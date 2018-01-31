World champion in super-G to miss Olympics

Canadian Erik Guay, who stunned last year to win the world championships super-G at age 35, will miss the Olympics due to back problems, according to his social media.
The three-time Olympian raced four times this season, but none since Dec. 16, with a top finish of 12th. He underwent an MRI later in December that revealed an annular rupture at his L4 vertabra.
His best Winter Games finish was fourth in the 2006 Olympic super-G.
Guay’s world title in the super-G last season marked his first win of any kind since March 1, 2014. The Montreal native became the oldest world champion in any Alpine event.
He also took silver in the downhill at worlds, six years after he won the world title in that event.
The Olympic favorites in the downhill and super-G include Norwegians Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud and Swiss Beat Feuz.
A snow volleyball exhibition is planned for PyeongChang to help the sport’s international governing body make the case for it to be added to the Olympics.
If successful, volleyball would be the first sport to be on the program at both the Winter and Summer Games.
Snow volleyball is similar to the beach discipline, with two-person teams.
With many of the tournaments hosted by ski resorts as a diversion for their guests, it also borrows the party atmosphere of the sandy side of the sport.
But those who have played it say the cold and snow are new challenges that make it a very different sport.
The exhibition on Feb. 14 at the Austria House will include Olympic medalists from the beach and indoor disciplines, as well as South Korean players.
There are already 17 European countries hosting national snow volleyball championships and a tour that will culminate in an inaugural European championship in Austria in March.
Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their Winter Olympic debuts in PyeongChang.
The athletes:
Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, Alpine Skiing (Ecuador)
Shannon Ogbani-Abeda, Alpine Skiing (Eritrea)
Albin Tahiri, Alpine Skiing (Kosovo)
Jeffrey Webb, Alpine Skiing (Malaysia)
Julian Yee, Figure Skating (Malaysia)
Seun Adigun, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Ngozi Onwumere, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Akuoma Omeoga, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Simidele Adeagbo, Skeleton (Nigeria)
Cheyenne Goh, Short Track Speed Skating (Singapore)
The International Olympic Committee has short bios on most of the athletes here.
The most pre-Olympic attention fell on the Nigerian bobsledders, all former NCAA track and field athletes who trained bobsled in Texas.
One of Onwumere and Omeoga will not compete in PyeongChang since only one brakewoman is allowed to compete. The current Olympic entries list has Omeoga entered as Adigun’s brakewoman.
Nigeria owns 25 Summer Olympic medals, making it the third-most successful Summer Olympic nation yet to compete in a Winter Games (Cuba, Indonesia), according to Olympic historians known as the OlyMADMen.
