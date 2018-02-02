TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Olympic bobsled schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The bobsled streaming schedule is here.

The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

Two-man
Feb. 18 6:05-8:45 a.m. ET (Heats 1 and 2)
Feb. 19 6:15-9 a.m. ET (Heats 3 and 4)

Two-woman
Feb. 20 6:50-8:45 a.m. ET (Heats 1 and 2)
Feb. 21 6:40-9 a.m. ET (Heats 3 and 4)

Four-person
Feb. 23 7:30-10 p.m. ET (Heats 1 and 2)
Feb. 24 7:30-10:30 p.m. ET (Heats 3 and 4)

Olympic hockey schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The hockey streaming schedule is here.

The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

Men’s Schedule

Day Time (ET) Matchup Group
Wednesday, Feb. 14 7:10 a.m. Russia-Slovakia B
7:10 a.m. USA-Slovenia B
10:10 p.m. Finland-Germany C
Thursday, Feb. 15 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Norway C
7:10 a.m. Czech Republic-South Korea A
7:10 a.m. Canada-Switzerland A
10:10 p.m. USA-Slovakia B
Friday, Feb. 16 2:40 a.m. Russia-Slovenia B
7:10 a.m. Finland-Norway C
7:10 a.m. Sweden-Germany C
10:10 p.m. Canada-Czech Republic A
Saturday, Feb. 17 2:40 a.m. Switzerland-South Korea A
7:10 a.m. USA-Russia B
7:10 a.m. Slovakia-Slovenia B
10:10 p.m. Germany-Norway C
Sunday, Feb. 18 2:40 a.m. Czech Republic-Switzerland A
7:10 a.m. Canada-South Korea A
7:10 a.m. Sweden-Finland C
Monday, Feb. 19 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
Tuesday, Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff
10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Feb. 21 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
Friday, Feb. 23 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 24 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Bronze-Medal Game
11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Gold-Medal Game

Women’s Schedule

Day Time (ET) Matchup Group
Saturday, Feb. 10 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Japan B
7:10 a.m. Switzerland-South Korea B
Sunday, Feb. 11 2:40 a.m. USA-Finland A
7:10 a.m. Canada-Russia A
Monday, Feb. 12 2:40 a.m. Switzerland-Japan B
7:10 a.m. Sweden-South Korea B
Tuesday, Feb. 13 2:40 a.m. Canada-Finland A
7:10 a.m. USA-Russia A
Wednesday, Feb. 14 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Switzerland B
7:10 a.m. Japan-South Korea B
Thursday, Feb. 15 2:40 a.m. USA-Canada A
7:10 a.m. Finland-Russia A
Friday, Feb. 16 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
Saturday, Feb. 17 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal
10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Consolation Playoff
Sunday, Feb. 18 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Consolation Playoff
11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
Monday, Feb. 19 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal
10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Seventh-Place Game
Tuesday, Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Fifth-Place Game
Wednesday, Feb. 21 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Bronze-Medal Game
11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Gold-Medal Game

Olympic figure skating schedule

By OlympicTalkFeb 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The figure skating streaming schedule is here.

The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

Team event men’s/pairs short programs
Feb. 8 8-11:30 p.m. ET

Team event short dance/women’s short program/pairs free skate
Feb. 10 8 p.m.-12:40 a.m. ET

Team event men’s/women’s free skates/free dance
Feb. 11 8-11:25 p.m. ET

Pairs short program
Feb. 13 8-11:35 p.m. ET

Pairs free skate
Feb. 14 8:30-11:55 p.m. ET

Men’s short program
Feb. 15 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Men’s free skate
Feb. 16 8 p.m.-12:25 a.m. ET

Short dance
Feb. 18 8-11:45 p.m. ET

Free dance
Feb. 19 8-11:45 p.m. ET

Women’s short program
Feb. 20 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Women’ free skate
Feb. 22 8 p.m.-12:15 a.m. ET

Exhibition gala
Feb. 24 7:30-10 p.m. ET