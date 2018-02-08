TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Michelle Kwan reflects on Nagano, 20 years later

By Seth RubinroitFeb 8, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
NBCOlympics.com caught up with 1998 Olympic figure skating silver medalist Michelle Kwan to ask her to reflect on her memories from Nagano.

At NBCOlympics we’re big on anniversaries. Can you believe it’s gonna be 20 years?

Don’t say that!

I won’t say the number, but it’s a big anniversary.

It’s amazing. The Olympic Games is one of those moments that you remember forever. From the moment that you step foot in the country that you’re competing in to the Closing Ceremony. It’s the highlight. When I look back at my life, my career, I’m sure it’s gonna be one of those highlights that you never forget.

Do you have a favorite memory from being there?

Oh. The moment I stepped foot on the Olympic ice, and skating over the Olympic rings, I started to cry. I like, you know you dream of going to the Olympics, and then you finally make it happen, and then you skate over the rings, you’re like, “It’s happening.” But I actually skated to the boards, and my coach was like, he was basically like slapping, like “Wake up!” I still have a job to do.

How did you overcome that? How did you get rid of the tears and get ready to go?

You train your whole life for it and you have to realize you still have a job to do. I think it’s a quick reality. I’m glad I got it over with before I stepped on the ice when I was competing.

So since then, are you talking smack with Tara or anything?

Oh, no, I mean, the thing is, I think what the media likes to play up is this like rivalry between athletes. When in fact, you’re only competing against yourself and you’re trying to do your very best. In figure skating, you have four minutes to do your best. It’s your time, you do your best. You know? As opposed to – it’s not a tennis match. I’m not directly against a person. I’m there to do my best.

Did you get to do anything fun away from the competition while you were there?

I mean, because the ladies compete at the very end, it’s the last event. It’s tough to be like having fun and partying. When people talk about the Village, you do get a chance to meet interesting people from different countries, and build those friendships that last for a lifetime. I’ve been to the World Women’s Sports Foundation for years, and it’s like, this is friends that I’ll in touch with for the rest of my life.

Will you do anything fun to celebrate the anniversary in February?

I haven’t thought about it but now you’ve, like, got me thinking. I’ve got to do something big.

When was the last time you watched it all the way through?  

I can’t actually tell you. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s not like every day you like watch YouTube and you’re kind of like, “Oh. This is what I used to do!” You were there. So it’s like, you have those memories.

Goaltending gives European underdogs a chance at Olympics

Getty Images
By Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Craig Ramsay knows Russia has the best men’s hockey team at the Olympics.

He just doesn’t think Slovakia is far behind.

The former NHL coach is trying to make Slovakia’s players believe they can beat the likes of Canada, Sweden and the United States.

“We’re trying to change to get the mindset where we’re going to go out and try to win and not just hope we win,” Ramsay said.

Slovakia, Finland and Germany are undoubtedly underdogs in South Korea but have teams — and goaltending — that should make the traditional powerhouses nervous. In a short tournament with three pool games and single-elimination medal-round playoffs, there’s a small margin for error and a big chance for goalies to steal games.

No country exemplifies that more than Finland, which has medaled in four of the past five Olympics and has 6-foot-6 Kontinental Hockey League star Mikko Koskinen and longtime NHL goalie Karri Ramo between the pipes.

“That is our strength in Olympics,” Finland coach Lauri Marjamaki said. “All three goalies are pretty good goalies, and Koskinen played many years in Russia, (won) KHL championships two times. Karri had a bad injury after the Calgary Flames, but now he’s (in) good shape and play pretty high level.”

Slovakia doesn’t boast the same name-recognition goalies or skaters as Finland, which has 2017 first-round picks Miro Heiskanen and Eeli Tolvanen and more former NHL players, but Ramsay has gotten great play in net so far. In four pre-Olympic tournament games, four different goalies earned first star honors for Slovakia, which could start Jan Laco, Branislav Konrad or Patrik Rybar when it faces the U.S. on Feb. 16.

“You’re a very smart coach when your goalie’s really good,” said Ramsay, a 66-year-old Canadian who coached the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and Atlanta Thrashers and won the Stanley Cup as a Tampa Bay Lightning assistant. “Our goalies — Konrad, Laco, Rybar — if they can play as well as they played in all our other tournament games, at least it gives us a chance.”

Ramsay also looks at Germany and believes coach Marco Sturm’s team can win if it gets good goaltending from Timo Pielmeier, Danny aus den Birken or Dennis Endras.

“They can skate, they’re physical, they can play,” Ramsay said. “Marco’s done a wonderful job with that team. We beat them (at the Deutschland Cup in November), but they were very aggressive. They didn’t give up the red line, they didn’t give up their blue line. They were up and they were in our face.”

Ramsay wants Slovakia to play in-your-face hockey, a contrast from most international tournaments and the traditional European, trapping style. Slovakia has only a few former NHL players, including forwards Ladislav Nagy and Tomas Surovy, so it can’t afford to sit back against the Russians or Americans.

“There are times that you have to be smart, but we need to be more aggressive,” Ramsay said. “We need to get everybody up ice. We need to have five guys together up ice and then five guys coming back. I would rather backcheck skating forwards than just stand around at center ice. I never liked that as a coach and I think we need to be more aggressive and go out there and try to win and not just rely on keeping the game close and hope we can score something later in the game.”

Finland might be able to win with a more conservative approach. The Finns are known for overachieving and being better as the sum of their parts in these kinds of tournaments, and Marjamaki is confident that will happen again.

“I know we will be a tough opponent for the other teams,” Marjamaki said. “I think we play so disciplined and together and our commitment is great.”

Marjamaki said he believes Finland is on the same level as Canada, the U.S., Sweden and the Czech Republic, but acknowledged: “OK is not enough. We need top-level (play) to succeed.”

Perrine Laffont qualifies first in women’s moguls; USA’s Morgan Schild in third

Getty Images
By Shawn SmithFeb 8, 2018, 10:31 PM EST
After the first round of qualifying, the women’s moguls field is being led by a 19-year-old skier from France.

Thursday’s runs were the first of two qualifying rounds for the mogul skiers. The top 10 skiers from this round have automativally advanced into the first round of the finals, while a second qualifying round yet to take place will determine the rest of the field for the finals.

France’s Perrine Laffont was the top qualifier, scoring a 79.72 to take the top spot. She made her Olympic debut four years ago in Sochi, where she was the youngest skier in the field (age 15) and placed 14th.

Canada’s Andi Naude was close behind, qualifying in second with a 79.60. She’s been the top performer all season long among a strong Canadian team that also includes reigning Olympic gold and silver medalists Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.

Justine was fourth in qualifying, securing herself a spot in the first round of the finals. Chloe, however, was just 13th and will have to go through the second qualifying round.

The U.S. has four women competing in PyeongChang, and three of them have already assured their spots in the first round of the finals. Morgan Schild (third), Jaelin Kauf (fifth) and Keaton McCargo (eighth) all did what had to be done. In her run, Schild successfully landed her D-spin on the final jump. Only 17-year-old Tess Johnson (who was 22nd) will need to go through the next round of qualifying.

Competition resumes on Sunday with the second qualifying round, followed by the finals.

Results
The top 10 skiers from the first qualifying round have automatically advanced straight to the first round of finals. The remaining 20 skiers will compete in a second qualifying round on Sunday, and the top 10 from that round will also move on to the first round of finals.

Advancing to Final
1. Perrine Laffont (FRA), 79.72
2. Andi Naude (CAN), 79.60
3. Morgan Schild (USA), 77.74
4. Justine Dufour-Lapointe (CAN), 77.66
5. Jaelin Kauf (USA), 77.45
6. Britt Cox (AUS), 76.78
7. Yulia Galysheva (KAZ), 76.36
8. Keaton McCargo (USA), 75.67
9. Arisa Murata (JPN), 74.13
10. Audrey Robichaud (CAN), 72.48

 

What’s Next?
NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Here’s how to watch all upcoming live streams for moguls.

Men’s Qualifying Rd. 1: Thursday, Feb. 8, 9:45 pm. ET
Women’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 a.m. ET
Women’s Finals: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:00 a.m. ET
Men’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30 a.m. ET
Men’s Finals: Monday, Feb. 12, 7:00 a.m. ET
