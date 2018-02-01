The youngest and oldest Olympians in PyeongChang

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The youngest athlete registered for the PyeongChang Olympics is 15-year-old Chinese halfpipe skier Wu Meng.

The oldest is 51-year-old Canadian curler Cheryl Bernard, who gained plenty of attention at the 2010 Vancouver Games. However, Bernard is an alternate for the Canadian women’s team, which means she might not compete.

If she doesn’t compete, then Finnish curler Tomi Rantamaeki, 49, would be the oldest competitor.

Bernard, who skipped Canada to silver in Vancouver, is likely to become the oldest female Winter Olympic medalist ever (surpassing one of her 2010 Olympic teammates) and the oldest of either gender since the first Winter Games in 1924.

Curling alternates are eligible for medals if they don’t see game action.

Mexican Alpine skier Prince Hubertus von Hohenlohe, the oldest Olympian in 2010 and 2014, was aiming to become the oldest Winter Olympian of all time, but he did not make it at age 58.

The 10 youngest and 10 oldest athletes registered for PyeongChang, via the OlyMADMen.

Youngest

Wu Meng (15) — Ski Halfpipe (China)

Jennie-Lee Burmansson (15) — Ski Slopestyle (Sweden)

Zhang Kexin (15) — Ski Halfpipe (China)

Alina Zagitova (15) — Figure Skating (Russia)

Kim Ha-Nul (15) — Figure Skating (South Korea)

Hiroaki Kunitake (15) — Snowboard Big Air/Slopestyle (Japan)

Reira Iwabuchi (16) — Snowboard Big Air/Slopestyle (Japan)

Alice Robinson (16) — Alpine Skiing (New Zealand)

Ayaulum Amrenova (16) — Moguls (Kazakhstan)

Nico Porteous (16) — Ski Halfpipe (New Zealand)

Oldest

Cheryl Bernard (51) — Curling (Canada)

Tomi Rantamaeki (49) — Curling (Finland)

Thomas Ulsrud (46) — Curling (Norway)

Claudia Pechstein (45) — Speed Skating (Germany)*

Noriaki Kasai (45) — Ski Jumping (Japan)**

Sergei Dolidovich (44) — Cross-Country Skiing (Belarus)

Hanna-Riikka Valila (44) — Hockey (Finland)

Claudia Riegler (44) — Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom (Austria)

German Madrazo (43) — Cross-Country Skiing (Mexico)

Lascelles Brown (43) — Bobsled (Canada)

*Will compete in a female record seventh Winter Olympics

**Will compete in a record eighth Winter Olympics

Correction: An earlier version of this post listed Finnish hockey player Hanna-Riikka Valila twice and German Madrazo as an Alpine skier.