Olympic figure skating schedule

NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The figure skating streaming schedule is here.

The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

Team event men’s/pairs short programs

Feb. 8 8-11:30 p.m. ET

Team event short dance/women’s short program/pairs free skate

Feb. 10 8 p.m.-12:40 a.m. ET

Team event men’s/women’s free skates/free dance

Feb. 11 8-11:25 p.m. ET

Pairs short program

Feb. 13 8-11:35 p.m. ET

Pairs free skate

Feb. 14 8:30-11:55 p.m. ET

Men’s short program

Feb. 15 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Men’s free skate

Feb. 16 8 p.m.-12:25 a.m. ET

Short dance

Feb. 18 8-11:45 p.m. ET

Free dance

Feb. 19 8-11:45 p.m. ET

Women’s short program

Feb. 20 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Women’ free skate

Feb. 22 8 p.m.-12:15 a.m. ET

Exhibition gala

Feb. 24 7:30-10 p.m. ET