Six nations to make Winter Olympic debuts in PyeongChang

Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their Winter Olympic debuts in PyeongChang.

The athletes:

Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, Alpine Skiing (Ecuador)

Shannon Ogbani-Abeda, Alpine Skiing (Eritrea)

Albin Tahiri, Alpine Skiing (Kosovo)

Jeffrey Webb, Alpine Skiing (Malaysia)

Julian Yee, Figure Skating (Malaysia)

Seun Adigun, Bobsled (Nigeria)

Ngozi Onwumere, Bobsled (Nigeria)

Akuoma Omeoga, Bobsled (Nigeria)

Simidele Adeagbo, Skeleton (Nigeria)

Cheyenne Goh, Short Track Speed Skating (Singapore)

The International Olympic Committee has short bios on most of the athletes here.

The most pre-Olympic attention fell on the Nigerian bobsledders, all former NCAA track and field athletes who trained bobsled in Texas.

One of Onwumere and Omeoga will not compete in PyeongChang since only one brakewoman is allowed to compete. The current Olympic entries list has Omeoga entered as Adigun’s brakewoman.

Nigeria owns 25 Summer Olympic medals, making it the third-most successful Summer Olympic nation yet to compete in a Winter Games (Cuba, Indonesia), according to Olympic historians known as the OlyMADMen.

