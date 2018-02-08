Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream today

The figure skating team competition is back for a second run, and on the eve of the Opening Ceremony, one of Team USA’s biggest stars will be taking center stage.
The United States finished third in the inaugural team event in Sochi, behind gold-medalists Russia and second-placed Canada. Competition for a podium finish seems to be even steeper this year, with Canada and Team OAR both bringing back strong squads. Japan and China will also be expecting to fight for a spot at the top.
The figure skating team event allows each nation to select its strongest skaters in four disciplines: Ladies, Men, Pairs, and Ice Dance.
NBCOlympics.com: What is the figure skating team event?
Tonight, though, will be all about Nathan Chen. With a Primetime slot on NBC, Chen will be headlining the men’s short program. Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim will be competing in the pairs short program this evening.
Curling action returns tonight, while luge and freestyle skiing competitions will be getting off to a start.
Figure Skating
Nathan Chen will be making his much-anticipated Winter Olympic debut. U.S. Figure Skating announced in a statement yesterday that the skating phenom will be participating in the team event. The two-time American National Champion will be aiming to complete two quadruple jumps in his debut.
Despite being facing a heavy workload being the only pairs team for the USA, wife and husband duo Alexa Scimeca Knierem and Chris Nierem will be following Chen in the team event in the pairs short program.
The figure skating team event will be aired at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.
Stream Live Here 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
Curling
The mixed doubles competition continues for Team USA’s Matt and Becca Hamilton as they take on hosts South Korea. Both nations got off to hot starts in mixed doubles, as Team USA glided past Team OAR 9-3 and South Korea clinched a 9-4 victory over Finland.
SUI vs. NOR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST
USA vs. KOR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST
CAN vs. FIN Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST / 5:35p.m. PST
CHN vs. OAR Stream Live Here 8:35p.m. EST/ 5:35p.m. PST
Freestyle Skiing
Competition gets underway with the men’s and women’s moguls opening qualifying rounds. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury will be the man to watch in this competition. The 2014 silver medalist will be looking to complete his trophy cabinet in PyeongChang, having amassed a record-setting 48 World Cup events in his career.
Team USA’s women’s team will look to two rising stars to end its podium drought. Jaelin Kauf currently leads the overall World Cup standings along with a pair of event wins. Morgan Schild will also be hoping her technical style will propel her to an Olympic medal in 2018.
Women’s moguls qualifying round Stream Live Here 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
Men’s moguls qualifying round Stream Live Here 9:45p.m. EST / 6:45p.m. PST
Luge
Before American flag bearer Erin Hamlin takes to the course, the men’s individual training kicks off. Germany will again be heavy favorites to win gold in every event. Felix Loch will be taking the helm for his country on Day 1 as he looks to claim his third successive gold medal.
Stream Live Here 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
Alpine Skiing
The men’s downhill skiing training sessions continue. Canada’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis clocked the fastest time in the first session, finishing ahead of Norway’s Kjietel Jansrund.
Steam Live Here 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST