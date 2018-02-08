TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream today

By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
The figure skating team competition is back for a second run, and on the eve of the Opening Ceremony, one of Team USA’s biggest stars will be taking center stage.

The United States finished third in the inaugural team event in Sochi, behind gold-medalists Russia and second-placed Canada. Competition for a podium finish seems to be even steeper this year, with Canada and Team OAR both bringing back strong squads. Japan and China will also be expecting to fight for a spot at the top.

The figure skating team event allows each nation to select its strongest skaters in four disciplines: Ladies, Men, Pairs, and Ice Dance.

NBCOlympics.com: What is the figure skating team event? 

Tonight, though, will be all about Nathan Chen. With a Primetime slot on NBC, Chen will be headlining the men’s short program. Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim will be competing in the pairs short program this evening.

Curling action returns tonight, while  luge and freestyle skiing competitions will be getting off to a start.

Figure Skating

Nathan Chen will be making his much-anticipated Winter Olympic debut. U.S. Figure Skating announced in a statement yesterday that the skating phenom will be participating in the team event. The two-time American National Champion will be aiming to complete two quadruple jumps in his debut.

Despite being facing a heavy workload being the only pairs team for the USA, wife and husband duo Alexa Scimeca Knierem and Chris Nierem will be following Chen in the team event in the pairs short program.

The figure skating team event will be aired at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

Stream Live Here 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Curling

The mixed doubles competition continues for Team USA’s Matt and Becca Hamilton as they take on hosts South Korea. Both nations got off to hot starts in mixed doubles, as Team USA glided past Team OAR 9-3 and South Korea clinched a 9-4 victory over Finland.

SUI vs. NOR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST

USA vs. KOR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST

CAN vs. FIN Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST

CHN vs. OAR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST/ 5:35p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Competition gets underway with the men’s and women’s moguls opening qualifying rounds. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury will be the man to watch in this competition. The 2014 silver medalist will be looking to complete his trophy cabinet in PyeongChang, having amassed a record-setting 48 World Cup events in his career.

Team USA’s women’s team will look to two rising stars to end its podium drought. Jaelin Kauf currently leads the overall World Cup standings along with a pair of event wins. Morgan Schild will also be hoping her technical style will propel her to an Olympic medal in 2018.

Women’s moguls qualifying round Stream Live Here 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Men’s moguls qualifying round Stream Live Here 9:45p.m. EST / 6:45p.m. PST

Luge

Before American flag bearer Erin Hamlin takes to the course, the men’s individual training kicks off. Germany will again be heavy favorites to win gold in every event. Felix Loch will be taking the helm for his country on Day 1 as he looks to claim his third successive gold medal.

Stream Live Here 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

The men’s downhill skiing training sessions continue. Canada’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis clocked the fastest time in the first session, finishing ahead of Norway’s Kjietel Jansrund.

Steam Live Here 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST

Ski jumping: All U.S. men advance in normal hill qualifiers

By Mike MillerFeb 8, 2018, 9:58 AM EST
Ski jumping got underway Thursday at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre with the qualifying round of the men’s individual normal hill competition and Team USA’s Kevin Bickner was up for the challenge.

Bickner, one of four Olympic rookies for the U.S. men ski jumpers, finished 25th to advance to the next round with a distance of 98 meters and a total score of 114.0 points. A jumper is judged on a combination of distance and style.

As for the other U.S. men, all three — Michael Glasder, William Rhoads and Casey Larson — advanced, as well. In the field of 57, Glasder placed 40th, with Rhoads and Larson not far behind in 45th and 46th, respectively.

But it was Germany that made the biggest statement of the day. Andreas Wellinger took the top spot with a distance of 103.0 meters and a high score of 133.5. Wellinger was flanked by fellow countryment Richard Freitag, Markus Eisenbichler and Karl Geiger as Germany took four of the top seven spots.

NBCOlympics.com: Understanding ski jumping scoring

​However, sandwiched between the Germans were a few big names. Poland’s Kamil Stoch, the defending Olympic medalist was not far behind Wellinger to grab the second spot with a total of 131.7, and a meter further jump than Wellinger.

​Austria’s Stefon Kraft, a two-time world championship gold medal winner and world record holder, placed fifth.

Forty spots in Saturday’s first round were up for grabs, while the top 10 jumpers from this season’s World Cup standings automatically advanced and had the option to not participate in the qualifying round.

In the qualifying round, each skier was given two jumps; one practice and one scored jump.

Saturday’s first round (7:35 a.m. ET) will be immediately followed by the final round (8:30 a.m. ET). Stream both rounds live on NBCOlympics.com.

Russian Olympians adapt to life in a neutral uniform

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Nadezhda Sergeeva’s bobsled training outfit says a lot about what life will be like for an “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”

There is an old, anonymous black race suit with tape over several logos. Underneath, a white T-shirt with a simple message — “I Don’t Do Doping.”

As punishment for doping offenses at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee has forced Russian athletes competing in Pyeongchang to do so as OARs in neutral uniforms and with no national insignia.

Sergeeva told The Associated Press that she isn’t training with her doping-themed shirt as a protest, but because her usual Russia uniform would break the new IOC rules. Wearing the shirt — sold by a popular Russian sportswear brand — is just a way to keep warm, she said.

“There just wasn’t enough time (to get a neutral uniform),” Sergeeva said at Wednesday’s training session. “To start with, we had a lot of equipment intended for us with the flag, a really big assortment, but we weren’t issued it.”

For Friday’s opening ceremony, Russia will march under the Olympic flag in red and gray tracksuits with an “Olympic Athlete from Russia” emblem.

To get to the Olympics, Sergeeva had to pass an IOC vetting process, with athletes’ names checked against data of possible past Russian drug use and cover-ups. Dozens of Russians weren’t invited by the IOC, including some top bobsledders, but Sergeeva said athletes from the United States and Canada have warmed to her because she was approved.

“I don’t know why, but they’ve started talking to us more than ever before. I feel it. Maybe it’s a sign to them that we’re clean,” she said. “There’s a lot of people coming up and saying ‘we’re happy you’re here.'”

As a result of the IOC ruling, a 168-person not quite-Russian team, still one of the biggest in Pyeongchang, will wear hastily redesigned or repurposed uniforms. When the IOC decision came in December, it was too late to make new team bags for everyone, so many have traveled with electrical tape over the word “Russia” on their luggage.

Russian athletes have flown to South Korea in small groups, not the traditional “Olympic flight” on Aeroflot which usually sees teams depart as a unit and with much pageantry. Most national teams have a flag-raising ceremony when they arrive at the Olympic Village. None is scheduled for Russia because officially it isn’t competing.

The only Russians to turn up with some swagger are the men’s hockey team, the favorite for gold since the NHL is not participating.

The hockey players were greeted at the airport Tuesday by crowd of about 50 Russians and South Koreans waving flags and singing patriotic songs. A week earlier, the players attended a reception for athletes with President Vladimir Putin, the only OARs there wearing Russian uniforms instead of the IOC-approved neutral tracksuits in red and gray.

They then handed Putin a signed jersey emblazoned with the slogan “Russia is in my heart.” But in Pyeongchang, patriotic displays could land Russian athletes in trouble.

The IOC ruling bans them from defiant statements on social media, or flying the flag in the Olympic Village. Maxim Andrianov, another Russian bobsledder, said he doesn’t even have a flag inside his room “in case it’s visible from outside.”

If Russian athletes win gold, they can’t celebrate by taking a Russian flag from a fan. On the podium, they’ll stand under the Olympic flag as the Olympic anthem plays.

Breaking the rules could mean the IOC scraps its plan for Russia to march under its own flag at the closing ceremony on Feb. 25 — a symbolic return to the Olympic movement after nearly three months.

Officially, the Russian Olympic Committee is suspended and the OARs are just a collection of individual athletes invited by the IOC. In practice, they’re one of the biggest teams in Pyeongchang, with an ROC vice president as team leader and a fully staffed media office. IOC deputy director general Pere Miro said Tuesday running a team of this size “cannot be done without full cooperation of the Russian Olympic Committee.”

The team of 168 could swell yet further.

Forty-five Russian athletes refused invites by the IOC have launched a late barrage of appeals to sports arbiters and Swiss courts. The IOC argues it has new evidence which casts doubt on their claims to be clean — even in the cases of athletes whose bans for doping in Sochi were overturned — but hasn’t revealed any details of individual cases.

Successful appeals would be a blow to the IOC, which would have to accept athletes it deems suspicious. They could even result in other Russians being sent home. When top Russians in sports like figure skating and hockey were refused, others took their places on the team, and could lose out if the first choices are reinstated.

Besides a few Russian fans making the journey to South Korea, another group is waiting for the OARs — the drug testers.

“It’s just the height of rudeness,” women’s hockey coach Alexei Chistyakov told Russian state TV on Monday after drug testers interrupted his team’s first training session in Pyeongchang. “They’re ruining everything for us.”

For Sergeeva, there’s a silver lining to her neutral uniform. She hopes it finally marks the end of what she sees as a years-long plot by Russia’s foes.

“It has to end some time,” she said. “Maybe it was done specially for this Olympics, and then they will calm down.”