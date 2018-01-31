TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Olympic Channel announces ‘The Nagano Tapes’ film

By Nick ZaccardiJan 31, 2018, 6:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Czech Republic’s historic upset in the 1998 Olympic hockey tournament — the first with NHL players — is the subject of the first film of the Olympic Channel Five Rings Films series.

“The Nagano Tapes” will premiere worldwide on Feb. 28 on Olympicchannel.com and its mobile apps, plus on NBCSN.

Directed by Czech Sundance award winner Ondřej Hudeček, it includes never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with Olympians Dominik Hašek, Jaromir JagrEric Lindros and Brett Hull.

The Czechs, behind Hašek’s dominant goaltending, upset Canada in the semifinals and Russia in the final.

“Many people in the Czech Republic treasure this story like a scripture,” Hudeček said in a press release. “To me personally, it brings back the memories of a 10-year-old kid inspired to see the world around him as a much smaller place, and I wanted to weave all of these threads into a film that could be relevant and fun to watch for everyone — not just hockey fans.”

Future Five Rings Films subjects include iconic Cuban boxer Teofilo Stevenson, a three-time Olympic gold medallist who famously turned down $5 million to fight Muhammad Ali. “La Lucha” is directed by Peter Berg of “Friday Night Lights” fame.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: In her Captain America suit, Lindsey Vonn finally ready to attack

Ingemar Stenmark: Marcel Hirscher will break my record

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 30, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

Top U.S. downhiller Steven Nyman to miss Olympics Watch Mikaela Shiffrin’s Super Bowl commercial Ted Ligety, back from injuries, notches first podium in two years

Ingemar Stenmark believes that Lindsey Vonn will not be the only skier to surpass his record 86 World Cup wins.

The Swedish legend said that Austrian Marcel Hirscher, now at 55 World Cup wins, will win at least 32 more times to push Stenmark further down the list, according to Kleine Zeitung.

The focus has been on Vonn’s pursuit of Stenmark for the last few years. She’s now at 79 wins, second all-time among men and women, with a pair of victories this season.

Vonn, 33 and expected to race in her final Olympics next month, has said she does not want to retire until she passes Stenmark.

Hirscher, 28 and the six-time reigning World Cup overall champion, might not ski into his mid 30s like Vonn.

He cautioned that he could retire after any season, though Hirscher seems to be at the top of his game this season despite coming back from the most significant injury of his career, a broken ankle in August.

Hirscher, though he hasn’t yet won Olympic gold, already has 10 victories this season, the most of his career. If he stays close to this pace, he would pass Stenmark’s 86 wins before the 2022 Olympics.

Last February, Stenmark told Vonn that if she beats his record, she also must win “Dancing with the Stars,” as Stenmark did on the Swedish version of the show in 2015.

“If you help teach me to dance for the show, it’s a deal,” Vonn told him.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: In her Captain America suit, Lindsey Vonn finally ready to attack

Leslie Jones returns for PyeongChang Olympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 30, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Leslie Jones is going back to the Olympics.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member, whose Team USA enthusiasm took Rio by storm, will again be a super fan and NBC Olympics contributor in PyeongChang.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

Jones began the August 2016 Rio Olympics cheering from home. Her live-tweeting commentary led NBC Olympics President Jim Bell to invite her to Brazil.

Jones accepted and experienced the Games with Team USA Olympians.

Since Rio, Jones was nominated for an Emmy, hosted the BET Awards and made the Time 100.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Katie Couric returns to NBC for PyeongChang Olympics