Perrine Laffont qualifies first in women’s moguls; USA’s Morgan Schild in third

After the first round of qualifying, the women’s moguls field is being led by a 19-year-old skier from France.
Thursday’s runs were the first of two qualifying rounds for the mogul skiers. The top 10 skiers from this round have automativally advanced into the first round of the finals, while a second qualifying round yet to take place will determine the rest of the field for the finals.
France’s Perrine Laffont was the top qualifier, scoring a 79.72 to take the top spot. She made her Olympic debut four years ago in Sochi, where she was the youngest skier in the field (age 15) and placed 14th.
Canada’s Andi Naude was close behind, qualifying in second with a 79.60. She’s been the top performer all season long among a strong Canadian team that also includes reigning Olympic gold and silver medalists Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe.
Justine was fourth in qualifying, securing herself a spot in the first round of the finals. Chloe, however, was just 13th and will have to go through the second qualifying round.
The U.S. has four women competing in PyeongChang, and three of them have already assured their spots in the first round of the finals. Morgan Schild (third), Jaelin Kauf (fifth) and Keaton McCargo (eighth) all did what had to be done. In her run, Schild successfully landed her D-spin on the final jump. Only 17-year-old Tess Johnson (who was 22nd) will need to go through the next round of qualifying.
Competition resumes on Sunday with the second qualifying round, followed by the finals.
The top 10 skiers from the first qualifying round have automatically advanced straight to the first round of finals. The remaining 20 skiers will compete in a second qualifying round on Sunday, and the top 10 from that round will also move on to the first round of finals.
Advancing to Final
1. Perrine Laffont (FRA), 79.72
2. Andi Naude (CAN), 79.60
3. Morgan Schild (USA), 77.74
4. Justine Dufour-Lapointe (CAN), 77.66
5. Jaelin Kauf (USA), 77.45
6. Britt Cox (AUS), 76.78
7. Yulia Galysheva (KAZ), 76.36
8. Keaton McCargo (USA), 75.67
9. Arisa Murata (JPN), 74.13
10. Audrey Robichaud (CAN), 72.48
NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Here’s how to watch all upcoming live streams for moguls.
Men’s Qualifying Rd. 1: Thursday, Feb. 8, 9:45 pm. ET
Women’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 a.m. ET
Women’s Finals: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:00 a.m. ET
Men’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30 a.m. ET
Men’s Finals: Monday, Feb. 12, 7:00 a.m. ET
