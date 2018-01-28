Mikaela Shiffrin’s late mistake costs win in last slalom before Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not the momentum Mikaela Shiffrin hoped to carry into the Olympics.

The world’s best all-around skier lost her balance with a few slalom gates left, en route to sure victory, and tumbled to 27th place in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Shiffrin led by 1.09 seconds at the final intermediate split before the uncharacteristic mistake.

She worked her way back up to the missed gate and appeared to straddle it for a DNF, but timing later updated with a finishing time 13 seconds behind winner Petra Vlhova.

The Slovakian ended Shiffrin’s streak of five straight traditional World Cup slalom wins.

It was Shiffrin’s last race before the Olympics, her manager said, according to The Associated Press.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin goes into PyeongChang with these results in her last five races: 7th, DNF, DNF, 7th, 27th, albeit two of those were speed races that Shiffrin does not favor.

The women’s World Cup continues with a head-to-head slalom event in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Shiffrin leads the overall standings by 751 points with 10 wins this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule