Olympic curling schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 1, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

MIXED DOUBLES
Round Robin Draw 1
Feb. 7 7:05 p.m. ET
USA-OAR CAN-NOR KOR-FIN CHN-SUI

Round Robin Draw 2
Feb. 8 6:05 a.m. ET
FIN-SUI KORE-CHN OAR-NOR USA-CAN

Round Robin Draw 3
Feb. 8 6:35 p.m. ET
KOR-NOR USA-SUI CHN-CAN OAR-FIN

Round Robin Draw 4
Feb. 8 11:35 p.m. ET
CAN-FIN CHN-OAR USA-KOR SUI-NOR

Round Robin Draw 5
Feb. 9 7:05 p.m. ET
CHN-USA NOR-FIN CAN-SUI KOR-OAR

Round Robin Draw 6
Feb. 10 6:05 a.m. ET
OAR-CAN SUI-KOR NOR-USA FIN-CHN

Round Robin Draw 7
Feb. 10 7:05 p.m. ET
NOR-CHN FIN-USA SUI-OAR CAN-KOR

Tiebreakers (if necessary)
Feb. 11 6:05 a.m. ET

Semifinal
Feb. 11 7:05 p.m. ET

Semifinal
Feb. 12 6:05 a.m. ET

Bronze-Medal Game
Feb. 12 7:05 p.m. ET

Gold-Medal Game
Feb. 13 6:05 a.m. ET

MEN
Round Robin Draw 1
Feb. 13 7:05 p.m. ET
DEN-SWE CAN-ITA KOR-USA SUI-GBR

Round Robin Draw 2
Feb. 14 6:05 a.m. ET
CAN-GBR KOR-SWE SUI-ITA NOR-JPN

Round Robin Draw 3
Feb. 15 12:05 a.m. ET
USA-ITA NOR-CAN GBR-JPN DEN-SUI

Round Robin Draw 4
Feb. 15 7:05 p.m. ET
ITA-DEN NOR-KOR SWE-USA

Round Robin Draw 5
Feb. 16 6:05 a.m. ET
JPN-SUI SWE-GBR DEN-USA CAN-KOR

Round Robin Draw 6
Feb. 17 12:05 a.m. ET
KOR-GBR SUI-NOR CAN-SWE JPN-ITA

Round Robin Draw 7
Feb. 17 7:05 p.m. ET
NOR-DEN USA-JPN SUI-CAN

Round Robin Draw 8 Feb. 18
6:05 a.m. ET
SWE-JPN DEN-KOR ITA-GBR USA-NOR

Round Robin Draw 9
Feb. 19 12:05 a.m. ET
ITA-KOR SWE-SUI USA-CAN GBR-DEN

Round Robin Draw 10
Feb. 19 7:05 p.m. ET
GBR-NOR JPN-CAN KOR-SUI ITA-SWE

Round Robin Draw 11
Feb. 20 6:05 a.m. ET
SUI-USA NOR-ITA JPN-DEN

Round Robin Draw 12
Feb. 21 12:05 a.m. ET
DEN-CAN GBR-USA SWE-NOR KOR-JPN

Tiebreakers (if necessary)
Feb. 21 7:05 p.m. ET

Semifinals
Feb. 22 6:05 a.m. ET

Bronze-Medal Game
Feb. 23 1:35 a.m. ET

Gold-Medal Game
Feb. 24 1:35 a.m. ET

WOMEN
Round Robin Draw 1
Feb. 14 12:05 a.m. ET
JPN-USA OAR-GBR DEN-SWE SUI-CHN

Round Robin Draw 2
Feb. 14 7:05 p.m. ET
CAN-KOR DEN-JPN CHN-OAR GBR-USA

Round Robin Draw 3
Feb. 15 6:05 a.m. ET
CHN-GBR CAN-SWE USA-SUI KOR-JPN

Round Robin Draw 4
Feb. 16 12:05 a.m. ET
DEN-CAN KOR-SUI SWE-OAR

Round Robin Draw 5
Feb. 16 7:05 p.m. ET
SUI-SWE OAR-USA JPN-CHN DEN-GBR

Round Robin Draw 6
Feb. 17 6:05 a.m. ET
OAR-JPN CHN-DEN KOR-GBR USA-CAN

Round Robin Draw 7
Feb. 18 12:05 a.m. ET
GBR-SWE CAN-SUI CHN-KOR

Round Robin Draw 8
Feb. 18 7:05 p.m. ET
USA-DEN JPN-CAN SWE-KOR OAR-SUI

Round Robin Draw 9
Feb. 19 6:05 a.m. ET
GBR-SUI DEN-OAR CHN-USA JPN-SWE

Round Robin Draw 10
Feb. 20 12:05 a.m. ET
CAN-CHN USA-KOR GBR-JPN

Round Robin Draw 11
Feb. 20 7:05 p.m. ET
KOR-OAR SWE-CHN SUI-DEN CAN-GBR

Round Robin Draw 12
Feb. 21 6:05 a.m. ET
SWE-USA SUI-JPN OAR-CAN KOR-DEN

Tiebreakers (if necessary)
Feb. 21 7:05 p.m. ET

Semifinals
Feb. 23 6:05 a.m. ET

Bronze-Medal Game
Feb. 24 6:05 a.m. ET

Gold-Medal Game
Feb. 24 7:05 p.m. ET

Olympic ski jumping schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 1, 2018, 12:44 PM EST
The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

Men’s normal hill (qualifying)
Feb. 8 7:30-8:40 a.m. ET

Men’s normal hill (final)
Feb. 10 7:35-9:20 a.m. ET

Women’s normal hill
Feb. 12 7:50-9:20 a.m. ET

Men’s large hill (qualifying)
Feb. 16 7:30-8:40 a.m. ET

Men’s large hill (final)
Feb. 17 7:30-9:15 a.m. ET

Men’s team event
Feb. 19 7:30-9:15 a.m. ET

Olympic Nordic combined schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 1, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

Normal Hill
Feb. 14 1-1:55 a.m. ET
3:45-4:45 a.m. ET

Large Hill
Feb. 20 5-5:55 a.m. ET
7:45-8:45 a.m. ET

Team Large Hill
Feb. 22 2:30-3:10 a.m. ET
5:20-6:20 a.m. ET