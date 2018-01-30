TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Leslie Jones returns for PyeongChang Olympics

By OlympicTalkJan 30, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Leslie Jones is going back to the Olympics.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member, whose Team USA enthusiasm took Rio by storm, will again be a super fan and NBC Olympics contributor in PyeongChang.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

Jones began the August 2016 Rio Olympics cheering from home. Her live-tweeting commentary led NBC Olympics President Jim Bell to invite her to Brazil.

Jones accepted and experienced the Games with Team USA Olympians.

Since Rio, Jones was nominated for an Emmy, hosted the BET Awards and made the Time 100.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Katie Couric returns to NBC for PyeongChang Olympics

Ingemar Stenmark: Marcel Hirscher will break my record

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 30, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Top U.S. downhiller Steven Nyman to miss Olympics Watch Mikaela Shiffrin’s Super Bowl commercial Ted Ligety, back from injuries, notches first podium in two years

Ingemar Stenmark believes that Lindsey Vonn will not be the only skier to surpass his record 86 World Cup wins.

The Swedish legend said that Austrian Marcel Hirscher, now at 55 World Cup wins, will win at least 32 more times to push Stenmark further down the list, according to Kleine Zeitung.

The focus has been on Vonn’s pursuit of Stenmark for the last few years. She’s now at 79 wins, second all-time among men and women, with a pair of victories this season.

Vonn, 33 and expected to race in her final Olympics next month, has said she does not want to retire until she passes Stenmark.

Hirscher, 28 and the six-time reigning World Cup overall champion, might not ski into his mid 30s like Vonn.

He cautioned that he could retire after any season, though Hirscher seems to be at the top of his game this season despite coming back from the most significant injury of his career, a broken ankle in August.

Hirscher, though he hasn’t yet won Olympic gold, already has 10 victories this season, the most of his career. If he stays close to this pace, he would pass Stenmark’s 86 wins before the 2022 Olympics.

Last February, Stenmark told Vonn that if she beats his record, she also must win “Dancing with the Stars,” as Stenmark did on the Swedish version of the show in 2015.

“If you help teach me to dance for the show, it’s a deal,” Vonn told him.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: In her Captain America suit, Lindsey Vonn finally ready to attack

Watch Nathan Chen’s Super Bowl commercial

By Nick ZaccardiJan 30, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Nathan Chen will marvel audiences at the Olympics with up to eight quadruple jumps between two programs, but his skating was rooted in another sport.

Hockey.

Chen, when he began skating at age 3 at a 2002 Olympic practice rink in his hometown of Salt Lake City, followed his two older brothers to hockey practice. He wanted to be a goalie.

The youngest of five children played both sports — also training ballet — until his prodigious talent in figure skating became apparent. A U.S. novice title at age 10. A U.S. junior title at age 12. A world junior bronze medal at 14. A U.S. senior title at 17.

Now an Olympic gold-medal favorite, Chen receives a reminder of his hockey roots in a commercial for Super Bowl LII, which airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Chen, meanwhile, is expected to make his Olympic debut later next week in the Olympic figure skating team event.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Mikaela Shiffrin’s Super Bowl commercial