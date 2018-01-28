Mikaela Shiffrin’s late mistake costs win in last slalom before Olympics

Not the momentum Mikaela Shiffrin hoped to carry into the Olympics.
The world’s best all-around skier lost her balance with a few slalom gates left, en route to sure victory, and tumbled to 27th place in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday.
Shiffrin led by 1.09 seconds at the final intermediate split before the uncharacteristic mistake.
She worked her way back up to the missed gate and appeared to straddle it for a DNF, but timing later updated with a finishing time 13 seconds behind winner Petra Vlhova.
The Slovakian ended Shiffrin’s streak of five straight traditional World Cup slalom wins.
It was Shiffrin’s last race before the Olympics, her manager said, according to The Associated Press.
Shiffrin goes into PyeongChang with these results in her last five races: 7th, DNF, DNF, 7th, 27th, albeit two of those were speed races that Shiffrin does not favor.
The women’s World Cup continues with a head-to-head slalom event in Stockholm on Tuesday.
Shiffrin leads the overall standings by 751 points with 10 wins this season.
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White has withdrawn from the Winter X Games so he can return home to rest for the Olympics.
White caught the flu last week.
He was practicing in Aspen this week but notified event organizers he would not compete. He leaves for PyeongChang next Saturday.
Taking White’s place in the lineup for Sunday’s halfpipe contest is Toby Miller, the 17-year-old American who has been training and spending a lot of time with White.
White is an eight-time X Games champion in the halfpipe, but his main focus this season has been earning his third Olympic gold medal. He scored a 100 two weeks ago in Snowmass to win a qualifying event and secure his spot on the U.S. team.
His next competition will come Feb. 13 in the qualifying round of the Olympics.
Sophie Caldwell will take the momentum of a photo-finish World Cup shared win into the Olympics, where she and a deep women’s team look to get U.S. cross-country skiing on the podium for the first time since 1976.
The 27-year-old Caldwell and Swiss Laurien van der Graaff couldn’t be separated after several minutes reviewing their ski-for-ski tie in Austria on Saturday.
“At first I was second in the finish, and then 10 minutes later I learn that I have won the race in a tie with Laurien,” Caldwell said, according to the International Ski Federation.
Caldwell, who is going to her second Olympics, notched the first U.S. World Cup win of the season. She and Jessie Diggins have combined to win five World Cup races over the last three seasons.
Caldwell’s win Saturday came in the freestyle sprint. The Olympic sprint will be contest in the classic skiing format, hurting the U.S. chances to make the podium.
