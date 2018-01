USOC: USA Gymnastics will be decertified if board doesn’t resign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

All current members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors must resign by the end of the month or the organization faces decertification, the U.S. Olympic Committee CEO wrote in a letter to the national governing body.

“We do not base these requirements on any knowledge that any individual USAG staff or board members had a role in fostering or obscuring Nassar’s actions,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun wrote in the letter outlining multiple steps the organization must take to avoid termination. “Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding.”

Three USA Gymnastics board leaders, including chairman Paul Parilla, resigned Monday amid the Larry Nassar sentencing, where more than 150 women (not all gymnasts) came forward as survivors.

Blackmun wrote that a fourth board member also resigned. The full USA Gymnastics board members list is here.

USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny was forced out last year.

In a previous statement, Blackmun said the USOC has been discussing changes with leaders at USA Gymnastics since October.

“Those discussions accelerated over the holidays,” Blackmun said. “New board leadership is necessary because the current leaders have been focused on establishing that they did nothing wrong. USA Gymnastics needs to focus on supporting the brave survivors.”

The new CEO, Kerry Perry, said Monday that USA Gymnastics supported the three announced resignations.

“We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.