Viktor Ahn
Getty Images

Viktor Ahn writes letter to IOC, asks why he can’t go to Olympics

Associated PressJan 26, 2018, 8:25 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn wants to know why he has been barred from the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Ahn is a short-track speed skater who was born in South Korea but switched allegiance to Russia ahead of the Sochi Olympics.

Russian officials said the International Olympic Committee refused to grant Ahn an invitation amid its vetting of the country’s athletes for possible doping links.

“It is outrageous that there is no concrete reason which explains my exclusion from the Olympics, and furthermore people now view me as an athlete who used doping,” Ahn wrote in an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach.

Competing in South Korea would have been “an especially significant part of my career for several reasons,” said Ahn, who won his first three 2006 Olympic titles while competing for his native country. “I hope that the IOC will ultimately declare their reason for my exclusion, so I will be able to defend my honor and dignity.”

Ahn’s letter was published Friday by the Russian Skating Union.

Asked about the letter, the spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russia would support all athletes, whether they take part in the Olympics or are barred.

“Intensive contacts are under way with the International Olympic Committee to clarify the situation and so that the interests of our athletes who are able to take part in the Olympics are completely secured and respected,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“There are athletes who are disputing their rights in a legal context. There are athletes who are appealing to public opinion. There are athletes who are appealing to the Olympic committee leadership. That is their right.”

The IOC hasn’t confirmed which Russians will be invited to compete in PyeongChang and hasn’t explained any individual decisions.

However, it said newly obtained records from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory played a role in the decision-making.

Russia announced an Olympic team of 169 athletes on Thursday.

The list didn’t contain Ahn or some other Russian medal contenders, including cross-country skiing world champion Sergei Ustyugov and biathlete Anton Shipulin.

The IOC refusals for some are separate from the doping bans for 43 Russian athletes because of what the Olympic body ruled was a doping program and cover-up at the Sochi Games.

Of those, 42 launched appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is due to rule next week.

The full letter:

Dear Mr. President Thomas Bach,

Back in 2002, I got my first opportunity to participate in Olympic Games. The present ones in Korea were supposed to become an especially significant part of my career for several reasons. Two weeks before the start of the Olympics I found out that the Olympic movement does not consider me an athlete, who deserves to be a part of it without even providing an explanation.

During my entire career journey in short track, I’ve never given a reason to doubt my honesty and my integrity, especially when it comes to my victories which I achieved with nothing but my strength and dedication. I have always maintained respect to  the sport itself, my rivals, the Olympic movement, and I’ve always complied with the anti-doping legislation. I honestly thought that properly completing all the steps to meet the criteria to be a part of the Olympic Games, a “clean” athlete deserves a right to compete there. However, the IOC commission has decided otherwise and didn’t provide me with reasons why so.

I thoroughly went over the criteria which commission utilized when they made this decision. I can honestly declare that I haven’t done anything that would justify putting me on the list of athletes barred from participating in the Olympic Games.

It is outrageous that there is no concrete reason which explains my exclusion from the Olympics, and furthermore people now view me as an athlete who used doping. After all these years in sports, this verdict of preventing me to be in Olympics has become a symbol of mistrust to me from the side of IOC as well as the reason of mistrust from the side of the entire sport community.

I hope that the IOC will ultimately declare their reason for my exclusion, so I will be able to defend my honor and dignity. I have a full right to believe and hope that I have the trust of my supporters, as well as journalists, after my long journey in short-track and with absolute absence of my fault in this situation, when I’m deprived an opportunity to participate in the Olympics.

Sincerely,
Victor Ahn

Olympic champions sweep X Games ski halfpipe titles

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
David Wise and Maddie Bowman are repeating history this season and hoping that continues in PyeongChang.

Wise and Bowman, just like four years ago, won X Games titles after becoming the first halfpipe skiers to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Four years ago, Wise and Bowman went on to win gold medals in the event’s Olympic debut. Can they do it again?

Wise became the first man land four different double corks in four different directions in Aspen, Colo., on Thursday night, according to ESPN.

He scored 94 points in his third and final run (video here) despite not being able to do all four tricks in practice due to a practice fall Wednesday that banged up his knee. Full results are here.

“I just started feeling the energy of the crowd,” said Wise, who won his first X Games title since a three-peat from 2012-14. “That was my goal at the beginning of the season [to land four double corks in four different directions].”

Wise beat a field that included the other three men on the Olympic team — Alex FerreiraTorin Yater-Wallace and Aaron Blunck — as well as Sochi silver and bronze medalists Mike Riddle (Canada) and Kevin Rolland (France).

Bowman landed back-to-back 900s during her 92-point winning run (video here), according to ESPN. Full results are here.

The 24-year-old won four straight X Games titles from 2013-2016 before taking bronze last year.

“This is the best,” of the five titles, said Bowman, who reset after last season by moving from Park City back to South Lake Tahoe, Calif. “It’s been a rough last year.”

Bowman beat all of the other Olympic medal contenders on Thursday, including 2017 X Games champion Marie Martinod of France, world champion Ayana Onozuka of Japan and Canadian Cassie Sharpe, who has three wins this season.

The X Games continue through the weekend, highlighted by the women’s and men’s snowboard halfpipe finals on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Lindsey Vonn just misses podium in World Cup combined

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2018, 9:51 AM EST
1 Comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Kenya has its first Olympic Alpine skier U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team complete with 7 added Marcel Hirscher ties Hermann Maier; Henrik Kristoffersen slams snowballs (video)

Lindsey Vonn couldn’t hang onto the podium in the slalom run of a World Cup combined Friday, going from first after the morning super-G to finish fourth in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Wendy Holdener, the world champion in the combined, made up a .71 deficit on Vonn after the super-G to win by 1.55 seconds over Italian Marta Bassino.

Slovenia’s Ana Bucik ended up third despite being 30th in the super-G. Vonn was 1.88 back of the Swiss Holdener.

Holdener was fifth overall after the super-G run but also the most decorated slalom skier in the field.

Full results are here.

Vonn led Italian Federica Brignone by six tenths after the super-G, but Vonn struggles in slalom. It’s the one event the 79-time World Cup race winner definitely will not race in PyeongChang.

She had the 17th-fastest slalom run of the top 30 skiers from the super-G.

The Olympic combined medal favorites are tougher to gauge due to the fact that Friday’s race marked the only combined this season before the Winter Games.

Vonn is certainly in the mix. She was fifth in the combined at last season’s world championships.

“That’s why I’m starting [Friday’s race], so I can see how it feels for the Olympics and know how much I need to improve if I want to get a medal,” Vonn said.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who didn’t contest the combined at worlds but is nonetheless an Olympic medal favorite, skipped Friday’s race to rest. She is expected to headline a giant slalom Saturday and slalom Sunday in Lenzerheide.

Coverage will be on NBCSN and streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app.

