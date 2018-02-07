TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Erin Hamlin named Team USA flag bearer for PyeongChang Opening Ceremony

By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2018, 8:41 PM EST
Erin Hamlin will be Team USA’s flag bearer at the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony on Friday, leading her fellow U.S. Olympians in the Parade of Nations.

“It was a pretty big shock,” Hamlin said, “but it is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by all of Team USA.” With 244 athletes competing at the 2018 Olympic Games, Hamlin will carry the flag with the largest U.S. contingent ever.

Hamlin, 31, is making her fourth trip to the Olympics. After missing out on the podium in her first two games, Hamlin won a bronze medal in Sochi, becoming the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic singles luge medal since the event debuted at the Olympics in 1964. It wasn’t the first time she made history — in 2009, she became the first U.S. woman to win a world championship in the luge. She kicks off her 2018 Olympic competition on February 12 with the first two runs of the luge. Michael Phelps led Team USA in the Opening Ceremony at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Nordic combined skier Todd Lodwick was the Team USA flag bearer in 2014.

The Opening Ceremony celebrates the official start of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on NBC at 8p ET/5p PT, and can be seen live by streaming at NBCOlympics.com at 6a ET.

Team USA’s #HamFam easily defeats OAR in curling mixed doubles opener

By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
The last time Matt and Becca Hamilton faced off against Russia in mixed doubles curling was at the 2017 World Championships, a match in which they were defeated 7-5.

During Wednesday night’s opener of the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Hamilton’s got their revenge in a big way, defeating Team OAR 9-3 in seven ends.

The Americans, or #HamFam as they’ve become known on Twitter, jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after Becca cleared the house with a double-takeout on the final throw of the end.

Team OAR got two back in the second, but from then on out it was all Team USA. The Hamiltons won by mere millimeters in the third, then were able to steal a point in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead midway through the game.

Team USA continued to add to their lead in the fifth by scoring two after Aleksandr Krushelnitckii burned a rock, continuing the woes of Team OAR and forcing them to use the power play in the sixth end. While OAR got a point back in the sixth off of the power play, their mistakes caught up to them. All the Hamiltons had to do was place a rock on a wide-open button in the seventh to get a six-point lead and force OAR to concede the final end.

USA 3    0    1    1    2    0    2    x – 9

OAR 0    2    0    0    0    1    0   x – 3

U.S. picks Nathan Chen for team event short program in PyeongChang

By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
Two-time U.S. national champion Nathan Chen will skate the short program for Team USA in the figure skating team event, according to a U.S. Figure Skating announcement on Wednesday.

Chen is planning two quadruple jumps in the short program, which is set to Benjamin Clementine’s “Nemesis.” “I feel like I’m a good addition to the team,” Chen said before the announcement, according to a PyeongChang 2018 media release. “Also, we’re at the Olympics, we get only one shot on the ice, so to have another shot is like a great experience. It would be good to put the program out there before I get to do the individual.

“I think we have a pretty good shot of getting on the podium.”

Four years ago in Sochi, the U.S. contingent took home a bronze medal in the first-ever figure skating team event.

After his first practice, Chen described what it was like to skate on ice in PyeongChang first the first time at the Games:

“The ice feels awesome. I still have a couple of practices to get my feet under me, but ultimately everything feels good right now.”

The federation also announced Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, a married pair team, as the skaters in the pairs short program phase of the team event. The two-time national champions are the only U.S. pair in PyeongChang, but have said they don’t find competing four times in the span of a week daunting. The team event opens the Olympic figure skating program, followed by the pairs’ event.

“We’re both really excited being in the team event,” Chris told media on a recent teleconference. “Even if there was another pair team, we would still be doing both of the events. It’s a big opportunity when you go to an Olympics and you get to compete your short and long for a normal Olympics. But now, for the team event, we have the opportunity to compete two more times in front of the world.”

The team event kicks off with the men’s short program and pairs’ short program on Feb. 8 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

 