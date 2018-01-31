World champion in super-G to miss Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Canadian Erik Guay, who stunned last year to win the world championships super-G at age 35, will miss the Olympics due to back problems, according to his social media.

The three-time Olympian raced four times this season, but none since Dec. 16, with a top finish of 12th. He underwent an MRI later in December that revealed an annular rupture at his L4 vertabra.

His best Winter Games finish was fourth in the 2006 Olympic super-G.

Guay’s world title in the super-G last season marked his first win of any kind since March 1, 2014. The Montreal native became the oldest world champion in any Alpine event.

He also took silver in the downhill at worlds, six years after he won the world title in that event.

The Olympic favorites in the downhill and super-G include Norwegians Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud and Swiss Beat Feuz.

