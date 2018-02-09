TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

How Laurenne Ross overcame more than 200 stitches in her face

By Seth RubinroitFeb 9, 2018, 3:20 PM EST
Laurenne Ross issued a warning before discussing her injury history.

“I might start crying, because it makes me really emotional,” she said. “It’s been really hard.”

Sure enough, Ross seamlessly transitioned from crying to laughing and back again in an interview at a pre-Olympic media summit in West Hollywood, Calif.

Ross, who started skiing at 18 months old, had her first injury setback at just 9 years old, when a crash resulted in a major face laceration.

“My cheek was basically torn off of my face,” Ross recalled.

Her cheek required more than 100 stitches.

“I am still reminded of it every time I look in the mirror,” Ross said. “To see these scars as a positive part of who I am has taken my whole life, and I’m still working on it.”

Her medical chart has only thickened since then. Shattered pelvis. Torn ACL. Concussions. Multiple broken bones in her hands and wrists. Labral tear in her right hip. A few bulging disks. Two severe ankle sprains. A left shoulder that has been dislocated at least five times.

She suffered even more facial lacerations in a crash in Lake Louise in 2011, pushing her lifetime accumulation of stitches in her face to over 200.

“All of these injuries took time to come back from,” Ross said, “but have made me stronger in the end.”

Ross has had the two best seasons of her eight-year World Cup career since finishing 11th in the Sochi downhill in her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old had seven top-10 finishes during the 2016-17 season, and another nine in 2015-16.  She finished fourth in the Olympic test event downhill in South Korea.

But on March 27, she crashed and blew out her right knee in the giant slalom at the U.S. Championships in Sugarloaf, Maine.

“This specific injury is by far the most difficult thing I’ve ever been through,” Ross said.

Ross returned to World Cup competition on Dec. 9. She recorded a top-10 finish in just the second race of her comeback.

“I know it’s going to be the most difficult thing for me to come back from,” Ross said. “But I love skiing, and I’m so passionate about it. I can’t see myself giving up on it.”

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Just call it a sister thing. Whenever another hockey team has sisters on the rosters, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando take notice.

Well, the U.S. Olympians are twins themselves. Combine that with how few sisters play hockey or reach national teams playing internationally, it’s easy enough to notice whenever sisters are dressing up for another country.

“It’s just cool to see,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said.

The Lamoureux sisters will have some sisterly company at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Teammate Hannah Brandt’s sister, Marissa, plays for the unified Korean women’s team, and Switzerland has two sets of sisters on the roster with Nina, Isabel and Monika Waidacher, plus twins Laura and Sara Benz. Canada nearly had its own sister act with Sarah and Amy Potomak, though neither made the Olympic team.

Being sisters definitely can provide an edge in hockey.

“When we get the opportunity to be on the ice together, there’s a chemistry that just never goes away,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. “It’s always there. So whenever we have an opportunity to have a couple shifts together or if we’re ever put on a unit or line together, it’s always there. And we’ve pushed each other every day whether it’s workouts, during on-ice training, it’s just that accountability that we’ve always had growing up.”

Even though women’s hockey didn’t debut at the Olympics until 1998 in Nagano, playing hockey simply was something the Lamoureux sisters were bound to do. They were born in Fargo, North Dakota, their father, Pierre, played for the University of North Dakota, and all four of their brothers played hockey in college, with Jacque a Hobey Baker finalist in 2009 with Air Force.

The Lamoureux sisters played a year in college at Minnesota before switching to North Dakota for their final three seasons, the last in 2012-13. They have played internationally for the United States since 2006. Both play forward, though Monique also plays defense. Now 28, the sisters credit each other for their long success, which now includes a third Olympic berth.

“That’s part of the reason we’ve pushed ourselves to this level and been competing at this level for quite a long time is that built-in accountability day-in, day-out even if we’re not with the team,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said.

Monique Lamoureux-Davidson calls it the benefit of having grown up together playing every sport together on the same team, even though they haven’t played together on the ice as much as people might think. Coaches have often spread the skill by playing them on separate lines.

“It’s just that thing when we’re on the ice together, we have that undeniable chemistry,” she said.

And the American sisters definitely have an Olympic edge having won silver medals in both 2010 and 2014. Jocelyne has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 10 Olympic games, while Monique has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in the same span. The U.S. women’s team leaves Wednesday for South Korea chasing the gold medal that eluded the Americans in Sochi, where the United States blew a 2-0 lead to Canada in the final.

For Monique, she’s chasing simple fulfillment.

“The last four years we’ve been kind of chasing down this dream of being Olympic champions, and nearly every single day your day is scheduled around being the best athlete you can be,” she said, “and you change up your plans, you do everything you can to be the best athlete, best leader, best team you can be.”

Jocelyne can’t wait for the opportunity to represent the United States once again in the Olympics with pride the emotion that bubbles up whenever she thinks of the Winter Games. It’s what the sisters have been working for most of their lives. And there’s one ultimate goal.

“It’s gold,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. “We’ve come up short the last two Olympics and our ultimate goal is just to play our best. If we can do that, we truly believe we can come out on top.”

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
The XXIII Olympiad officially opens in PyeongChang. For those who missed the live stream on NBCOlympics.com in the morning’s early hours, NBC will be airing its primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony tonight. The Opening Ceremony will be aired on 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST, anchored by co-hosts Mike Tirico and Katie Couric.

Erin Hamlin will be leading the Team USA contingent, it was announced on Wednesday. Hamlin became the first U.S. Olympian to win an Olympic singles luge medal, claiming the bronze in the 2014 Sochi Games. The United States has sent 244 athletes to PyeongChang, its largest-ever contingent for the Olympics.

North and South Korea will be marching together under one flag. Missing from this flag will be the South Korean Taeguk (the iconic red and blue sphere in the middle), and North Korea’s red, white and blue. Instead, a blue silhouette of the Korean peninsula will be displayed on a white background.

Opening Ceremony

In addition to its live television coverage, NBC will be airing its primetime show on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC  Sports app. Online and app coverage will also feature trivia about the countries and athletes, as well as real-time fact cards as the Ceremony unfolds.

Stream Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Snowboarding

In addition to the Opening Ceremony, the snowboarding competition will be kicking off as the men’s slopestyle qualifying rounds begin. Canada’s Max Parrot and Mark McMorris will be two of the biggest stars to watch. The multiple-times X Games medalists are entering the slopestyle with exceptionally high standards. Parrot will be hoping to improve upon his fifth place finish in Sochi to land on the podium, while McMorris will be looking to trade his 2014 bronze medal in for a 2018 gold.

Live Stream Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Curling

After a comfortable victory over Team OAR in the opening round, Matt and Becca Hamilton have been struggling in the mixed doubles competition. The sibling duo have dropped three straight draws since that opening victory, including a humbling 1-9 defeat versus South Korea. The Hamiltons have a chance to end their skid as they take on fellow strugglers China.

CHN vs. USA Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

NOR vs. FIN Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. SUI Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / PST

KOR vs. OAR Live Stream Here  7:05p.m. EST / PST

Alpine Skiing

The men’s downhill training sessions continue before the competition officially starts on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Live Stream Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST