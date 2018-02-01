Olympic curling schedule

NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.
The curling streaming schedule is here.
The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:
MIXED DOUBLES
Round Robin Draw 1
Feb. 7 7:05 p.m. ET
USA-OAR CAN-NOR KOR-FIN CHN-SUI
Round Robin Draw 2
Feb. 8 6:05 a.m. ET
FIN-SUI KORE-CHN OAR-NOR USA-CAN
Round Robin Draw 3
Feb. 8 6:35 p.m. ET
KOR-NOR USA-SUI CHN-CAN OAR-FIN
Round Robin Draw 4
Feb. 8 11:35 p.m. ET
CAN-FIN CHN-OAR USA-KOR SUI-NOR
Round Robin Draw 5
Feb. 9 7:05 p.m. ET
CHN-USA NOR-FIN CAN-SUI KOR-OAR
Round Robin Draw 6
Feb. 10 6:05 a.m. ET
OAR-CAN SUI-KOR NOR-USA FIN-CHN
Round Robin Draw 7
Feb. 10 7:05 p.m. ET
NOR-CHN FIN-USA SUI-OAR CAN-KOR
Tiebreakers (if necessary)
Feb. 11 6:05 a.m. ET
Semifinal
Feb. 11 7:05 p.m. ET
Semifinal
Feb. 12 6:05 a.m. ET
Bronze-Medal Game
Feb. 12 7:05 p.m. ET
Gold-Medal Game
Feb. 13 6:05 a.m. ET
MEN
Round Robin Draw 1
Feb. 13 7:05 p.m. ET
DEN-SWE CAN-ITA KOR-USA SUI-GBR
Round Robin Draw 2
Feb. 14 6:05 a.m. ET
CAN-GBR KOR-SWE SUI-ITA NOR-JPN
Round Robin Draw 3
Feb. 15 12:05 a.m. ET
USA-ITA NOR-CAN GBR-JPN DEN-SUI
Round Robin Draw 4
Feb. 15 7:05 p.m. ET
ITA-DEN NOR-KOR SWE-USA
Round Robin Draw 5
Feb. 16 6:05 a.m. ET
JPN-SUI SWE-GBR DEN-USA CAN-KOR
Round Robin Draw 6
Feb. 17 12:05 a.m. ET
KOR-GBR SUI-NOR CAN-SWE JPN-ITA
Round Robin Draw 7
Feb. 17 7:05 p.m. ET
NOR-DEN USA-JPN SUI-CAN
Round Robin Draw 8 Feb. 18
6:05 a.m. ET
SWE-JPN DEN-KOR ITA-GBR USA-NOR
Round Robin Draw 9
Feb. 19 12:05 a.m. ET
ITA-KOR SWE-SUI USA-CAN GBR-DEN
Round Robin Draw 10
Feb. 19 7:05 p.m. ET
GBR-NOR JPN-CAN KOR-SUI ITA-SWE
Round Robin Draw 11
Feb. 20 6:05 a.m. ET
SUI-USA NOR-ITA JPN-DEN
Round Robin Draw 12
Feb. 21 12:05 a.m. ET
DEN-CAN GBR-USA SWE-NOR KOR-JPN
Tiebreakers (if necessary)
Feb. 21 7:05 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Feb. 22 6:05 a.m. ET
Bronze-Medal Game
Feb. 23 1:35 a.m. ET
Gold-Medal Game
Feb. 24 1:35 a.m. ET
WOMEN
Round Robin Draw 1
Feb. 14 12:05 a.m. ET
JPN-USA OAR-GBR DEN-SWE SUI-CHN
Round Robin Draw 2
Feb. 14 7:05 p.m. ET
CAN-KOR DEN-JPN CHN-OAR GBR-USA
Round Robin Draw 3
Feb. 15 6:05 a.m. ET
CHN-GBR CAN-SWE USA-SUI KOR-JPN
Round Robin Draw 4
Feb. 16 12:05 a.m. ET
DEN-CAN KOR-SUI SWE-OAR
Round Robin Draw 5
Feb. 16 7:05 p.m. ET
SUI-SWE OAR-USA JPN-CHN DEN-GBR
Round Robin Draw 6
Feb. 17 6:05 a.m. ET
OAR-JPN CHN-DEN KOR-GBR USA-CAN
Round Robin Draw 7
Feb. 18 12:05 a.m. ET
GBR-SWE CAN-SUI CHN-KOR
Round Robin Draw 8
Feb. 18 7:05 p.m. ET
USA-DEN JPN-CAN SWE-KOR OAR-SUI
Round Robin Draw 9
Feb. 19 6:05 a.m. ET
GBR-SUI DEN-OAR CHN-USA JPN-SWE
Round Robin Draw 10
Feb. 20 12:05 a.m. ET
CAN-CHN USA-KOR GBR-JPN
Round Robin Draw 11
Feb. 20 7:05 p.m. ET
KOR-OAR SWE-CHN SUI-DEN CAN-GBR
Round Robin Draw 12
Feb. 21 6:05 a.m. ET
SWE-USA SUI-JPN OAR-CAN KOR-DEN
Tiebreakers (if necessary)
Feb. 21 7:05 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Feb. 23 6:05 a.m. ET
Bronze-Medal Game
Feb. 24 6:05 a.m. ET
Gold-Medal Game
Feb. 24 7:05 p.m. ET