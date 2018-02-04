Vonn wins again in final race before Olympics

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Lindsey Vonn claimed her 81st career victory on Sunday when she won the final women’s World Cup downhill before the Pyeongchang Olympics.
It was the American’s third straight triumph in the discipline after winning on the same hill the day before and in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, two weeks ago.
Vonn clocked 1 minute, 37.92 seconds on the Kandahar course to beat Sofia Goggia by 0.11 seconds.
Goggia won two consecutive downhills in January before Vonn’s streak started. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was 1/100th of a second further behind in third.
Vonn’s American teammate Stacey Cook crashed and was taken off the hill on a sled. There was no immediate news on her condition.
HAKUBA, Japan (AP) — Norway’s Jan Schmid won his third Nordic combined World Cup event of the season on Sunday to maintain his position as one of the gold medal favorites at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
After placing seventh in the ski jumping stage, Schmid erased a 1 minute, 14-second deficit in the 10-kilometer cross-country race to finish 6.6 seconds ahead of Estonia’s Kristjan Ilves.
Schmid surged ahead of Ilves with less than one kilometer left to add to his previous World Cup wins in Italy and France last month.
“I managed on the last climb to catch him,” Schmid said. “In the race I tried to go full speed at the end and hope that nobody follows me and fortunately, It worked.”
Akito Watabe of Japan, who entered Sunday’s event with four straight wins on the World Cup circuit, was third, 11.1 seconds behind.
Watabe still leads the overall World Cup standings with 905 points, 20 ahead of Schmid. Norway’s Joergen Graabek, who did not compete in Hakuba, is third with 528 points.
HAKUBA, Japan (AP) — Akito Watabe of Japan won his fourth straight Nordic combined World Cup event on Saturday to enhance his position as a gold medal contender at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Watabe jumped 130.5 meters and finished the 10-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 14.6 seconds, 1:12.6 ahead of Norway’s Jan Schmid. Germany’s Manuel Faisst was third.
The 29-year-old Sochi silver medalist, who will represent Japan in his fourth straight Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, extended his season wins to five — the most he has won in a single season on the World Cup circuit.
Watabe became only the second athlete to sweep the three-day Seefeld Triple event in Austria last month. He has surged to the top of the World Cup standings with the results from Japan and Austria, adding to a win earlier this season in Finland.
Schmid caught Faisst on the last steep uphill and crossed the finish line 10 seconds ahead of the German skier to claim his third runner-up finish of the season.
Watabe has 845 points in the overall standings, 60 ahead of Schmid heading into Sunday’s final World Cup event before the Olympics.