How Cammi Granato changed Hilary Knight’s life

Many hockey players choose jersey numbers as homages.
Hilary Knight wears No. 21 in tribute to her favorite player and inspiration to play hockey at a high level — 1998 Olympic captain Cammi Granato. Knight also has the number tattooed on her arm.
They are the only U.S. women to wear No. 21 at the Olympics.
Knight, arguably the world’s best female hockey player, has a stick autographed by Granato from when she attended a youth camp.
This past summer, Granato spoke in person to the U.S. women’s national team for the first time. Knight had Granato sign her journal.
“So I have to hold it pretty closely now,” said Knight, the world championship MVP in 2015 and 2016 who scored the 2017 worlds golden goal in the final against Canada.
Knight, going to her third Olympics, is a leader on a U.S. roster seeking the nation’s first gold since the Granato-led team at the first Olympic women’s hockey tournament in 1998.
A snow volleyball exhibition is planned for PyeongChang to help the sport’s international governing body make the case for it to be added to the Olympics.
If successful, volleyball would be the first sport to be on the program at both the Winter and Summer Games.
Snow volleyball is similar to the beach discipline, with two-person teams.
With many of the tournaments hosted by ski resorts as a diversion for their guests, it also borrows the party atmosphere of the sandy side of the sport.
But those who have played it say the cold and snow are new challenges that make it a very different sport.
The exhibition on Feb. 14 at the Austria House will include Olympic medalists from the beach and indoor disciplines, as well as South Korean players.
There are already 17 European countries hosting national snow volleyball championships and a tour that will culminate in an inaugural European championship in Austria in March.
Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their Winter Olympic debuts in PyeongChang.
The athletes:
Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, Alpine Skiing (Ecuador)
Shannon Ogbani-Abeda, Alpine Skiing (Eritrea)
Albin Tahiri, Alpine Skiing (Kosovo)
Jeffrey Webb, Alpine Skiing (Malaysia)
Julian Yee, Figure Skating (Malaysia)
Seun Adigun, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Ngozi Onwumere, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Akuoma Omeoga, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Simidele Adeagbo, Skeleton (Nigeria)
Cheyenne Goh, Short Track Speed Skating (Singapore)
The International Olympic Committee has short bios on most of the athletes here.
The most pre-Olympic attention fell on the Nigerian bobsledders, all former NCAA track and field athletes who trained bobsled in Texas.
One of Onwumere and Omeoga will not compete in PyeongChang since only one brakewoman is allowed to compete. The current Olympic entries list has Omeoga entered as Adigun’s brakewoman.
Nigeria owns 25 Summer Olympic medals, making it the third-most successful Summer Olympic nation yet to compete in a Winter Games (Cuba, Indonesia), according to Olympic historians known as the OlyMADMen.
