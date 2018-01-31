Tearful Simone Biles speaks out on Larry Nassar (video)

Simone Biles emotionally reflected on coming forward as one of the survivors of Larry Nassar‘s sexual abuse in a TODAY Show interview Wednesday.

“I think it’s very hard for someone to go through what I’ve gone through recently, and it’s very hard to talk about,” Biles said. “The judge is my hero because she gave it to him straight and didn’t let him get any power over any of the girls. Letting the girls go and speak is very powerful.

“I wish she would have just given him, like, a crazy number, like 3,000 years or something. But other than that, she was a boss.”

Biles is back in training for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic run, where she said a specific hope is to “redeem” herself on the balance beam. She had an uncharacteristic mistake on beam in Rio and took a bronze medal to go along with four golds.

Biles said she will attend the non-profit University of the People, along with her mom, with a scholarship based in her name.

Biles also said new USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry flew to Biles to introduce herself, and she hopes the U.S. Olympic Committee will soon reach out to her regarding what happened to her and other gymnasts.

Biles’ Lifetime biopic, “Courage to Soar,” debuts on Saturday. Watch the trailer here.

