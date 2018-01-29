NBC Sports to air record hours of Winter Paralympics coverage

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will nearly double its Winter Paralympic TV coverage from four years ago in PyeongChang in March.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

NBC Sports’ platforms will air more than 250 hours of the PyeongChang Paralympics, beginning with the March 9 Opening Ceremony and running through March 18.

Coverage includes 94 hours on TV, way up from the 50 hours during the Sochi Paralympics in 2014.

The Paralympics will air on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

More programming details will be announced closer to the start of the Paralympics.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russian athletes to compete as neutrals at Paralympics