Olympic hockey schedule

NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The hockey streaming schedule is here.

The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:

Men’s Schedule

Day Time (ET) Matchup Group Wednesday, Feb. 14 7:10 a.m. Russia-Slovakia B 7:10 a.m. USA-Slovenia B 10:10 p.m. Finland-Germany C Thursday, Feb. 15 2:40 a.m. Sweden-Norway C 7:10 a.m. Czech Republic-South Korea A 7:10 a.m. Canada-Switzerland A 10:10 p.m. USA-Slovakia B Friday, Feb. 16 2:40 a.m. Russia-Slovenia B 7:10 a.m. Finland-Norway C 7:10 a.m. Sweden-Germany C 10:10 p.m. Canada-Czech Republic A Saturday, Feb. 17 2:40 a.m. Switzerland-South Korea A 7:10 a.m. USA-Russia B 7:10 a.m. Slovakia-Slovenia B 10:10 p.m. Germany-Norway C Sunday, Feb. 18 2:40 a.m. Czech Republic-Switzerland A 7:10 a.m. Canada-South Korea A 7:10 a.m. Sweden-Finland C Monday, Feb. 19 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Playoff Tuesday, Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Playoff 10:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 21 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinal Friday, Feb. 23 2:40 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Semifinal Saturday, Feb. 24 7:10 a.m. TBD-TBD Bronze-Medal Game 11:10 p.m. TBD-TBD Gold-Medal Game

Women’s Schedule