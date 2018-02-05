TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
From bodybuilding to the Olympics – a bobsledder’s story

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 5, 2018, 2:50 PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker once converted to bobsled. So did Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios. And Edwin Moses, who won two Olympic 400m hurdles titles among a streak of 122 straight victories.

Now, there’s Hakeem Abdul-Saboor. He isn’t as accomplished as any of those names but has his own unique story to tell.

Abdul-Saboor is the first U.S. Olympic bobsledder since at least 1998 (perhaps ever) to convert from another physically demanding exercise – bodybuilding.

OK, not exactly bodybuilding.

“I call it bodybuilding, but I do physique,” said Abdul-Saboor, a 30-year-old born in New Jersey. “It’s not like I’m up in a Speedo in there. It’s what you try to aspire to look like at the beach, so I’m wearing board shorts [in physique competitions].”

Abdul-Saboor said he did five shows and won three titles (one is usually eligible for multiple physique titles at one show).

That was before he was introduced to bobsled in 2015 and made the U.S. Olympic bobsled team this season.

Abdul-Saboor’s athletic story began as a basketball, football and all-around track and field athlete at Powhatan High School in Virginia, about 30 miles west of Richmond.

He went on to play running back at Division II University of Virginia at Wise. Abdul-Saboor said he ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash.

But his football career ended four games into his senior season in 2009. Abdul-Saboor said he tore an ACL one week too late to receive a medical redshirt for the season.

“Hakeem is probably the best all-around athlete I have ever coached,” UVA-Wise coach Dewey Lusk once said.

Abdul-Saboor stuck around campus for a while doing what he loved – hitting the gym. One of his friends was a bodybuilder and suggested Abdul-Saboor enter a contest.

He submitted photos and made the cut. Abdul-Saboor flew to Boise, Idaho, for the 2012 Bodybuilding.com FIT USA Event. He had to pay for everything except entry fee.

“Flight, hotel, spray tan,” he said. “I think they picked 16 or 20 of us from the nation. I ended up winning the people’s choice award. So that was everybody over the nation voting for which contestant they liked, their physique the best. That was before the show. I ended up placing fourth in the total competition.”

Abdul-Saboor said he performed well enough in shows to be invited to bigger competitions.

“But I never had the means of doing a national show because of the funding,” he said. “The pros get sponsors and everything, so they make pretty good money if you become a pro. At one point, I did think I would like to pursue that, but I would need to have found a job to help me start that, or a sponsor.”

Abdul-Saboor found a job in Knoxville, Tenn., as a speed, agility and quickness coach and personal trainer for Performance Training, Inc.

That’s about 100 miles west of East Tennessee State University, where a number of U.S. bobsledders, including the late Steven Holcomb, have spent offseasons training.

Word spread to ETSU of this physical specimen in Knoxville.

“An undergraduate student on campus brought my attention to a video of a young man (Hakeem) performing a vertical jump and touching his head to the [10-foot] ceiling of a Knoxville-based fitness center he was personal training out of,” Dr. Brad DeWeese, a former U.S. Olympic Committee head of physiology and current ETSU associate professor, wrote in an email. “Having coached a large portion of Olympians in the sport, it was obvious that Hakeem had the power and physical build to be successful in bobsled.”

DeWeese tracked down Abdul-Saboor through Facebook and invited him to Johnson City for a dryland bobsled combine.

“Needless to say Hakeem had a perfect score in each event, even after becoming ill from nerves halfway through the test,” DeWeese wrote. “Since then, I have had the honor of coaching Hakeem to 3 national team designations and finally to an Olympic team. In short, you never know who is watching.”

Abdul-Saboor started as a push athlete on the minor-league North American Cup in fall 2015, but by January 2016 competed in three World Cups.

 

NBCOlympics.com: Everything to know about bobsled

 

This season, he was in veteran Nick Cunningham’s sled for the last seven races since Dec. 1. That included a pair of North American Cup wins and a fifth-place finish in a two-man World Cup in Austria, the best result for any U.S. sled outside of an American track this season.

No surprise he’s in Cunningham’s sled for both two- and four-man events in PyeongChang.

Abdul-Saboor thought his sports career was over when he tore the ACL eight years ago. Now, he plans to continue bobsledding beyond the Olympics and maybe even return to physique, though he would have to drop 20 bobsled pounds.

He does not consider physique a sport, even though it’s sweat-inducing.

“You get pretty nervous, and before you go on stage, you’re back there getting a pump,” he said. “We’re like working out backstage to make your muscles look good.

“We don’t have to pose like bodybuilders, but we do have several poses like one hand on the hip. You have to kind of look like a model up there. That’s how they judge us.”

It’s the judging that sometimes confused Abdul-Saboor.

“There are bodybuilding teams that come to one of the show, and usually someone from the team is in one of the top places, which feels like the judges are biased towards them,” he said. “Several times, there are times that when I didn’t win a show, and I go out into the audience to talk to fans and people watching the show, they don’t understand why I did not win.”

The only judging in bobsled is done by coaches and officials determining who goes into the sled.

Most of the famous athletes who converted before Abdul-Saboor never made it to an Olympics – including Chelios, Moses, Renaldo Nehemiah and Willie Gault.

“Bobsled is definitely harder [than bodybuilding],” Abdul-Saboor said. “It’s just such a unique sport. You get athletes out here who you would think would be able to push fast and do well in bobsled. They might be fast but not strong. Or strong but not fast. Or even both but just don’t have the technique to push the bobsled. You have to have the total package in order to become a good bobsledder.”

Shaun White focused on halfpipe gold for PyeongChang Olympics

White
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 11:35 AM EST
The picture on Shaun White’s phone is not for public consumption. His upper lip is a torn-up mash of blood and gristle and bone.

He took the selfie shortly after bashing his face into a halfpipe while training in New Zealand last October. It was an accident that forced him to be whisked off the mountain in a helicopter and into a hospital for surgery to reconstruct the area from the bottom of his nose to the top of his lip.

Though White called it more of a nuisance than anything career-threatening — “I had a moment where I was like, ‘Really? This is so uncalled for,” he said — the rehab was awkward and painful. He needed 62 stitches. A therapist had to spend hours reaching inside his lip and massaging the area to break up scar tissue.

“I’m still waiting for what’s to be learned from it,” White says.

To outsiders, though, it’s easy. The picture and the video of the accident that he recently released on social media serve as jarring reminders about the hurdles the world’s most famous snowboarder has been willing to climb to return to the top, which would mean winning an Olympic gold medal later this month in South Korea.

“The fact he overcame that and even made the team, and made it in the fashion he did, is one of the best sports stories I’ve ever seen, heard about and, luckily, been a part of,” says JJ Thomas, the Olympic bronze medalist who now serves as White’s coach/riding buddy. “It’s been pretty impressive watching him overcome the mental hurdles, from just coming back to snowboarding after that and doing basic tricks, to winning that Snowmass event with a 100.”

If 2006 was his raucous, mop-topped coming-out party and 2010 was where he set down the marker as the greatest of all time, then 2014 might best be described as the Olympics where hubris got the best of him. Clearly hearing the message the IOC sent when it added slopestyle to the snowboarding program, White decided he’d put that event back in his repertoire and try for two gold medals. He spent the entire season injured, rushing back and forth between the halfpipe and slopestyle courses and, ultimately, was unable to accomplish any of his goals. He dropped out of slopestyle and finished fourth in the halfpipe.

When he returned home from Sochi, he watched the thoroughly entertaining documentary of his journey, “Russia Calling,” but didn’t quite recognize the movie’s protagonist.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this looks so intense. I’ve never been so agro before,'” White said. “I got back and said, ‘If I were to do it again, what would I do differently?'”

As it turns out, a whole bunch.

He cut down on high-profile sponsorship deals, the likes of which he used to collaborate on with Target, and has become much more focused on his own brand. His website mentions a grand total of seven corporate partners, one of which is Air & Style, the music-and-snowboarding festivals he owns — and has put much of his own, personal energy into — in Beijing, Sydney and Los Angeles.

He put his once-burgeoning music career on hold — he was the guitarist in the group “Bad Things” — and got more serious about his physical fitness, cutting out alcohol and hiring a trainer and physical therapist.

He parted ways with coach Bud Keene, a main player in the 2014 documentary with whom White teamed to prepare for the previous three Olympics, and connected with Thomas, who serves the role of buddy and compatriot as much as coach. He also brought into his circle Toby Miller, a promising 17-year-old up-and-comer who has injected his own brand of youthful spirit to a sport that is, ultimately, geared toward the young.

“He definitely has a mindset that’s different from anyone I’ve ever met,” Miller says. “He sets his mind on something and doesn’t stop at anything, until it happens. I don’t know many people who could pull through after that kind of accident and do that.”

Though he is driven as ever, the most notable difference in White very well might be the way he committed himself to enjoying the journey more and focusing less on dominating every time he gets near a halfpipe. For instance, with his Olympic spot wrapped up and nothing left to accomplish, he pulled out of both the final qualifier at his home halfpipe in Mammoth Mountain, then chose not to compete at the Winter X Games, which is largely considered the pinnacle of this sport in any year that doesn’t include the Olympics.

“A friend of mine was saying, ‘You’ve done so much, already won the Olympics twice, been a third time, you’re still riding, making podiums, maybe you should try to enjoy the ride and have some fun,'” White says. “I thought about it and I was like, ‘You’re right. Let’s just have some fun now.'”

Armed with that new mindset, White redoubled his effort in the halfpipe. And in the end, one thing really hasn’t changed. He is still the biggest name in his sport, and all eyes will still be on him when the gold medal is at stake in Pyeongchang on Feb. 14.

As if to prove that, White put down a run at an Olympic qualifier in Snowmass that, if repeated, could very well win the Olympics.

It included a frontside double cork 1440 — his own twist on the famous “YOLO flip” that Iouri Podladtchikov used to win the Sochi Olympics — and closed with back-to-back 1260s, including the double McTwist 1260, a jump White patented and that very few riders even try.

“When I was in New Zealand, I ripped my face open trying these tricks,” White said. “It’s been a long recovery from that to get to this point.”

But to him, every bit worth it.

In an interview with NBC, White was asked which Olympic moments inspired him the most as a child.

His answer had nothing to do with snowboarding. Instead, he brought up gymnast Kerri Strug, who vaulted on a broken ankle and landed it to cap America’s gold-medal performance at the 1996 Summer Games.

“I just remember thinking, like, ‘Why? Why would you do that? What drove her to do that?'” White said. “And my mom explained it to me. This is the top. There’s nothing above this. This is it. This is what they live for, and why they do it and everything boiled down to this moment.

“So, yeah, she was going to get up there with her broken ankle and she was going to jump.”

Only months after a harrowing injury of his own, White will be at the top of the halfpipe, and he is going to jump, too.

PyeongChang Winter Olympics daily guide

AP
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 5, 2018, 9:38 AM EST
A daily guide to key PyeongChang Olympic events, set in the Eastern time zone. Some of the listed events will actually take place on the following day in South Korea, given the 14-hour time difference.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 — Day -2
Curling (7:05 p.m. ET): Olympic competition begins with the debut of mixed doubles. The first games are Thursday morning in South Korea, which is of course Wednesday evening in the U.S. The U.S. brother-sister team of Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton open against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Thursday, Feb. 8 — Day -1
Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): The team event, which debuted in Sochi, begins with the men’s and pairs short programs. This could mark the Olympic debut of U.S. champion Nathan Chen, the 18-year-old quadruple jump king who is the world’s only undefeated male skater this season.

Friday, Feb. 9 — Opening Ceremony (6 a.m. ET)
The first Winter Games in South Korea will officially open at the open-air Olympic Stadium near the mountain cluster of venues at Alpensia Resort.

The favorite to be the final torch bearer has to be Yuna Kim, the beloved 2010 Olympic figure skating champion who retired after taking silver in Sochi. Kim is a PyeongChang 2018 ambassador and spoke on the bid’s behalf at the 2011 session where IOC members voted PyeongChang as the host over Munich and Annecy, France.

Saturday, Feb. 10 — Day 1
Short Track Speed Skating (5 a.m. ET): South Korea could earn its first medal of the Games in the men’s 1500m. Hwang Dae-Heon, 18, finished first or second in all four World Cup 1500m events this season. Also, Maame Biney, the first black woman on a U.S. Olympic short track team, debuts in qualifying for her primary event, the 500m.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): The team event continues with the short dance, women’s short program and pairs free skate. The U.S. has three of the top six dance couples in the world to choose from. One of three U.S. women’s singles skaters — Bradie TennellMirai Nagasu and Karen Chen — will make her PyeongChang debut.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): The first snowboard medals will be handed out in men’s slopestyle. There will be a new champion, and it likely will not be an American. Sochi gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg retired at age 23.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Men’s downhill. One of the most storied Olympic events. The top two U.S. downhillers the last few years — Travis Ganong and Steven Nyman — are out due to injuries, while Bode Miller retired in 2017. The favorites are from usual powers Austria, Norway and Switzerland.

Sunday, Feb. 11 — Day 2
Luge (6 a.m. ET): German Felix Loch could become the second luger to win three straight gold medals. The U.S. has two men in Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West who won World Cup races since Sochi, but it would be a surprise if either makes the podium. The U.S. has never earned an Olympic men’s singles medal.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): The team event finishes with the men’s and women’s free skates and free dance. The medals should come down to Russia, Canada and the U.S., who made up the Sochi podium in that order.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): Women’s slopestyle. American Jamie Anderson took gold in Sochi and at the X Games last month. It could be a U.S. medal sweep with first-time Olympians Julia Marino and Hailey Langland also among the contenders.

Alpine Skiing (8:15 p.m. ET): Women’s giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin makes her PyeongChang debut here, the first of potentially five individual events where she could earn a medal. Shiffrin is best at slalom, but she improved in giant slalom since finishing fifth in Sochi. She is the world silver medalist in the event. Lindsey Vonn may make her PyeongChang debut here, too.

Monday, Feb. 12 — Day 3
Speed Skating (7:30 a.m. ET): Women’s 1500m. Heather Bergsma could bag the U.S.’ first Olympic women’s speed skating medal since 2002. She is the world-record holder and world champion. Bergsma also entered Sochi as a medal favorite and came home with nothing as part of a desultory U.S. speed skating performance. She since married Dutch Olympic 10,000m champion Jorrit Bergsma and moved to the Netherlands.

Ski Jumping (7:50 a.m. ET): Women’s competition. The event debuted in Sochi with American Sarah Hendrickson as the first jumper. Hendrickson underwent another right knee surgery in 2015 but has returned to her place as the top American behind the medal favorites from Europe and Asia.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): Women’s halfpipe. Chloe Kim, who would have competed in Sochi if she met the age minimum, is now eligible at 17 years old and the clear favorite. She could be joined on the podium by countrywomen Kelly Clark (2002 gold medalist), Maddie Mastro or Arielle Gold.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 — Day 4
Luge (5:30 a.m. ET): Women’s singles runs 3 and 4. Erin Hamlin became the first U.S. Olympic luge singles medalist with her bronze in Sochi. She followed that with silver at the 2017 World Championships, plus gold in the sprint (not an Olympic event). Another American, Summer Britcher, ranks third in the world this season behind the dominant Germans.

Alpine Skiing (8:15 p.m. ET): Women’s slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest Olympic slalom champion in Sochi at age 18 and has continued to dominate with more world titles, making her one of the biggest favorites for gold in any event.

Snowboarding (8:30 p.m. ET): Men’s halfpipe. Eyes will be on Shaun White, the 2006 and 2010 Olympic champion who finished fourth in Sochi, as he tries to regain his title at age 31. Sochi Olympic gold and silver medalists Iouri Podladtchikov and Ayumu Hirano could again be his top rivals, along with Australian Scotty James.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 — Day 5
Speed Skating (5 a.m. ET): Women’s 1000m. Heather Bergsma is the reigning world champion. Countrywoman Brittany Bowe is the world-record holder, but she missed most of last season due to a concussion. The favorite may be Japanese Nao Kodaira, though.

Hockey (7:10 a.m. ET): U.S. men vs. Slovenia. The Americans open Olympic play in the exact same group as four years ago with Slovenia, Slovakia and Russia. With no NHL players, though, the roster is completely new.

Figure Skating (8:30 p.m. ET): Pairs free skate. A Soviet or Russian pair prevailed at 13 of the last 14 Olympics, but Canadian and Chinese pairs took the last three world championships. Sochi gold medalists Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov are not competing this season.

Thursday, Feb. 15 — Day 6
Skeleton (7:30 p.m. ET): Men’s runs 3 and 4. Yun Sung-Bin, known for competing in an Ironman-themed helmet, is likely to earn South Korea’s first non-skating Olympic medal here. It could be gold if he can outduel 2010 and 2014 silver medalist Martins Dukurs of Latvia.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Men’s short program. Three men who combined to win every Olympic and world title since 2011 are part of this field — Canadian Patrick Chan, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and Spain’s Javier Fernandez. But American Nathan Chen is the world’s only undefeated male singles skater this season.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): Women’s snowboard cross. Lindsey Jacobellis is one of the greatest winter sports athletes of all time without an Olympic gold medal — winning her last 11 combined X Games and world championships starts since 2007. She memorably gave up 2006 Olympic gold with a trick move on the last jump and crashed out of the 2010 and 2014 Olympic semifinals.

Friday, Feb. 16 — Day 7
Freestyle Skiing (6 a.m. ET): Women’s aerials. The U.S. last took Olympic aerials gold in 1998 but has two threats this year with reigning world champion Ashley Caldwell and 2015 World Cup season champion Kiley McKinnon.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Men’s free skate. Will Chen become the youngest Olympic male singles champion since Dick Button in 1948? Or will Hanyu become the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Button in 1952? Japan’s Shoma Uno, China’s Jin Boyang and Spaniard Javier Fernandez may also be in the gold-medal conversation.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Women’s super-G. This could be the event where Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin both go for medals. Vonn took super-G bronze at the 2010 Olympics and 2015 World Championships. Shiffrin is getting familiar with the speed discipline, with finishes of fourth, fifth and seventh the last two seasons.

Saturday, Feb. 17 — Day 8
Short Track Speed Skating (7:11 a.m. ET): Women’s 1500m, men’s 1000m finals. South Korea could win both golds. Seo Yi-Ra is the reigning men’s 1000m world champion. Choi Min-Jeong and Shim-Suk Hee ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s 1500m this season.

Alpine Skiing (8:15 p.m. ET): Men’s giant slalom. American Ted Ligety — Mr. GS — is the reigning Olympic champion who on Jan. 28 made his first podium in two years after a series of injuries. Austrian Marcel Hirscher — the world’s best Alpine skier seven years running — is favored to take his first Olympic title.

Freestyle Skiing (11:15 p.m. ET): Men’s slopestyle. In Sochi, the U.S. notched its third-ever Winter Olympic podium sweep by dominating this event in its Olympic debut. Gold medalist Joss Christensen did not make the PyeongChang team in a comeback from a torn ACL, but silver medalist Gus Kenworthy and bronze medalist Nick Goepper are back and among the podium contenders.

Sunday, Feb. 18 — Day 9
Speed Skating (6:56 a.m. ET): Women’s 500m. Lee Sang-Hwa is one of South Korea’s biggest Olympic stars, having won this title at the last two Winter Games, but the Lego collector hasn’t won a World Cup race in two years. She finished second to Japanese favorite Nao Kodaira seven times in that span.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Short dance. The U.S. has three of the top six couples in the world, even with the absence of Sochi gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, who haven’t competed since the last Winter Games. Siblings Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani and Madison Chock and Evan Bates made a combined five world championships podiums, but the new national champs are Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Monday, Feb. 19 — Day 10
Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Free dance. The U.S. should earn at least one ice dance medal for a fourth straight Olympics, but the favorites are two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and 2010 Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada.

Freestyle Skiing (8:30 p.m. ET): Women’s halfpipe. American Maddie Bowman took the first Olympic gold in this event in Sochi, then had knee surgeries in back-to-back years before returning to the top of the X Games podium last month.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 — Day 11
Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Women’s short program. The prize event of the Winter Games. National champion Bradie Tennell, 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen (fourth at 2017 Worlds) represent the U.S., which last earned a medal in 2006 (Sasha Cohen‘s silver) and isn’t likely to make the podium in PyeongChang.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Women’s downhill. This is Lindsey Vonn‘s baby. She won it at the 2010 Olympics but wasn’t able to defend her title in Sochi due to knee injuries. She captured the last three World Cup downhills heading into PyeongChang.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 — Day 12
Cross-Country Skiing (3 a.m. ET): Women’s team sprint. Perhaps the best chance for the first U.S. Olympic women’s cross-country medal (and second-ever for either gender after Bill Koch‘s silver in 1976). Jessie Diggins and Sadie Bjornsen took bronze at the 2017 Worlds, while Diggins and Kikkan Randall won in 2013.

Bobsled (6:40 a.m. ET): Women’s runs 3 and 4. Training partners Kaillie Humphries of Canada and Elana Meyers Taylor have called their rivalry a “battle royale.” The tattooed Humphries came from behind to nip Meyers Taylor for the Sochi Olympic crown, but Meyers Taylor is the world champion. Another American, Jamie Greubel Poser, won the 2016-17 World Cup season title.

Freestyle Skiing (9:30 p.m. ET): Men’s halfpipe. Sochi gold medalist David Wise went nearly two years between wins until two months ago. Fellow Sochi Olympian Torin Yater-Wallace endured a collapsed lung, two broken ribs, a concussion and being placed on life support in separate setbacks the last four years but still made it back to the Games.

Hockey (11:10 p.m. ET): Women’s final. The U.S. and Canada met in four of five Olympic finals thus far, and it would be a shock if they aren’t playing for gold again. After a heartbreaking overtime loss in Sochi, the U.S. beat Canada in the last three world championship finals.

Thursday, Feb. 22 — Day 13
Snowboarding (7:30 p.m. ET): Women’s big air final. The first Olympic medals in this new event will be handed out, and it could be a U.S. sweep. Olympic rookies Hailey Langland and Julia Marino and Sochi slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson made the X Games podium between the last two years.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Women’s free skate. The gold medal should come down to Russian training partners Yevgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova. Medvedeva went more than two years undefeated before the world junior champ Zagitova beat her at last month’s European Championships. Medvedeva returned from a broken foot at that event.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): The super combined is likely the last race for Shiffrin at these Games and for Vonn’s Olympic career. Both are podium threats. Shiffrin won her only combined start last season. Vonn was fifth at 2017 Worlds and fourth in the lone World Cup combined this season. Watch out for Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Friday, Feb. 23 — Day 14
Speed Skating (5 a.m. ET): Men’s 1000m. This should be the final Olympic race of Shani Davis‘ decorated career. He won the 1000m in 2006 and 2010 and then finished eighth as part of a disastrous U.S. speed skating showing in Sochi. Davis, a 35-year-old fighting Father Time, captured the 2015 World title but hasn’t won a World Cup 1000m since March 2014.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Team event. Making its Olympic debut but part of the world championships program since 2005. Sixteen countries with four skiers each (two men, two women) compete in head-to-head slalom racing with nations advancing in a bracket system. Shiffrin is expected to sit this one out after an exhausting individual-race schedule.

Saturday, Feb. 24 — Day 15
Cross-Country Skiing (12 a.m. ET): Men’s 50km mass start. The marathon of the Winter Olympics takes about two hours to complete. Russia swept the podium in Sochi, but the gold and silver medalists were in November banned for life from the Olympics as part of the Russia doping scandal punishments. The bronze medalist was not named to Russia’s Olympic team.

Bobsled (7:30 p.m. ET): Four-man runs 3 and 4. Athletes will surely be sliding in memory of the late Steven Holcomb, who in 2010 drove the U.S. to its first four-man gold in 62 years. Holcomb followed that with bronze medals in two- and four-man in Sochi while injured. He was found dead in his Olympic training center room in Lake Placid, N.Y., on May 6.

Hockey (11:10 p.m. ET): Men’s final. Canada won the last two titles, but with no NHL players in PyeongChang, it is not the favorite. Russia is, boosted by an entire roster of players from the KHL, the world’s second-best league. Russia has not won Olympic hockey gold since it began competing on its own in 1994.

Sunday, Feb. 25 — Day 16
Closing Ceremony (7 a.m. ET): The Olympic flame is extinguished in what should be a festive celebration. The focus turns to the Paralympics, which open March 9, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

