Photo finish: Sophie Caldwell ties for first U.S. World Cup XC win of season

By Nick ZaccardiJan 27, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Sophie Caldwell will take the momentum of a photo-finish World Cup shared win into the Olympics, where she and a deep women’s team look to get U.S. cross-country skiing on the podium for the first time since 1976.

The 27-year-old Caldwell and Swiss Laurien van der Graaff couldn’t be separated after several minutes reviewing their ski-for-ski tie in Austria on Saturday.

“At first I was second in the finish, and then 10 minutes later I learn that I have won the race in a tie with Laurien,” Caldwell said, according to the International Ski Federation.

Caldwell, who is going to her second Olympics, notched the first U.S. World Cup win of the season. She and Jessie Diggins have combined to win five World Cup races over the last three seasons.

Caldwell’s win Saturday came in the freestyle sprint. The Olympic sprint will be contest in the classic skiing format, hurting the U.S. chances to make the podium.

Jin Boyang beats Shoma Uno at Four Continents Championships

Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 8:36 AM EST
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Jin Boyang of China jumped his way to gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in the last international competition before the PyeongChang Olympics.

Jin, who missed last month’s Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final with foot injuries, received 200.78 points in Saturday’s free skate for a total of 300.95.

“After I withdrew from the Grand Prix Final I worked really hard on my recovery and I trained the hardest I ever have,” Jin said. “Thanks to that I was able to give an almost perfect performance today. The result of this competition gives me confidence to challenge myself to give two perfect performances in Pyeongchang.”

Jin’s routine included a huge quadruple lutz, quad salchow, a quad toe-double toe and a quad toe. The only glitch came when the two-time World bronze medalist stumbled on a triple lutz-double toe combination.

Japan’s Shoma Uno, first after the short program, scored 197.45 points and totaled 297.94 to slip to second.

“Unfortunately I missed my quad flip,” Uno said. “But the good part was that I kept calm and finished the program nicely. I didn’t do my best today, but I still think the practice was not a waste. I would like to be more confident and take it to the next competition.”

Uno and Jin took second and third, respectively, at last season’s world championships. None of the other Olympic medal contenders — Yuzuru HanyuNathan Chen and Javier Fernandez — were in this week’s field.

Jason Brown, who missed the U.S. Olympic team, was third with a season’s best 179.44 points for 269.22 overall.

Brown’s routine featured a triple axel-triple toe and five more clean triples.

“Nothing was easy about this year,” Brown said. “I felt that I was chasing something – in this case it was kind of chasing the quad. That wasn’t who I am.”

Mikaela Shiffrin misses podium as Olympic golds quest gets tougher

By Nick ZaccardiJan 27, 2018, 8:12 AM EST
Plenty of talk about Mikaela Shiffrin possibly winning three gold medals in PyeongChang, but the last two days showed just how tough that task will be.

France’s Tessa Worley notched her first international giant slalom win on Saturday since claiming the world championships and World Cup titles in the event last season.

German Viktoria Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic GS champ, was second on Saturday, extending her lead in this season’s World Cup GS standings.

Shiffrin was seventh, four days after crashing out of the previous giant slalom. Before this week, Shiffrin placed in the top six of the last 15 giant slaloms since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Full Saturday results are here.

Lenzerheide marked the final World Cup giant slalom before the Olympics.

Shiffrin was the strongest GS racer around the new year, but Rebensburg has unquestionably been the top woman in the event over the whole season. The German has three wins and two runners-up in seven World Cup GS races.

Couple that with Swiss Wendy Holdener routing Friday’s super combined by 1.55 seconds. Holdener won the 2017 world title in the combined, though Shiffrin wasn’t in that field or in Friday’s race. Holdener also recorded both victories on home snow in Switzerland.

Shiffrin has been billed as the Olympic favorite in slalom, GS and the combined — Sports Illustrated picked her to win all three — but it wouldn’t shock anyone if Worley, Rebensburg or Holdener keeps the world’s best all-around skier from the record-tying triple.

Toni SailerJean-Claude Killy and Janica Kostelic share the mark of three Alpine titles at a single Games.

Shiffrin headlines her trademark event, a slalom, in Lenzerheide on Sunday, streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app with the second run also airing on NBCSN.

