Meillard
Getty Images

Meillard, key Shiffrin rival, out of Olympics after crash

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 6:31 PM EST
One of Mikaela Shiffrin’s expected main rivals in slalom is out of the Olympics after crashing hard in training and tearing a ligament in her knee.

The Swiss ski team says 19-year-old Melanie Meillard ruptured the ACL in her left knee during a fall in giant slalom practice on Thursday.

The team says she will fly home Friday to prepare for surgery.

Meillard was expected to start in the Olympic giant slalom on Monday, then slalom on Wednesday, when American star Shiffrin defends her title.

She arrived at her first Olympics in sixth place in the World Cup slalom standings, which Shiffrin leads.

The Swiss racer had five top-10 finishes in slalom this season and a first career podium finish when third in a parallel racing event last month.

Delays over, Lindsey Vonn’s finally in PyeongChang

Instagram: Lindsey Vonn
By Seth RubinroitFeb 8, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
Lindsey Vonn does everything fast, but even the 2010 Olympic downhill champion is not immune to travel delays.

Vonn posted on social media that her flight was delayed:

After deplaning from her original aircraft, Vonn asked her followers whether it would take her “under 24 hours” or “over 24 hours” to get to Seoul.

Turns out it was a push, because the journey took exactly 24 hours:

Vonn made sure to thank the crew for getting her to the 2018 Winter Games:

Vonn’s dog, Lucy, seemed affected by the jetlag:

Vonn's dog, Lucy, seemed affected by the jetlag:

 

Noriaki Kasai sets record with 8th Winter Olympics appearance

Kasai
Getty Images
By Rachel LutzFeb 8, 2018, 6:52 PM EST
By competing at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Noriaki Kasai set a record for most appearances by an athlete at the Winter Olympics. The Japanese ski jumper participated in eight straight Olympics, beginning in 1992 and stretching to 2018.

Just for the sake of comparison, the top ski jumper in the world in 2017 – Austria’s Stefan Kraft – was born in 1993, a year after Kasai’s Olympic debut.

Kasai’s performance at the 2014 Sochi Olympics was record-setting in its own right. Not only did he set the record – tying with Russian luger Albert Demchenko – for seven Winter Olympic appearances, but he set several other records as well.

Kasai became ski jumping’s oldest individual medalist in Sochi when he won a silver medal on the large hill. He was 41 years, 254 days old. He also became the oldest medalist in ski jumping when he earned a bronze medal in the team event two days later, at 41 years, 256 days old. Additionally, by winning medals in Sochi, he tied the record for longest gap between winning medals: 20 years between Lillehammer in 1994 and Sochi 2014.

Kasai was born in Sapporo, Japan, a few months after the city hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972. He has said he expects to ski jump at the 2022 Olympics (his ninth Games), when he will be approaching 50.

More surprising still is that he hasn’t ruled out the 2026 Games, especially if Sapporo chooses to bid for hosting rights. Kasai would be 53.

As the owner of silver and bronze medals, he says his lack of a gold medal is what still drives him. If he accomplishes those goals in PyeongChang, he may reel back his claims of continuing in the sport.

Canadian equestrian competitior Ian Millar holds the overall record, competing in 10 Olympics. He competed at the Games in 1972, 1976, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012. Canada boycotted the 1980 Olympics. His only medal, a silver, came at the 2012 London Olympics.

Kasai placed 20th in the men’s individual normal hill qualification round Thursday to advance to Saturday’s first round.