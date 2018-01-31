Watch Lindsey Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial

A broken arm. A fractured ankle. Knee fractures. Two ACL tears. A concussion. A sliced thumb tendon from a broken champagne bottle.
Lindsey Vonn‘s injury history is extensive.
Yet she keeps coming back, to the tune of 79 World Cup wins, just seven shy of the career record. She goes into the Olympics that open next week as a medal favorite in the downhill and super-G.
Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial flashes through some of her tough times, as well as career highlights such as her 2010 Olympic downhill title.
U.S. Olympian commercials that will air during Super Bowl LII (NBC, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET) are debuting every weekday this week.
Monday: Mikaela Shiffrin
Tuesday: Nathan Chen
A snow volleyball exhibition is planned for PyeongChang to help the sport’s international governing body make the case for it to be added to the Olympics.
If successful, volleyball would be the first sport to be on the program at both the Winter and Summer Games.
Snow volleyball is similar to the beach discipline, with two-person teams.
With many of the tournaments hosted by ski resorts as a diversion for their guests, it also borrows the party atmosphere of the sandy side of the sport.
But those who have played it say the cold and snow are new challenges that make it a very different sport.
The exhibition on Feb. 14 at the Austria House will include Olympic medalists from the beach and indoor disciplines, as well as South Korean players.
There are already 17 European countries hosting national snow volleyball championships and a tour that will culminate in an inaugural European championship in Austria in March.
Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their Winter Olympic debuts in PyeongChang.
The athletes:
Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, Alpine Skiing (Ecuador)
Shannon Ogbani-Abeda, Alpine Skiing (Eritrea)
Albin Tahiri, Alpine Skiing (Kosovo)
Jeffrey Webb, Alpine Skiing (Malaysia)
Julian Yee, Figure Skating (Malaysia)
Seun Adigun, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Ngozi Onwumere, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Akuoma Omeoga, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Simidele Adeagbo, Skeleton (Nigeria)
Cheyenne Goh, Short Track Speed Skating (Singapore)
The International Olympic Committee has short bios on most of the athletes here.
The most pre-Olympic attention fell on the Nigerian bobsledders, all former NCAA track and field athletes who trained bobsled in Texas.
One of Onwumere and Omeoga will not compete in PyeongChang since only one brakewoman is allowed to compete. The current Olympic entries list has Omeoga entered as Adigun’s brakewoman.
Nigeria owns 25 Summer Olympic medals, making it the third-most successful Summer Olympic nation yet to compete in a Winter Games (Cuba, Indonesia), according to Olympic historians known as the OlyMADMen.
