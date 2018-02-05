TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
White
Getty Images

Shaun White focused on halfpipe gold for PyeongChang Olympics

Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 11:35 AM EST
The picture on Shaun White’s phone is not for public consumption. His upper lip is a torn-up mash of blood and gristle and bone.

He took the selfie shortly after bashing his face into a halfpipe while training in New Zealand last October. It was an accident that forced him to be whisked off the mountain in a helicopter and into a hospital for surgery to reconstruct the area from the bottom of his nose to the top of his lip.

Though White called it more of a nuisance than anything career-threatening — “I had a moment where I was like, ‘Really? This is so uncalled for,” he said — the rehab was awkward and painful. He needed 62 stitches. A therapist had to spend hours reaching inside his lip and massaging the area to break up scar tissue.

“I’m still waiting for what’s to be learned from it,” White says.

To outsiders, though, it’s easy. The picture and the video of the accident that he recently released on social media serve as jarring reminders about the hurdles the world’s most famous snowboarder has been willing to climb to return to the top, which would mean winning an Olympic gold medal later this month in South Korea.

“The fact he overcame that and even made the team, and made it in the fashion he did, is one of the best sports stories I’ve ever seen, heard about and, luckily, been a part of,” says JJ Thomas, the Olympic bronze medalist who now serves as White’s coach/riding buddy. “It’s been pretty impressive watching him overcome the mental hurdles, from just coming back to snowboarding after that and doing basic tricks, to winning that Snowmass event with a 100.”

If 2006 was his raucous, mop-topped coming-out party and 2010 was where he set down the marker as the greatest of all time, then 2014 might best be described as the Olympics where hubris got the best of him. Clearly hearing the message the IOC sent when it added slopestyle to the snowboarding program, White decided he’d put that event back in his repertoire and try for two gold medals. He spent the entire season injured, rushing back and forth between the halfpipe and slopestyle courses and, ultimately, was unable to accomplish any of his goals. He dropped out of slopestyle and finished fourth in the halfpipe.

When he returned home from Sochi, he watched the thoroughly entertaining documentary of his journey, “Russia Calling,” but didn’t quite recognize the movie’s protagonist.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this looks so intense. I’ve never been so agro before,'” White said. “I got back and said, ‘If I were to do it again, what would I do differently?'”

As it turns out, a whole bunch.

He cut down on high-profile sponsorship deals, the likes of which he used to collaborate on with Target, and has become much more focused on his own brand. His website mentions a grand total of seven corporate partners, one of which is Air & Style, the music-and-snowboarding festivals he owns — and has put much of his own, personal energy into — in Beijing, Sydney and Los Angeles.

He put his once-burgeoning music career on hold — he was the guitarist in the group “Bad Things” — and got more serious about his physical fitness, cutting out alcohol and hiring a trainer and physical therapist.

He parted ways with coach Bud Keene, a main player in the 2014 documentary with whom White teamed to prepare for the previous three Olympics, and connected with Thomas, who serves the role of buddy and compatriot as much as coach. He also brought into his circle Toby Miller, a promising 17-year-old up-and-comer who has injected his own brand of youthful spirit to a sport that is, ultimately, geared toward the young.

“He definitely has a mindset that’s different from anyone I’ve ever met,” Miller says. “He sets his mind on something and doesn’t stop at anything, until it happens. I don’t know many people who could pull through after that kind of accident and do that.”

Though he is driven as ever, the most notable difference in White very well might be the way he committed himself to enjoying the journey more and focusing less on dominating every time he gets near a halfpipe. For instance, with his Olympic spot wrapped up and nothing left to accomplish, he pulled out of both the final qualifier at his home halfpipe in Mammoth Mountain, then chose not to compete at the Winter X Games, which is largely considered the pinnacle of this sport in any year that doesn’t include the Olympics.

“A friend of mine was saying, ‘You’ve done so much, already won the Olympics twice, been a third time, you’re still riding, making podiums, maybe you should try to enjoy the ride and have some fun,'” White says. “I thought about it and I was like, ‘You’re right. Let’s just have some fun now.'”

Armed with that new mindset, White redoubled his effort in the halfpipe. And in the end, one thing really hasn’t changed. He is still the biggest name in his sport, and all eyes will still be on him when the gold medal is at stake in Pyeongchang on Feb. 14.

As if to prove that, White put down a run at an Olympic qualifier in Snowmass that, if repeated, could very well win the Olympics.

It included a frontside double cork 1440 — his own twist on the famous “YOLO flip” that Iouri Podladtchikov used to win the Sochi Olympics — and closed with back-to-back 1260s, including the double McTwist 1260, a jump White patented and that very few riders even try.

“When I was in New Zealand, I ripped my face open trying these tricks,” White said. “It’s been a long recovery from that to get to this point.”

But to him, every bit worth it.

In an interview with NBC, White was asked which Olympic moments inspired him the most as a child.

His answer had nothing to do with snowboarding. Instead, he brought up gymnast Kerri Strug, who vaulted on a broken ankle and landed it to cap America’s gold-medal performance at the 1996 Summer Games.

“I just remember thinking, like, ‘Why? Why would you do that? What drove her to do that?'” White said. “And my mom explained it to me. This is the top. There’s nothing above this. This is it. This is what they live for, and why they do it and everything boiled down to this moment.

“So, yeah, she was going to get up there with her broken ankle and she was going to jump.”

Only months after a harrowing injury of his own, White will be at the top of the halfpipe, and he is going to jump, too.

PyeongChang Winter Olympics daily guide

AP
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 5, 2018, 9:38 AM EST
A daily guide to key PyeongChang Olympic events, set in the Eastern time zone. Some of the listed events will actually take place on the following day in South Korea, given the 14-hour time difference.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 — Day -2
Curling (7:05 p.m. ET): Olympic competition begins with the debut of mixed doubles. The first games are Thursday morning in South Korea, which is of course Wednesday evening in the U.S. The U.S. brother-sister team of Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton open against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Thursday, Feb. 8 — Day -1
Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): The team event, which debuted in Sochi, begins with the men’s and pairs short programs. This could mark the Olympic debut of U.S. champion Nathan Chen, the 18-year-old quadruple jump king who is the world’s only undefeated male skater this season.

Friday, Feb. 9 — Opening Ceremony (6 a.m. ET)
The first Winter Games in South Korea will officially open at the open-air Olympic Stadium near the mountain cluster of venues at Alpensia Resort.

The favorite to be the final torch bearer has to be Yuna Kim, the beloved 2010 Olympic figure skating champion who retired after taking silver in Sochi. Kim is a PyeongChang 2018 ambassador and spoke on the bid’s behalf at the 2011 session where IOC members voted PyeongChang as the host over Munich and Annecy, France.

Saturday, Feb. 10 — Day 1
Short Track Speed Skating (5 a.m. ET): South Korea could earn its first medal of the Games in the men’s 1500m. Hwang Dae-Heon, 18, finished first or second in all four World Cup 1500m events this season. Also, Maame Biney, the first black woman on a U.S. Olympic short track team, debuts in qualifying for her primary event, the 500m.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): The team event continues with the short dance, women’s short program and pairs free skate. The U.S. has three of the top six dance couples in the world to choose from. One of three U.S. women’s singles skaters — Bradie TennellMirai Nagasu and Karen Chen — will make her PyeongChang debut.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): The first snowboard medals will be handed out in men’s slopestyle. There will be a new champion, and it likely will not be an American. Sochi gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg retired at age 23.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Men’s downhill. One of the most storied Olympic events. The top two U.S. downhillers the last few years — Travis Ganong and Steven Nyman — are out due to injuries, while Bode Miller retired in 2017. The favorites are from usual powers Austria, Norway and Switzerland.

Sunday, Feb. 11 — Day 2
Luge (6 a.m. ET): German Felix Loch could become the second luger to win three straight gold medals. The U.S. has two men in Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West who won World Cup races since Sochi, but it would be a surprise if either makes the podium. The U.S. has never earned an Olympic men’s singles medal.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): The team event finishes with the men’s and women’s free skates and free dance. The medals should come down to Russia, Canada and the U.S., who made up the Sochi podium in that order.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): Women’s slopestyle. American Jamie Anderson took gold in Sochi and at the X Games last month. It could be a U.S. medal sweep with first-time Olympians Julia Marino and Hailey Langland also among the contenders.

Alpine Skiing (8:15 p.m. ET): Women’s giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin makes her PyeongChang debut here, the first of potentially five individual events where she could earn a medal. Shiffrin is best at slalom, but she improved in giant slalom since finishing fifth in Sochi. She is the world silver medalist in the event. Lindsey Vonn may make her PyeongChang debut here, too.

Monday, Feb. 12 — Day 3
Speed Skating (7:30 a.m. ET): Women’s 1500m. Heather Bergsma could bag the U.S.’ first Olympic women’s speed skating medal since 2002. She is the world-record holder and world champion. Bergsma also entered Sochi as a medal favorite and came home with nothing as part of a desultory U.S. speed skating performance. She since married Dutch Olympic 10,000m champion Jorrit Bergsma and moved to the Netherlands.

Ski Jumping (7:50 a.m. ET): Women’s competition. The event debuted in Sochi with American Sarah Hendrickson as the first jumper. Hendrickson underwent another right knee surgery in 2015 but has returned to her place as the top American behind the medal favorites from Europe and Asia.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): Women’s halfpipe. Chloe Kim, who would have competed in Sochi if she met the age minimum, is now eligible at 17 years old and the clear favorite. She could be joined on the podium by countrywomen Kelly Clark (2002 gold medalist), Maddie Mastro or Arielle Gold.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 — Day 4
Luge (5:30 a.m. ET): Women’s singles runs 3 and 4. Erin Hamlin became the first U.S. Olympic luge singles medalist with her bronze in Sochi. She followed that with silver at the 2017 World Championships, plus gold in the sprint (not an Olympic event). Another American, Summer Britcher, ranks third in the world this season behind the dominant Germans.

Alpine Skiing (8:15 p.m. ET): Women’s slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest Olympic slalom champion in Sochi at age 18 and has continued to dominate with more world titles, making her one of the biggest favorites for gold in any event.

Snowboarding (8:30 p.m. ET): Men’s halfpipe. Eyes will be on Shaun White, the 2006 and 2010 Olympic champion who finished fourth in Sochi, as he tries to regain his title at age 31. Sochi Olympic gold and silver medalists Iouri Podladtchikov and Ayumu Hirano could again be his top rivals, along with Australian Scotty James.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 — Day 5
Speed Skating (5 a.m. ET): Women’s 1000m. Heather Bergsma is the reigning world champion. Countrywoman Brittany Bowe is the world-record holder, but she missed most of last season due to a concussion. The favorite may be Japanese Nao Kodaira, though.

Hockey (7:10 a.m. ET): U.S. men vs. Slovenia. The Americans open Olympic play in the exact same group as four years ago with Slovenia, Slovakia and Russia. With no NHL players, though, the roster is completely new.

Figure Skating (8:30 p.m. ET): Pairs free skate. A Soviet or Russian pair prevailed at 13 of the last 14 Olympics, but Canadian and Chinese pairs took the last three world championships. Sochi gold medalists Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov are not competing this season.

Thursday, Feb. 15 — Day 6
Skeleton (7:30 p.m. ET): Men’s runs 3 and 4. Yun Sung-Bin, known for competing in an Ironman-themed helmet, is likely to earn South Korea’s first non-skating Olympic medal here. It could be gold if he can outduel 2010 and 2014 silver medalist Martins Dukurs of Latvia.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Men’s short program. Three men who combined to win every Olympic and world title since 2011 are part of this field — Canadian Patrick Chan, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and Spain’s Javier Fernandez. But American Nathan Chen is the world’s only undefeated male singles skater this season.

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET): Women’s snowboard cross. Lindsey Jacobellis is one of the greatest winter sports athletes of all time without an Olympic gold medal — winning her last 11 combined X Games and world championships starts since 2007. She memorably gave up 2006 Olympic gold with a trick move on the last jump and crashed out of the 2010 and 2014 Olympic semifinals.

Friday, Feb. 16 — Day 7
Freestyle Skiing (6 a.m. ET): Women’s aerials. The U.S. last took Olympic aerials gold in 1998 but has two threats this year with reigning world champion Ashley Caldwell and 2015 World Cup season champion Kiley McKinnon.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Men’s free skate. Will Chen become the youngest Olympic male singles champion since Dick Button in 1948? Or will Hanyu become the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Button in 1952? Japan’s Shoma Uno, China’s Jin Boyang and Spaniard Javier Fernandez may also be in the gold-medal conversation.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Women’s super-G. This could be the event where Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin both go for medals. Vonn took super-G bronze at the 2010 Olympics and 2015 World Championships. Shiffrin is getting familiar with the speed discipline, with finishes of fourth, fifth and seventh the last two seasons.

Saturday, Feb. 17 — Day 8
Short Track Speed Skating (7:11 a.m. ET): Women’s 1500m, men’s 1000m finals. South Korea could win both golds. Seo Yi-Ra is the reigning men’s 1000m world champion. Choi Min-Jeong and Shim-Suk Hee ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s 1500m this season.

Alpine Skiing (8:15 p.m. ET): Men’s giant slalom. American Ted Ligety — Mr. GS — is the reigning Olympic champion who on Jan. 28 made his first podium in two years after a series of injuries. Austrian Marcel Hirscher — the world’s best Alpine skier seven years running — is favored to take his first Olympic title.

Freestyle Skiing (11:15 p.m. ET): Men’s slopestyle. In Sochi, the U.S. notched its third-ever Winter Olympic podium sweep by dominating this event in its Olympic debut. Gold medalist Joss Christensen did not make the PyeongChang team in a comeback from a torn ACL, but silver medalist Gus Kenworthy and bronze medalist Nick Goepper are back and among the podium contenders.

Sunday, Feb. 18 — Day 9
Speed Skating (6:56 a.m. ET): Women’s 500m. Lee Sang-Hwa is one of South Korea’s biggest Olympic stars, having won this title at the last two Winter Games, but the Lego collector hasn’t won a World Cup race in two years. She finished second to Japanese favorite Nao Kodaira seven times in that span.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Short dance. The U.S. has three of the top six couples in the world, even with the absence of Sochi gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, who haven’t competed since the last Winter Games. Siblings Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani and Madison Chock and Evan Bates made a combined five world championships podiums, but the new national champs are Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Monday, Feb. 19 — Day 10
Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Free dance. The U.S. should earn at least one ice dance medal for a fourth straight Olympics, but the favorites are two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and 2010 Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada.

Freestyle Skiing (8:30 p.m. ET): Women’s halfpipe. American Maddie Bowman took the first Olympic gold in this event in Sochi, then had knee surgeries in back-to-back years before returning to the top of the X Games podium last month.

Tuesday, Feb. 20 — Day 11
Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Women’s short program. The prize event of the Winter Games. National champion Bradie Tennell, 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen (fourth at 2017 Worlds) represent the U.S., which last earned a medal in 2006 (Sasha Cohen‘s silver) and isn’t likely to make the podium in PyeongChang.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Women’s downhill. This is Lindsey Vonn‘s baby. She won it at the 2010 Olympics but wasn’t able to defend her title in Sochi due to knee injuries. She captured the last three World Cup downhills heading into PyeongChang.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 — Day 12
Cross-Country Skiing (3 a.m. ET): Women’s team sprint. Perhaps the best chance for the first U.S. Olympic women’s cross-country medal (and second-ever for either gender after Bill Koch‘s silver in 1976). Jessie Diggins and Sadie Bjornsen took bronze at the 2017 Worlds, while Diggins and Kikkan Randall won in 2013.

Bobsled (6:40 a.m. ET): Women’s runs 3 and 4. Training partners Kaillie Humphries of Canada and Elana Meyers Taylor have called their rivalry a “battle royale.” The tattooed Humphries came from behind to nip Meyers Taylor for the Sochi Olympic crown, but Meyers Taylor is the world champion. Another American, Jamie Greubel Poser, won the 2016-17 World Cup season title.

Freestyle Skiing (9:30 p.m. ET): Men’s halfpipe. Sochi gold medalist David Wise went nearly two years between wins until two months ago. Fellow Sochi Olympian Torin Yater-Wallace endured a collapsed lung, two broken ribs, a concussion and being placed on life support in separate setbacks the last four years but still made it back to the Games.

Hockey (11:10 p.m. ET): Women’s final. The U.S. and Canada met in four of five Olympic finals thus far, and it would be a shock if they aren’t playing for gold again. After a heartbreaking overtime loss in Sochi, the U.S. beat Canada in the last three world championship finals.

Thursday, Feb. 22 — Day 13
Snowboarding (7:30 p.m. ET): Women’s big air final. The first Olympic medals in this new event will be handed out, and it could be a U.S. sweep. Olympic rookies Hailey Langland and Julia Marino and Sochi slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson made the X Games podium between the last two years.

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET): Women’s free skate. The gold medal should come down to Russian training partners Yevgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova. Medvedeva went more than two years undefeated before the world junior champ Zagitova beat her at last month’s European Championships. Medvedeva returned from a broken foot at that event.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): The super combined is likely the last race for Shiffrin at these Games and for Vonn’s Olympic career. Both are podium threats. Shiffrin won her only combined start last season. Vonn was fifth at 2017 Worlds and fourth in the lone World Cup combined this season. Watch out for Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Friday, Feb. 23 — Day 14
Speed Skating (5 a.m. ET): Men’s 1000m. This should be the final Olympic race of Shani Davis‘ decorated career. He won the 1000m in 2006 and 2010 and then finished eighth as part of a disastrous U.S. speed skating showing in Sochi. Davis, a 35-year-old fighting Father Time, captured the 2015 World title but hasn’t won a World Cup 1000m since March 2014.

Alpine Skiing (9 p.m. ET): Team event. Making its Olympic debut but part of the world championships program since 2005. Sixteen countries with four skiers each (two men, two women) compete in head-to-head slalom racing with nations advancing in a bracket system. Shiffrin is expected to sit this one out after an exhausting individual-race schedule.

Saturday, Feb. 24 — Day 15
Cross-Country Skiing (12 a.m. ET): Men’s 50km mass start. The marathon of the Winter Olympics takes about two hours to complete. Russia swept the podium in Sochi, but the gold and silver medalists were in November banned for life from the Olympics as part of the Russia doping scandal punishments. The bronze medalist was not named to Russia’s Olympic team.

Bobsled (7:30 p.m. ET): Four-man runs 3 and 4. Athletes will surely be sliding in memory of the late Steven Holcomb, who in 2010 drove the U.S. to its first four-man gold in 62 years. Holcomb followed that with bronze medals in two- and four-man in Sochi while injured. He was found dead in his Olympic training center room in Lake Placid, N.Y., on May 6.

Hockey (11:10 p.m. ET): Men’s final. Canada won the last two titles, but with no NHL players in PyeongChang, it is not the favorite. Russia is, boosted by an entire roster of players from the KHL, the world’s second-best league. Russia has not won Olympic hockey gold since it began competing on its own in 1994.

Sunday, Feb. 25 — Day 16
Closing Ceremony (7 a.m. ET): The Olympic flame is extinguished in what should be a festive celebration. The focus turns to the Paralympics, which open March 9, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Koreas’ combined women’s hockey team debuts in friendly

Korean hockey
Getty images
By Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Wearing a powder-blue logo of a map symbolizing peace between the Koreas, the most talked-about team at this year’s Olympics finally saw game action Sunday in a friendly that drew thousands of spectators in a country that never previously showed much passion for ice hockey.

The North and South Korean women’s hockey players, who only began practicing together about a week ago as a combined team, showed plenty of fight in their first competitive test, crashing the boards and throwing their bodies to stop pucks and opponents, but never really threatened in a 3-1 loss to world No. 5 Sweden in Incheon, South Korea. The Koreans will play Sweden again on Feb. 12 during the Olympic tournament.

But the outcome didn’t seem to matter to the capacity crowd of 3,000 at the Seonhak International Ice Rink. Fans waved miniature white-and-blue flags showing a unified Korean Peninsula — the same mark on the players’ uniforms — and chanted “We are one” while screaming whenever the Koreans got on the break. The arena thunderously erupted when South Korean forward Park Jong-ah cut the deficit to 2-1 during the first period.

The Korean players stood to the Korean traditional tune of “Arirang” at the start of the game, instead of their respective national anthems, and received warm applause as they left the arena after the contest.

“I think that the North Korean players played really well — this is one of the biggest crowds they played in front of,” said Sarah Murray, the joint team’s Canadian head coach. “Being added 12 days ago and not getting to practice together all that much, they played our system pretty well, so I am proud of them.”

The team’s North Korean coach, Pak Chol Ho, said the Koreas “can do anything if they do things as one.” He left the postgame news conference without taking questions.

The joint Koreas team highlights a series of conciliatory measures the war-separated rivals took for the Pyeongchang games, which South Korea sees as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with North Korea following an extended period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over the North’s nuclear program.

The Olympics begin Friday, with Pyeongchang, a relatively small South Korean ski resort town, hosting the skiing, snowboarding and sliding events, and Gangneung, a coastal city about an hour’s drive away, hosting the hockey, skating and curling events.

North Korea plans to send hundreds of people to the games, including athletes, officials, artists and a 230-member cheering group. Skeptics think the country is trying to use the games to weaken U.S.-led sanctions and pressure and buy more time to advance its nuclear weapons and missiles arsenal.

The decision to create the joint hockey team, which wasn’t reached until January, triggered heated debate in South Korea, where many people thought the South Korean players were being unfairly asked to sacrifice playing time to their North Korean teammates, who are seen as less skilled and experienced.

Murray, who coached South Korea before taking over the combined team, had also expressed concerns over team chemistry.

Sunday’s friendly was Murray’s only opportunity to experiment with potential lineups in game situations before the start of the Olympics. She previously said the North Koreans’ hard-hitting style would be suited for her fourth line, a group of players asked to provide physical play in short bursts while giving their teammates with greater scoring responsibilities a chance to rest.

But after seeing them in practice and now in game action, she sees potentially bigger roles for some of the North Koreans, including Jong Su Hyon, a forward who Murray says has broken onto her second line.

“They are eager to learn and get better,” Murray said about the North Koreans. “We have been having team meetings with them and they ask so many questions. The meeting’s supposed to be 15 minutes, and an hour later we are still talking and we are still watching video.”

The Korean players, at least on the surface, appear to be getting along. They arrived at the arena Sunday relaxed and playful, stretching and jumping in the hallway to get loose before gathering in a scrum and shouting “Team Korea!” Seven of the players later formed a circle and started kicking around a rubber ball, giggling whenever the ball bounced away from them.

Amid a heavy police presence, hundreds of supporters began gathering outside the stadium hours before the game despite the icy weather, including dozens who danced to music in matching white parkas and hoodies with the peninsula logo and shouted “Win, Korea!”

“I don’t even care about the results, I just want to cheer for them and see them work together and help each other out on the ice,” said Kim Hye-ryeon, 42, who brought her two children, 8 and 6, to the game.

Kim Won-jin, a 33-year-old who made a several-hour trip to the game with his wife and 3 1/2-year-old son from the city of Daejeon, hoped the Korean players had overcome any uneasiness they may have had over the distribution of playing time.

“If we ever get unified again, these young players of the South and North will be able to look back and be proud that what they did contributed to a historic change,” he said.

Not everyone was happy. Across the street from the arena, dozens of anti-Pyongyang activists glumly waved South Korean and U.S. flags to denounce what they said had become the “Pyongyang Olympics.” They roared as one of the protesters ripped the banner of the peninsula logo atop a van.