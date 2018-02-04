Vonn wins again in final race before Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Lindsey Vonn claimed her 81st career victory on Sunday when she won the final women’s World Cup downhill before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

It was the American’s third straight triumph in the discipline after winning on the same hill the day before and in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, two weeks ago.

Vonn clocked 1 minute, 37.92 seconds on the Kandahar course to beat Sofia Goggia by 0.11 seconds.

Goggia won two consecutive downhills in January before Vonn’s streak started. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was 1/100th of a second further behind in third.

Vonn’s American teammate Stacey Cook crashed and was taken off the hill on a sled. There was no immediate news on her condition.