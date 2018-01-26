TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Team USA: U.S. Olympic full PyeongChang athlete roster

By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2018, 1:09 PM EST
U.S. team for PyeongChang largest of any nation in Winter Olympic history

The U.S. Olympic team roster for PyeongChang is the largest of any nation in Winter Games history.

The U.S. is sending 242 athletes to South Korea for the Winter Games, where competition starts Feb. 8 and the Opening Ceremony is Feb. 9.

The full U.S. Olympic team roster by sport:

Alpine Skiing (22)
Stacey Cook
Breezy Johnson
Megan McJames
Alice McKennis
Laurenne Ross
Mikaela Shiffrin
Resi Stiegler
Lindsey Vonn
Jackie Wiles
Bryce Bennett
Tommy Biesemeyer
David Chodounsky
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Mark Engel
Tommy Ford
Jared Goldberg
Tim Jitloff
Nolan Kasper
Ted Ligety
Wiley Maple
Steven Nyman
Andrew Weibrecht

Biathlon (10)
Emily Dreissigacker
Susan Dunklee
Clare Egan
Maddie Phaneuf
Joanne Reid
Lowell Bailey
Tim Burke
Russell Currier
Sean Doherty
Leif Nordgren

Bobsled (16)
Aja Evans
Lauren Gibbs
Jamie Greubel Poser
Elana Meyers Taylor
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor
Codie Bascue
Nick Cunningham
Chris Fogt
Chris Kinney
Steven Langton
Sam McGuffie
Sam Michener
Justin Olsen
Carlo Valdes
Nate Weber
Evan Weinstock

Cross-Country Skiing (20)
Sadie Bjornsen
Rosie Brennan
Sophie Caldwell
Jessie Diggins
Rosie Frankowski
Annie Hart
Kaitlynn Miller
Caitlin Patterson
Kikkan Randall
Ida Sargent
Liz Stephen
Erik Bjornsen
Patrick Caldwell
Simi Hamilton
Logan Hanneman
Reese Hanneman
Noah Hoffman
Tyler Kornfield
Andy Newell
Scott Patterson

Curling (10)
Aileen Geving
Becca Hamilton
Tabitha Peterson
Nina Roth
Cory Christensen (alternate, eligible to substitute at the Olympics)

Tyler George
Matt Hamilton
John Landsteiner
John Shuster
Joe Polo (alternate, eligible to substitute at the Olympics)

Figure Skating (14)
Karen Chen (Singles)
Mirai Nagasu (Singles)
Bradie Tennell (Singles)
Nathan Chen (Singles)
Adam Rippon (Singles)
Vincent Zhou (Singles)
Alexa Scimeca Knierim (Pairs)
Chris Knierim (Pairs)
Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)
Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)
Maia Shibutani (Ice Dance)
Alex Shibutani (Ice Dance)
Madison Chock (Ice Dance)
Evan Bates (Ice Dance)

Freestyle Skiing (29)
Ashley Caldwell (Aerials)
Kiley McKinnon (Aerials)
Madison Olsen (Aerials)
Mac Bohonnon (Aerials)
Jonathon Lillis (Aerials)
Eric Loughran (Aerials)
Tess Johnson (Moguls)
Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)
Keaton McCargo (Moguls)
Morgan Schild (Moguls)
Casey Andringa (Moguls)
Troy Murphy (Moguls)
Emerson Smith (Moguls)
Brad Wilson (Moguls)
Maddie Bowman (Halfpipe)
Annalisa Drew (Halfpipe)
Devin Logan (Halfpipe, Slopestyle)
Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)
Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)
Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)
David Wise (Halfpipe)
Torin Yater-Wallace (Halfpipe)
Caroline Claire (Slopestyle)
Darian Stevens (Slopestyle)
Maggie Voisin (Slopestyle)
Nick Goepper (Slopestyle)
Alex Hall (Slopestyle)
Gus Kenworthy (Slopestyle)
McRae Williams (Slopestyle)

Hockey (48)
Nicole Hensley (Goalie)
Alex Rigsby (Goalie)
Maddie Rooney (Goalie)
Cayla Barnes (Defense)
Kacey Bellamy (Defense)
Kali Flanagan (Defense)
Megan Keller (Defense)
Sidney Morin (Defense)
Emily Pfalzer (Defense)
Lee Stecklein (Defense)
Hannah Brandt (Forward)
Dani Cameranesi (Forward)
Kendall Coyne (Forward)
Brianna Decker (Forward)
Meghan Duggan (Forward)
Amanda Kessel (Forward)
Hilary Knight (Forward)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (Forward)
Monique Lamoureux-Morando (Forward)
Gigi Marvin (Forward)
Kelly Pannek (Forward)
Amanda Pelkey (Forward)
Haley Skarupa (Forward)

David Leggio (Goalie)
Brandon Maxwell (Goalie)
Ryan Zapolski (Goalie)
Chad Billins (Defense)
Jonathon Blum (Defense)
Will Borgen (Defense)
Matt Gilroy (Defense)
Ryan Gunderson (Defense)
Bobby Sanguinetti (Defense)
Noah Welch (Defense)
James Wisniewski (Defense)
Mark Arcobello (Forward)
Chris Bourque (Forward)
Bobby Butler (Forward)
Ryan Donato (Forward)
Brian Gionta (Forward)
Jordan Greenway (Forward)
Chad Kolarik (Forward)
Broc Little (Forward)
John McCarthy (Forward)
Brian O’Neill (Forward)
Garrett Roe (Forward)
Jim Slater (Forward)
Ryan Stoa (Forward)
Troy Terry (Forward)

Luge (10)
Summer Britcher (Singles)
Erin Hamlin (Singles)
Emily Sweeney (Singles)
Chris Mazdzer (Singles)
Taylor Morris (Singles)
Tucker West (Singles)
Matt Mortensen (Doubles)
Jayson Terdiman (Doubles)
Justin Krewson (Doubles)
Andrew Sherk (Doubles)

Nordic Combined (5)
Ben Berend
Bryan Fletcher
Taylor Fletcher
Jasper Good
Ben Loomis

Short Track Speed Skating (8)
Maame Biney
Lana Gehring
Jessica Kooreman
J.R. Celski
Thomas Hong
John-Henry Krueger
Ryan Pivirotto
Aaron Tran

Skeleton (4)
Katie Uhlaender
Kendall Wesenberg
Matthew Antoine
John Daly

Ski Jumping (7)
Nita Englund
Sarah Hendrickson
Abby Ringquist
Kevin Bickner
Michael Glasder
Casey Larson
Will Rhoads

Snowboarding (26)
Jamie Anderson (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Jessika Jenson (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Hailey Langland (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Julia Marino (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Chris Corning (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Red Gerard (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Kyle Mack (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Ryan Stassel (Big Air/Slopestyle)
Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)
Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)
Rosie Mancari (Snowboard Cross)
Meghan Tierney (Snowboard Cross)
Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)
Jonathan Cheever (Snowboard Cross)
Mick Dierdorff (Snowboard Cross)
Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)
Kelly Clark (Halfpipe)
Arielle Gold (Halfpipe)
Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)
Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)
Ben Ferguson (Halfpipe)
Chase Josey (Halfpipe)
Jake Pates (Halfpipe)
Shaun White (Halfpipe)
AJ Muss (Parallel Giant Slalom)
Mike Trapp (Parallel Giant Slalom)

Speed Skating (13)
Heather Bergsma
Brittany Bowe
Erin Jackson
Mia Manganello
Carlijn Schoutens
Jerica Tandiman
Shani Davis
Jonathan Garcia
Kimani Griffin
Brian Hansen
Emery Lehman
Joey Mantia
Mitch Whitmore

MORE: 100 storylines for PyeongChang Olympics

The U.S. Olympic team for PyeongChang announced Friday is 242 athletes, making it the largest Winter Olympic team for any nation in history.

The U.S. holds the record of 222 competitors at the Sochi Olympics, where it sent 230 athletes. These eight did not compete.

Canada is expected to have the second-largest delegation in South Korea with between 220 and 230 athletes.

The full list of U.S. athletes qualified after the teams for every sport were named with the last being cross-country Friday morning.

The headliners are Alpine skiers Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety and snowboarders Shaun WhiteKelly Clark and Jamie Anderson, all Olympic champions.

Star first-time Olympians include figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Some notables:

Oldest U.S. Olympian: Brian Gionta (39, hockey), the only athlete on the team born in the 1970s. PyeongChang would be the first Summer or Winter Olympics without a U.S. competitor 40 years or older since 1994.

Youngest U.S. Olympian: Vincent Zhou (17, figure skating). PyeongChang would be the first Summer or Winter Olympics without a U.S. competitor younger than 17 since the 1988 Calgary Winter Games. (not counting Erika Brown, who competed in the demonstration sport of curling in Calgary at age 15)

Most Olympic experience: Kikkan Randall (cross-country skiing) and Kelly Clark (snowboard halfpipe) are going to compete in their fifth Olympics, a record for a U.S. female athlete.

Most Olympic medals: Shani Davis (speed skating) with four (two golds, two silvers). J.R. Celski (short track speed skating) and Clark each have three medals.

Michigan State athletic director retires amid Larry Nassar scandal

Associated PressJan 26, 2018, 11:46 AM EST
USA Gymnastics USOC: USA Gymnastics will be decertified if board doesn't resign

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday, the second university official to step down in as many days amid sharp criticism over the school’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Hollis, who had been in the job for 10 years, disclosed the move during a meeting with a small group of reporters on campus.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon submitted her resignation late Wednesday, hours after Nassar, a former employee at Michigan State, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Several of the 150-plus victims who spoke at his hearing were former athletes at the school, and many victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar, who also is accused of molesting Olympians and other young gymnasts while working for USA Gymnastics.

Michigan State’s governing board was meeting later Friday, its first since Simon and Hollis stepped down.

Trustees planned to discuss the presidential transition, as the university prepares for new investigations by the state attorney general, state lawmakers and the NCAA while facing lawsuits filed by more than 130 women and girls.

The board expressed support for Simon before her resignation, but she faced pressure from many students, faculty and legislators.

While there has been no evidence that Simon knew Nassar was sexually abusing girls and women, some of the more than 150 women and girls who have accused him said they complained to university employees as far back as the late 1990s.

Board members, who are elected in statewide votes, have come under intense scrutiny. Two announced they will not seek re-election.

Another, Joel Ferguson, apologized this week after saying there was more going on at Michigan State than “this Nassar thing.”

He previously had said victims were ambulance chasers out for a payday. The school long resisted calls for an independent investigation before asking Attorney General Bill Schuette for a review a week ago.

“I am shocked and embarrassed at how insensitive some in the MSU family continue to be,” trustee Mitch Lyons said on Twitter. “I look forward to implementing a plan today at our board meeting to create real change.”

Students planned a Friday evening march and protest.

In a recent filing, Michigan State asked a judge to dismiss the cases against the university on several technical grounds, not the merits of the allegations. The school says it has immunity under Michigan law and that the majority of victims were not MSU students at the time of the alleged assaults.

“These arguments can seem disrespectful” to victims, but a defense is required by Michigan State’s insurers, Simon wrote in a campus-wide email last week. She added, “We have the utmost respect and sympathy” for victims.

The board last month authorized the creation of a $10 million fund to help victims access counseling and mental health services.

A Title IX probe conducted by the university cleared Nassar of sexual assault allegations in 2014. He was, though, advised by the school to avoid being alone with patients while treating their “sensitive areas,” but the school didn’t follow up on and enforce its request.

At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the investigation ended, according to a university police report that was provided to the FBI for review by the U.S. attorney.

Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages resigned last year after she was suspended for defending Nassar. Klages is accused of downplaying complaints about Nassar in 1997 — 21 years ago.

William Strampel, who was dean of Michigan State’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been named in lawsuits by victims, announced last month he was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons. Strampel remains a faculty member.

Hollis, like Simon, is a Michigan State graduate. He has been the Spartans’ athletic director since 2008 and was chairman of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee last season.

Hollis’ unique ideas include putting hockey and basketball games in football stadiums and a basketball game on an aircraft carrier. One of his best friends is a Michigan State icon: Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Izzo, the best man at his wedding and a former roommate.

Raisman: Facing Larry Nassar was like competing at Olympics