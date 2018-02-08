TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Pat LaFontaine uniting hockey at every level

By Scott CharlesFeb 8, 2018, 2:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

The sport of hockey has always elicited great pride in the culture surrounding the game, but Hockey Hall-of-Famer Pat LaFontaine wanted to enhance the experience for players at all ages.

Named one of the 100 Greatest Players during the NHL’s Centennial anniversary, LaFontaine sought a document that could unite all levels of hockey and serve as a written guideline for the sport moving forward.

“Hockey’s greatest values are the principles and life skills it teaches you,” LaFontaine said in a recent phone interview with NBC Olympics. “The real value of the game is the leadership, teamwork, discipline, sacrifice and the hard work that the game instills. Whatever you do in life, you can look back and say hockey was a vehicle that taught you those life skills and values.”

In recent years, LaFontaine worked tirelessly to gather representatives from all levels of hockey to discuss the state of the game and collaborate on cultural and structural changes to positively impact the sport.

NBCOlympics.com: Full men’s and women’s hockey schedules

The first step was defining their objective.

In early September, the committee revealed the Declaration of Principles – a set of commonly shared beliefs that articulate a vision of delivering the best possible hockey experience for participants and their families.

The Principles are meant to serve as an internal compass to help guide decisions and shift behaviors of hockey organizations, as well as players, parents, coaches, fans, partners and all those who represent and care for the sport of hockey.

“One of the proudest days for me was when the Declaration of Principles was signed,” LaFontaine said. “Because it’s the entire global hockey community coming together to aspire to be better and live to a higher standard. The real value of what the game gives and try to focus on what’s really important.”

As for LaFontaine, there are few former players, especially Americans, who have the background and resume to carry out such an initiative.

LaFontaine represented the United States on the Olympic stage twice (1984, 1998). He is one of a handful of American players to participate in the tournament as both an amateur and an NHLer.

“You couldn’t put a price tag on wearing a USA hockey jersey in a foreign country,” LaFontaine said. “To this day, it is still one of the most memorable experiences in my career.”

The NHL has elected to not participate in the Olympics after playing in the previous five tournaments dating back to the 1998 Nagano games.

NBCOlympics.com: No NHL players promises wild hockey tournament

“It is still this great game of hockey,” LaFontaine said. “It is still this great competition. There is still this pride in where you’re from, representing your culture, your country, your ideals. It is going to be a very unique and special experience.”

The Olympics present an opportunity for players of varied ages with different experience to come together to achieve one common goal.

The Declaration of Principles can play a meaningful role in the 2018 Olympics if any team decides to follow the parameters and use it as a resource to help form a unique connection and bond with a single goal in mind.

Team USA’s #HamFam easily defeats OAR in curling mixed doubles opener

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
1 Comment

The last time Matt and Becca Hamilton faced off against Russia in mixed doubles curling was at the 2017 World Championships, a match in which they were defeated 7-5.

During Wednesday night’s opener of the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Hamilton’s got their revenge in a big way, defeating Team OAR 9-3 in seven ends.

The Americans, or #HamFam as they’ve become known on Twitter, jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after Becca cleared the house with a double-takeout on the final throw of the end.

Team OAR got two back in the second, but from then on out it was all Team USA. The Hamiltons won by mere millimeters in the third, then were able to steal a point in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead midway through the game.

Team USA continued to add to their lead in the fifth by scoring two after Aleksandr Krushelnitckii burned a rock, continuing the woes of Team OAR and forcing them to use the power play in the sixth end. While OAR got a point back in the sixth off of the power play, their mistakes caught up to them. All the Hamiltons had to do was place a rock on a wide-open button in the seventh to get a six-point lead and force OAR to concede the final end.

USA 3    0    1    1    2    0    2    x – 9

OAR 0    2    0    0    0    1    0   x – 3

U.S. picks Nathan Chen for team event short program in PyeongChang

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 7, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two-time U.S. national champion Nathan Chen will skate the short program for Team USA in the figure skating team event, according to a U.S. Figure Skating announcement on Wednesday.

Chen is planning two quadruple jumps in the short program, which is set to Benjamin Clementine’s “Nemesis.” “I feel like I’m a good addition to the team,” Chen said before the announcement, according to a PyeongChang 2018 media release. “Also, we’re at the Olympics, we get only one shot on the ice, so to have another shot is like a great experience. It would be good to put the program out there before I get to do the individual.

NBCOlympics.com: Nathan Chen plans to put it all together at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

“I think we have a pretty good shot of getting on the podium.”

Four years ago in Sochi, the U.S. contingent took home a bronze medal in the first-ever figure skating team event.

After his first practice, Chen described what it was like to skate on ice in PyeongChang first the first time at the Games:

“The ice feels awesome. I still have a couple of practices to get my feet under me, but ultimately everything feels good right now.”

NBCOlympics.com: American figure skating preview

The federation also announced Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, a married pair team, as the skaters in the pairs short program phase of the team event. The two-time national champions are the only U.S. pair in PyeongChang, but have said they don’t find competing four times in the span of a week daunting. The team event opens the Olympic figure skating program, followed by the pairs’ event.

“We’re both really excited being in the team event,” Chris told media on a recent teleconference. “Even if there was another pair team, we would still be doing both of the events. It’s a big opportunity when you go to an Olympics and you get to compete your short and long for a normal Olympics. But now, for the team event, we have the opportunity to compete two more times in front of the world.”

The team event kicks off with the men’s short program and pairs’ short program on Feb. 8 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

 