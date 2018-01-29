Watch Mikaela Shiffrin’s Super Bowl commercial

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Always Be Faster Than The Boys.

The motto adorns the back of Mikaela Shiffrin’s helmet when she’s racing — and, often, winning.

This commercial, one of several spots featuring U.S. Olympians during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII on NBC (6:30 p.m. ET), highlights the world’s best all-around skier.

The motto came from three-time U.S. Olympic Alpine skier Heidi Voelker, who signed a poster for a young Shiffrin, “Dream big, Mikaela, and always be faster than the boys.”

Shiffrin, who in Sochi became the youngest Olympic slalom champion, could race as many as five individual events in PyeongChang and come home with multiple golds.

NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics starts Feb. 8, one night before the Opening Ceremony.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: In her Captain America suit, Lindsey Vonn finally ready to attack