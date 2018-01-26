U.S. team for PyeongChang largest of any nation in Winter Olympic history

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic team for PyeongChang announced Friday is 242 athletes, making it the largest Winter Olympic team for any nation in history.

The U.S. holds the record of 222 competitors at the Sochi Olympics, where it sent 230 athletes. These eight did not compete.

Canada is expected to have the second-largest delegation in South Korea with between 220 and 230 athletes.

The full list of U.S. athletes qualified after the teams for every sport were named with the last being cross-country Friday morning.

The headliners are Alpine skiers Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety and snowboarders Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Jamie Anderson, all Olympic champions.

Star first-time Olympians include figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Some notables:

Oldest U.S. Olympian: Brian Gionta (39, hockey), the only athlete on the team born in the 1970s. PyeongChang would be the first Summer or Winter Olympics without a U.S. competitor 40 years or older since 1994.

Youngest U.S. Olympian: Vincent Zhou (17, figure skating). PyeongChang would be the first Summer or Winter Olympics without a U.S. competitor younger than 17 since the 1988 Calgary Winter Games. (not counting Erika Brown, who competed in the demonstration sport of curling in Calgary at age 15)

Most Olympic experience: Kikkan Randall (cross-country skiing) and Kelly Clark (snowboard halfpipe) are going to compete in their fifth Olympics, a record for a U.S. female athlete.

Most Olympic medals: Shani Davis (speed skating) with four (two golds, two silvers). J.R. Celski (short track speed skating) and Clark each have three medals.

MORE: Katie Couric returns to NBC for PyeongChang Olympics