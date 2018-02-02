Olympic luge schedule

NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event of the PyeongChang Winter Games.
The luge streaming schedule is here.
The sport’s full, event-by-event schedule is here:
Men’s
Feb. 10 5:10-8:20 a.m. ET (Heats 1 and 2)
Men’s
Feb. 11 6-8:45 a.m. ET (Heats 3 and 4)
Women’s
Feb. 12 5:50-8:20 a.m. ET (Heats 1 and 2)
Women’s
Feb. 13 5:30-7:55 a.m. ET (Heats 3 and 4)
Doubles
Feb. 14 6:20-8:25 a.m. ET
Relay
Feb. 15 7:30-8:45 a.m. ET
The sport's full, event-by-event schedule is here:
Men’s Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Group
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
|7:10 a.m.
|Russia-Slovakia
|B
|
|7:10 a.m.
|USA-Slovenia
|B
|
|10:10 p.m.
|Finland-Germany
|C
|Thursday, Feb. 15
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden-Norway
|C
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Czech Republic-South Korea
|A
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Canada-Switzerland
|A
|
|10:10 p.m.
|USA-Slovakia
|B
|Friday, Feb. 16
|2:40 a.m.
|Russia-Slovenia
|B
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Finland-Norway
|C
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Sweden-Germany
|C
|
|10:10 p.m.
|Canada-Czech Republic
|A
|Saturday, Feb. 17
|2:40 a.m.
|Switzerland-South Korea
|A
|
|7:10 a.m.
|USA-Russia
|B
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Slovakia-Slovenia
|B
|
|10:10 p.m.
|Germany-Norway
|C
|Sunday, Feb. 18
|2:40 a.m.
|Czech Republic-Switzerland
|A
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Canada-South Korea
|A
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Sweden-Finland
|C
|Monday, Feb. 19
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Playoff
|
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|Friday, Feb. 23
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Bronze-Medal Game
|
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Gold-Medal Game
Women’s Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Group
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden-Japan
|B
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Switzerland-South Korea
|B
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|2:40 a.m.
|USA-Finland
|A
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Canada-Russia
|A
|Monday, Feb. 12
|2:40 a.m.
|Switzerland-Japan
|B
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Sweden-South Korea
|B
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
|2:40 a.m.
|Canada-Finland
|A
|
|7:10 a.m.
|USA-Russia
|A
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
|2:40 a.m.
|Sweden-Switzerland
|B
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Japan-South Korea
|B
|Thursday, Feb. 15
|2:40 a.m.
|USA-Canada
|A
|
|7:10 a.m.
|Finland-Russia
|A
|Friday, Feb. 16
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|Saturday, Feb. 17
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinal
|
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Consolation Playoff
|Sunday, Feb. 18
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Consolation Playoff
|
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|Monday, Feb. 19
|7:10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinal
|
|10:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Seventh-Place Game
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Fifth-Place Game
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|2:40 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Bronze-Medal Game
|
|11:10 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Gold-Medal Game
The sport's full, event-by-event schedule is here:
Team event men’s/pairs short programs
Feb. 8 8-11:30 p.m. ET
Team event short dance/women’s short program/pairs free skate
Feb. 10 8 p.m.-12:40 a.m. ET
Team event men’s/women’s free skates/free dance
Feb. 11 8-11:25 p.m. ET
Pairs short program
Feb. 13 8-11:35 p.m. ET
Pairs free skate
Feb. 14 8:30-11:55 p.m. ET
Men’s short program
Feb. 15 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Men’s free skate
Feb. 16 8 p.m.-12:25 a.m. ET
Short dance
Feb. 18 8-11:45 p.m. ET
Free dance
Feb. 19 8-11:45 p.m. ET
Women’s short program
Feb. 20 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET
Women’ free skate
Feb. 22 8 p.m.-12:15 a.m. ET
Exhibition gala
Feb. 24 7:30-10 p.m. ET