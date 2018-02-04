Norway’s Forfang gets ready for Olympics with ski jump win in Germany

WILLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Johann Andre Forfang of Norway defeated Kamil Stoch on Sunday to win his second World Cup ski jumping event.
Forfang soared 147.5 meters with his first effort and144.5 with his second to add to the victory he recorded in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany in 2016.
Stoch jumped 145.5 meters and 140.5 while Piotr Zyla of Poland was third with jumps of 142 and 138.5 meters, ahead of Norwegians Robert Johansson and Daniel Andre Tande, who won Saturday’s competition.
Stoch took the overall World Cup lead from Richard Freitag, who finished 28th. With seven events remaining, Stoch has 863 points, 43 ahead of Freitag and 127 in front of Andreas Wellinger.
The ski jumpers next compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang that start on Thursday.
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Lindsey Vonn claimed her 81st career victory on Sunday when she won the final women’s World Cup downhill before the Pyeongchang Olympics.
It was the American’s third straight triumph in the discipline after winning on the same hill the day before and in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, two weeks ago.
Vonn clocked 1 minute, 37.92 seconds on the Kandahar course to beat Sofia Goggia by 0.11 seconds.
Goggia won two consecutive downhills in January before Vonn’s streak started. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was 1/100th of a second further behind in third.
Vonn’s American teammate Stacey Cook crashed and was taken off the hill on a sled. There was no immediate news on her condition.
HAKUBA, Japan (AP) — Norway’s Jan Schmid won his third Nordic combined World Cup event of the season on Sunday to maintain his position as one of the gold medal favorites at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
After placing seventh in the ski jumping stage, Schmid erased a 1 minute, 14-second deficit in the 10-kilometer cross-country race to finish 6.6 seconds ahead of Estonia’s Kristjan Ilves.
Schmid surged ahead of Ilves with less than one kilometer left to add to his previous World Cup wins in Italy and France last month.
“I managed on the last climb to catch him,” Schmid said. “In the race I tried to go full speed at the end and hope that nobody follows me and fortunately, It worked.”
Akito Watabe of Japan, who entered Sunday’s event with four straight wins on the World Cup circuit, was third, 11.1 seconds behind.
Watabe still leads the overall World Cup standings with 905 points, 20 ahead of Schmid. Norway’s Joergen Graabek, who did not compete in Hakuba, is third with 528 points.