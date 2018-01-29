Olga Graf, Russian speed skating medalist, declines Olympic invite

Olga Graf, a speed skater approved to compete in the Olympics by the IOC, is the first Russian athlete to refuse to go to the PyeongChang Games, according to Russian media.
Graf said she declined the IOC’s invitation because the IOC did not invite enough Russian female skaters to field a team pursuit squad, in a statement attributed to Graf.
R-Sport also quoted the Russia speed skating federation president confirming Graf’s stance.
Graf’s statement said she was upset that the IOC chose not to invite over half of the national speed skating team, all of whom Graf believes are clean athletes
The team pursuit would have been Graf’s only reasonable shot at a medal in PyeongChang.
Graf, 34, bagged bronze medals in the 3000m and team pursuit in Sochi, earning the first Russian medal of the Games in the former.
She may be best remembered for unzipping the top of her suit after her 3000m, then re-zipping upon realizing she wasn’t wearing anything underneath.
Graf last made an individual World Cup podium nearly two years ago and has a best individual finish this season of 11th.
NBC Sports will nearly double its Winter Paralympic TV coverage from four years ago in PyeongChang in March.
More here from NBC Sports PR.
NBC Sports’ platforms will air more than 250 hours of the PyeongChang Paralympics, beginning with the March 9 Opening Ceremony and running through March 18.
Coverage includes 94 hours on TV, way up from the 50 hours during the Sochi Paralympics in 2014.
The Paralympics will air on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
More programming details will be announced closer to the start of the Paralympics.
Steven Nyman was named to his fourth Olympic team last week, but he won’t be competing in PyeongChang.
The 35-year-old tore his right ACL in downhill training in Germany last week, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
Nyman blew out his left knee in a downhill race crash at the same track one year ago today (video here).
“I was really looking forward to not only representing our country at my fourth Olympics but trying to contend for a medal,” Nyman said in a press release. “The good news is that this injury is much more straightforward than last year, and will be much easier to come back from.
“If all goes well I should be back on snow for regular summer training camps, and in full form by the start of next season. My focus is now on next year’s World Cup season and the 2019 World Championships [in Are, Sweden].”
Nyman joins fellow World Cup downhill winner Travis Ganong in missing PyeongChang due to a torn ACL. Ganong suffered his injury last month.
Nyman and Ganong have combined for 15 World Cup downhill podiums. The only other active U.S. man with a Word Cup downhill podium is Sochi giant slalom champion Ted Ligety with one.
The last time the U.S. Olympic roster had zero men with a World Cup downhill podium was 1980.
Nyman’s best Olympic finish was a tie for 19th in the Torino 2006 downhill.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
