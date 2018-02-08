TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Patrick Chan
Getty Images

Team event opens PyeongChang figure skating tonight

By Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The only thing missing from Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan’s resume is an Olympic gold medal.

He’s won three world championships. Two grand prix finals. Twice he’s stood on the second step of an Olympic podium, an infuriating few inches from what would be the pinnacle of his career.

So even though the 27-year-old Chan is focused on the men’s competition at the Pyeongchang Games, he is also aware of the tremendous opportunity presented by the team event. It begins Friday with Canada favored to win gold after finishing second in its debut four years ago at the Sochi Games.

“The medal is what you make of it,” Chan said, when asked whether a team gold medal would in some way be lesser than an individual gold. “It may not be the same for every skater or another teammate, but for me at this point in my career, anything at this point is a bonus.”

Indeed, the way skaters are approaching the team competition varies widely.

There are those from Canada, the U.S. and the Olympic Athletes from Russia that are eyeing gold, or at least a spot on the podium. It’s an opportunity to start the Olympics on a high, and potentially build up momentum they can carry into the rest of the games.

NBCOlympics.com: Chan prioritizes team event as last chance at gold

Then there are those from France and Italy, countries that have medal hopefuls in individual events but not enough depth across the four disciplines to realistically compete for a team medal.

For them, it’s a chance to work out the kinks in a competitive environment, fine-tuning their own programs for what really matters in the coming days.

“We’re really focused on our personal event,” said Guillaume Cizeron, who with Gabrielle Papadakis are two-time ice dance world champions and among the favorites in that competition.

“I feel like the team event is a great opportunity for team spirit and what the games represent,” Cizeron said, “but our main focus is obviously the individual event.”

The powerhouse nations certainly seem to be putting more emphasis on the team event.

They’ve been closely guarding their lineups all week, a unique bit of gamesmanship for an otherwise individual sport, and have waited until the last possible moment to announce who will skate each event.

There is strategy in putting together the lineup — some individuals are better in short programs and others excel in the free skate. Plus, the pairs teams that are medal contenders must be cognizant of the fact that their individual event begins two days after the team event finishes.

NBCOlympics.com: Watch the team event (8 pm ET)

“We know that our country isn’t in the favorites to medal, so it makes things different,” Papadakis said. “Our main goal is the individual event. It may be different if we were going for a medal.”

Ten nations have qualified for the team competition, and each will send out skaters in each of the four disciplines in the short program. They receive points based on their finish — so margin of victory doesn’t matter — with the top five teams advancing to the free skate.

Medals will be awarded Monday after the final discipline, the ladies’ free skate.

“It was so much fun to be able to be part of the team event in Sochi, to compete as a team and not just as an individual athlete,” said Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond, a medal contender in the individual event.

“I’m focusing on my own programs,” she said, “but to have the team atmosphere in the kiss-and-cry, and the podium, it’s so incredible. And to be able to compete more times at the Olympics, I’m definitely not going to argue against it. I just love the team aspect of it.”

Her teammate, Gabrielle Daleman, was part of the Canadian team that won silver in Sochi.

NBCOlympics.com: Daleman’s road to PyeongChang included surgery, bullying

“It was a completely new event for all of us,” Daleman said. “One night we were standing on the podium and the next night we were competing again. We had just won a medal, we just competed. It was weird. But I think we’ll be more ready, ready to compete as much as necessary.”

That appears to be the prevailing sentiment to the team competition.

Sure, it doesn’t carry quite the same prestige as individual events, and only a handful of nations will truly take it seriously. But the opportunity to compete in the Olympics is rare, and few skaters are willing to throw away the chance to have that feeling one more time.

“We are a beautiful team that has been competing together for so many years. Most of us are 30 and we are very proud of that,” Italy’s Carolina Kostner said. “Most of us have seen each other grow up, basically, and support each other along the years with changes and everything.

“So we’re actually quite motivated to take it on together,” Kostner added. “I’m very excited and very honored to represent my country.”

 

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream today

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

The figure skating team competition is back for a second run, and on the eve of the Opening Ceremony, one of Team USA’s biggest stars will be taking center stage.

The United States finished third in the inaugural team event in Sochi, behind gold-medalists Russia and second-placed Canada. Competition for a podium finish seems to be even steeper this year, with Canada and Team OAR both bringing back strong squads. Japan and China will also be expecting to fight for a spot at the top.

The figure skating team event allows each nation to select its strongest skaters in four disciplines: Ladies, Men, Pairs, and Ice Dance.

NBCOlympics.com: What is the figure skating team event? 

Tonight, though, will be all about Nathan Chen. With a Primetime slot on NBC, Chen will be headlining the men’s short program. Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim will be competing in the pairs short program this evening.

Curling action returns tonight, while  luge and freestyle skiing competitions will be getting off to a start.

Figure Skating

Nathan Chen will be making his much-anticipated Winter Olympic debut. U.S. Figure Skating announced in a statement yesterday that the skating phenom will be participating in the team event. The two-time American National Champion will be aiming to complete two quadruple jumps in his debut.

Despite being facing a heavy workload being the only pairs team for the USA, wife and husband duo Alexa Scimeca Knierem and Chris Nierem will be following Chen in the team event in the pairs short program.

The figure skating team event will be aired at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

Stream Live Here 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Curling

The mixed doubles competition continues for Team USA’s Matt and Becca Hamilton as they take on hosts South Korea. Both nations got off to hot starts in mixed doubles, as Team USA glided past Team OAR 9-3 and South Korea clinched a 9-4 victory over Finland.

SUI vs. NOR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST

USA vs. KOR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST

CAN vs. FIN Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST

CHN vs. OAR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST/ 5:35p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Competition gets underway with the men’s and women’s moguls opening qualifying rounds. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury will be the man to watch in this competition. The 2014 silver medalist will be looking to complete his trophy cabinet in PyeongChang, having amassed a record-setting 48 World Cup events in his career.

Team USA’s women’s team will look to two rising stars to end its podium drought. Jaelin Kauf currently leads the overall World Cup standings along with a pair of event wins. Morgan Schild will also be hoping her technical style will propel her to an Olympic medal in 2018.

Women’s moguls qualifying round Stream Live Here 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Men’s moguls qualifying round Stream Live Here 9:45p.m. EST / 6:45p.m. PST

Luge

Before American flag bearer Erin Hamlin takes to the course, the men’s individual training kicks off. Germany will again be heavy favorites to win gold in every event. Felix Loch will be taking the helm for his country on Day 1 as he looks to claim his third successive gold medal.

Stream Live Here 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

The men’s downhill skiing training sessions continue. Canada’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis clocked the fastest time in the first session, finishing ahead of Norway’s Kjietel Jansrund.

Steam Live Here 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST

Ski jumping: All U.S. men advance in normal hill qualifiers

Getty Images
By Mike MillerFeb 8, 2018, 9:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ski jumping got underway Thursday at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre with the qualifying round of the men’s individual normal hill competition and Team USA’s Kevin Bickner was up for the challenge.

Bickner, one of four Olympic rookies for the U.S. men ski jumpers, finished 25th to advance to the next round with a distance of 98 meters and a total score of 114.0 points. A jumper is judged on a combination of distance and style.

As for the other U.S. men, all three — Michael Glasder, William Rhoads and Casey Larson — advanced, as well. In the field of 57, Glasder placed 40th, with Rhoads and Larson not far behind in 45th and 46th, respectively.

But it was Germany that made the biggest statement of the day. Andreas Wellinger took the top spot with a distance of 103.0 meters and a high score of 133.5. Wellinger was flanked by fellow countryment Richard Freitag, Markus Eisenbichler and Karl Geiger as Germany took four of the top seven spots.

NBCOlympics.com: Understanding ski jumping scoring

​However, sandwiched between the Germans were a few big names. Poland’s Kamil Stoch, the defending Olympic medalist was not far behind Wellinger to grab the second spot with a total of 131.7, and a meter further jump than Wellinger.

​Austria’s Stefon Kraft, a two-time world championship gold medal winner and world record holder, placed fifth.

Forty spots in Saturday’s first round were up for grabs, while the top 10 jumpers from this season’s World Cup standings automatically advanced and had the option to not participate in the qualifying round.

In the qualifying round, each skier was given two jumps; one practice and one scored jump.

Saturday’s first round (7:35 a.m. ET) will be immediately followed by the final round (8:30 a.m. ET). Stream both rounds live on NBCOlympics.com.