a pity.”

Ryom and Kim, two of few North Korean winter sports athletes to compete on the top international level, were 15th at last season’s worlds.

They clinched an Olympic spot for North Korea at a September event, but North Korea did not confirm it would use the spot by an October deadine and it was given to Japan.

Ryom and Kim rank No. 21 in the world this season.

Olympic champions sweep X Games ski halfpipe titles

By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
David Wise and Maddie Bowman are repeating history this season and hoping that continues in PyeongChang.

Wise and Bowman, just like four years ago, won X Games titles after becoming the first halfpipe skiers to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Four years ago, Wise and Bowman went on to win gold medals in the event’s Olympic debut. Can they do it again?

Wise became the first man land four different double corks in four different directions in Aspen, Colo., on Thursday night, according to ESPN.

He scored 94 points in his third and final run (video here) despite not being able to do all four tricks in practice due to a practice fall Wednesday that banged up his knee. Full results are here.

“I just started feeling the energy of the crowd,” said Wise, who won his first X Games title since a three-peat from 2012-14. “That was my goal at the beginning of the season [to land four double corks in four different directions].”

Wise beat a field that included the other three men on the Olympic team — Alex FerreiraTorin Yater-Wallace and Aaron Blunck — as well as Sochi silver and bronze medalists Mike Riddle (Canada) and Kevin Rolland (France).

Bowman landed back-to-back 900s during her 92-point winning run (video here), according to ESPN. Full results are here.

The 24-year-old won four straight X Games titles from 2013-2016 before taking bronze last year.

“This is the best,” of the five titles, said Bowman, who reset after last season by moving from Park City back to South Lake Tahoe, Calif. “It’s been a rough last year.”

Bowman beat all of the other Olympic medal contenders on Thursday, including 2017 X Games champion Marie Martinod of France, world champion Ayana Onozuka of Japan and Canadian Cassie Sharpe, who has three wins this season.

The X Games continue through the weekend, highlighted by the women’s and men’s snowboard halfpipe finals on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Lindsey Vonn just misses podium in World Cup combined

By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2018, 9:51 AM EST
Lindsey Vonn couldn’t hang onto the podium in the slalom run of a World Cup combined Friday, going from first after the morning super-G to finish fourth in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Wendy Holdener, the world champion in the combined, made up a .71 deficit on Vonn after the super-G to win by 1.55 seconds over Italian Marta Bassino.

Slovenia’s Ana Bucik ended up third despite being 30th in the super-G. Vonn was 1.88 back of the Swiss Holdener.

Holdener was fifth overall after the super-G run but also the most decorated slalom skier in the field.

Full results are here.

Vonn led Italian Federica Brignone by six tenths after the super-G, but Vonn struggles in slalom. It’s the one event the 79-time World Cup race winner definitely will not race in PyeongChang.

She had the 17th-fastest slalom run of the top 30 skiers from the super-G.

The Olympic combined medal favorites are tougher to gauge due to the fact that Friday’s race marked the only combined this season before the Winter Games.

Vonn is certainly in the mix. She was fifth in the combined at last season’s world championships.

“That’s why I’m starting [Friday’s race], so I can see how it feels for the Olympics and know how much I need to improve if I want to get a medal,” Vonn said.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who didn’t contest the combined at worlds but is nonetheless an Olympic medal favorite, skipped Friday’s race to rest. She is expected to headline a giant slalom Saturday and slalom Sunday in Lenzerheide.

Coverage will be on NBCSN and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

