TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Ted Ligety, back from injuries, notches first podium in 2 years

By Nick ZaccardiJan 28, 2018, 9:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin’s late mistake costs win in last slalom before Olympics Mikaela Shiffrin misses podium as Olympic golds quest gets tougher Lindsey Vonn just misses podium in World Cup combined

Olympic giant slalom champion Ted Ligety ended the longest U.S. men’s podium drought in 19 years and a personal drought of more than two years on Sunday.

Just in time with the Olympics in two weeks.

Ligety, who ended his last two seasons early due to injuries, finished third in the last World Cup giant slalom before the Olympics in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Austrian Marcel Hirscher won by 1.57 seconds over countryman Manuel Feller. Ligety was 1.69 back.

Full results are here.

Hirscher, the overwhelming Olympic favorite, has won four of the five traditional GS races this season and made all 13 World Cup GS podiums since the start of the 2016-17 season.

“The only thing I can do there [at the Olympics] is losing,” Hirscher, the six-time World Cup overall champion whose only missing prize is Olympic gold, laughed after his 10th win this season, “because everyone is expecting that I’m going to win there.”

Hirscher also won his 55th career World Cup race, passing countryman Hermann Maier for solo second all-time on the men’s list behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86 victories).

It was Ligety’s first podium since Dec. 5, 2015.

Ligety dealt with myriad injuries since winning his second Olympic gold in Sochi and a third straight world title in the giant slalom in 2015.

The 33-year-old suffered three herniated disks in his back and tore a hip labrum in 2015. Then he tore his right ACL in training on Jan. 27, 2016. He underwent season-ending back surgery on Jan. 25, 2017.

The last U.S. man to make a World Cup podium was Travis Ganong, who won a downhill in Garmisch on Jan. 27, 2017. Ganong is out for the season due to a December torn ACL.

“There’s still some things to do,” Ligety said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “It’s nice that we have a couple of weeks here before the giant slalom at the Olympics, so we can figure out those next steps. We’re still a little bit off, and I have to find that next step and be really fast. I’m not going to sit here and be psyched on this — I’m going to move forward and keep working.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule

Jessie Diggins wins last World Cup cross-country race before Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 28, 2018, 9:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

U.S. women won the last two World Cup cross-country skiing races before the Olympics. Now, can they carry that momentum to PyeongChang to capture the program’s first Olympic medal since 1976?

One day after Sophie Caldwell tied for a win in a photo finishJessie Diggins left no doubt by skiing away from a batch of Norwegians to win a 10km freestyle in Austria on Sunday.

Diggins won by seven tenths of a second in the mass-start race over World Cup overall leader Heidi Weng.

Marit Bjoergen, a 10-time Olympic medalist who came back from childbirth to dominate last season’s world championships, was fifth.

Full results are here.

Diggins and Caldwell have combined to win six World Cup races over the last three seasons.

Diggins also owns a U.S. record four world championships medals, including a pair of silvers last year.

The only U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing medal was Bill Koch‘s 30km silver in 1976.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic team largest in Winter Games history

Mikaela Shiffrin’s late mistake costs win in last slalom before Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 28, 2018, 8:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Ted Ligety, back from injuries, notches first podium in 2 years Mikaela Shiffrin misses podium as Olympic golds quest gets tougher Lindsey Vonn just misses podium in World Cup combined

Not the momentum Mikaela Shiffrin hoped to carry into the Olympics.

The world’s best all-around skier lost her balance with a few slalom gates left, en route to sure victory, and skied out in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Shiffrin led by 1.09 seconds at the final intermediate split before the uncharacteristic mistake.

She worked her way back up to the missed gate and straddled it for a DNF.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova ended Shiffrin’s streak of five straight traditional World Cup slalom wins.

It was Shiffrin’s last race before the Olympics, her manager said, according to The Associated Press.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin goes into PyeongChang with these results in her last five races: 7th, DNF, DNF, 7th, DNF, albeit two of those were speed races that Shiffrin does not favor.

The women’s World Cup continues with a head-to-head slalom event in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Shiffrin leads the overall standings by 751 points with 10 wins this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule