Tearful Simone Biles speaks out on Larry Nassar

Simone Biles emotionally reflected on coming forward as one of the survivors of Larry Nassar‘s sexual abuse in a TODAY Show interview Wednesday.
“I think it’s very hard for someone to go through what I’ve gone through recently, and it’s very hard to talk about,” Biles said. “The judge is my hero because she gave it to him straight and didn’t let him get any power over any of the girls. Letting the girls go and speak is very powerful.
“I wish she would have just given him, like, a crazy number, like 3,000 years or something. But other than that, she was a boss.”
Biles is back in training for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic run, where she said a specific hope is to “redeem” herself on the balance beam. She had an uncharacteristic mistake on beam in Rio and took a bronze medal to go along with four golds.
Biles said she will attend the non-profit University of the People, along with her mom, with a scholarship based in her name.
Biles also said new USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry flew to Biles to introduce herself, and she hopes the U.S. Olympic Committee will soon reach out to her regarding what happened to her and other gymnasts.
Biles’ Lifetime biopic, “Courage to Soar,” debuts on Saturday. Watch the trailer here.
A snow volleyball exhibition is planned for PyeongChang to help the sport’s international governing body make the case for it to be added to the Olympics.
If successful, volleyball would be the first sport to be on the program at both the Winter and Summer Games.
Snow volleyball is similar to the beach discipline, with two-person teams.
With many of the tournaments hosted by ski resorts as a diversion for their guests, it also borrows the party atmosphere of the sandy side of the sport.
But those who have played it say the cold and snow are new challenges that make it a very different sport.
The exhibition on Feb. 14 at the Austria House will include Olympic medalists from the beach and indoor disciplines, as well as South Korean players.
There are already 17 European countries hosting national snow volleyball championships and a tour that will culminate in an inaugural European championship in Austria in March.
Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their Winter Olympic debuts in PyeongChang.
The athletes:
Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, Alpine Skiing (Ecuador)
Shannon Ogbani-Abeda, Alpine Skiing (Eritrea)
Albin Tahiri, Alpine Skiing (Kosovo)
Jeffrey Webb, Alpine Skiing (Malaysia)
Julian Yee, Figure Skating (Malaysia)
Seun Adigun, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Ngozi Onwumere, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Akuoma Omeoga, Bobsled (Nigeria)
Simidele Adeagbo, Skeleton (Nigeria)
Cheyenne Goh, Short Track Speed Skating (Singapore)
The International Olympic Committee has short bios on most of the athletes here.
The most pre-Olympic attention fell on the Nigerian bobsledders, all former NCAA track and field athletes who trained bobsled in Texas.
One of Onwumere and Omeoga will not compete in PyeongChang since only one brakewoman is allowed to compete. The current Olympic entries list has Omeoga entered as Adigun’s brakewoman.
Nigeria owns 25 Summer Olympic medals, making it the third-most successful Summer Olympic nation yet to compete in a Winter Games (Cuba, Indonesia), according to Olympic historians known as the OlyMADMen.
