Russia wants 15 more Olympic invitations, including gold medalists

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee said it wants to send 15 of the 28 athletes who won their appeals against doping bans to the PyeongChang Games.

ROC senior vice president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said “the ROC is now asking the (International Olympic Committee) to send invitations to the Games to 15 athletes no later than Feb. 2,” according to Russian news agency TASS.

The IOC has already invited 169 Russians to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” under a neutral flag.

Pozdnyakov said the 15 he wants to send to PyeongChang include Sochi skeleton gold medalist Alexander Tretiyakov and bronze medalist Elena Nikitina and cross-country skiing gold medalist Alexander Legkov.

Some others, particularly Russia’s top bobsledders from the Sochi Olympics, have already retired from competitive sports.

