Korea gets big win over U.S.; Americans’ chance at curling semifinals lessens

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2018, 1:31 AM EST
Needing a win to keep the hopes of reaching the semifinals alive, Team USA saw the wheels fall off against Korea in the second game Thursday night, losing in six ends 9-1.

Both the U.S. and Korea came into the game 1-2 with four matches remaining.

The U.S. sibling duo of Becca and Matt Hamilton came into the game with the highest shooting percentage among the eight teams in the field, Becca shooting 78 percent and Matt 83 percent. However, through three ends against Korea Matt Hamilton was shooting under 50 percent, and it showed.

After falling 7-1 through four ends, a visibly frustrated Matt Hamilton ditched his hat in a last ditch effort to do anything to change his team’s misfortunes. But not even the hat could help the Hamilton’s recover.

“Didn’t handle the ice this game and it’s tough to stay energetic and hyped up when things aren’t going your way,” Matt Hamilton said to reporters following the game. “But nothing you can but come back the next game and make something happen.”

Playing the power play option in the fifth in hopes of drumming up more offense, the Hamiltons instead had even more mistakes, and couldn’t even finish with a point in the end. Korea stole another to go up seven.

The U.S. has now gone 21 ends without scoring more than a single point, dating back to the first game of the tournament against Team OAR.

The U.S. didn’t start the game with the hammer for the first time in PyeongChang, and gave up two points to Korea in the first end after the Koreans cleared the house on a double-takeout, and landed on the button with the final throw.

The U.S. responded with one point in the second, but Korea again capitalized with the hammer in the third, scoring two more in the end, and three more in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead at the midway point.

“We like playing under pressure but today Korea just outshot us,” Becca Hamilton said. “They played great.”

The U.S. team will now hope to salvage a win against China Friday morning, and hope other teams falter to have any chance and making the semifinals.

More than anything, the Hamiltons just hope playing with their backs against the wall pushes them more.

“I’m hoping it just motivates us and gets us really hype,” Matt Hamilton said. “We’re excited to get back out tomorrow and show we’re not a 1-3 team.”

Casey Larson goes down in the history books in PyeongChang

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2018, 12:46 AM EST
Ski jumper Casey Larson is competing in his first Olympic Games but he is already collecting accolades. The U.S. athlete has been named the 100,000th man to compete in the Olympics in the 122-year history of the modern games.

The teenager found out about his title just hours before competing in his first run, the qualifying round for the normal hill event. What could have been seen as added pressure turned out to be interesting information for the 19-year-old.

“I was told just before the press conference this morning,” Larson said after progressing to Saturday’s final round. “It is pretty cool, I can add that to my Olympic checklist. I hope I can get some publicity about it. For my goals here, it is to make my best jump.”

Learning his unique status as the 100,000th man wouldn’t be possible without Olympic historian Bill Mallon, a renowned chronicler of the Olympics. He conducted an in-depth research process, across both Summer and Winter Games, to figure out when the milestone would be reached in competition.

He calculated that going into the PyeongChang Games, 99,983 men had competed since the first Olympiad in Athens. That meant the 17th man to compete in this year’s Games would earn the title and make history.

After six new Olympians competed in mixed doubles curling on Thursday morning, Larson was scheduled to start as number 16, but the 11th new Olympian, in his event was destined to set the milestone.

Larson wants to use the occasion to propel him to new heights.

“Just to get to the Olympics is awesome enough, but to be told you’ll be the 100,000th is really cool. I’m going to enjoy it any way I can, hopefully by producing my best jump ever.”

Flying through the air for 100 meters is a hard enough task, so the teenager wants to make sure the momentous occasion doesn’t distract him before his jump.

“I worked super hard to get to the Olympics, but I can’t afford to think about it when I’m standing up there, ready to jump.”

Larson is one of four U.S. ski jumpers competing in PyeongChang. The 19-year-old finished 46th overall in the qualifying round. He will compete alongside countrymen Mike Glasder, Will Rhoads, and Kevin Bickner in the finals on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, Larson is keeping it all in perspective.

“And when I was told about the 100k thing, I thought, ‘Not bad at 19’. That’s really wild.”

Nathan Chen, Knierims land U.S. contingent in second place after team event

By Rachel LutzFeb 9, 2018, 12:16 AM EST
Grand Prix Final champion Nathan Chen made his Olympic debut in PyeongChang as part of the U.S. quad competing in the team event on Thursday night. Both Chen and two-time U.S. national pair champions Alexa Scimeca Knierm and Chris Knierim contributed their short programs.

Chen scored 80.61 points in after his short program, set to “Nemesis” by Benjamin Clementine. Chen executed the first quadruple flip ever seen in Olympic competition, before tacking on a double toeloop in combination. His planned a second quad jump, a quad toe, but doubled it instead. It was invalidated, and then he fell on his triple Axel attempt.

He finished in fourth place in the phase, and earned Team USA seven points. On the NBC broadcast, he said he was disappointed with his performance and because he felt he “let the team down.”

In first place is Shoma Uno, who is often seen as Japan’s No. 2 man behind reigning Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu. Earlier in the week, Hanyu officially opted out of the team event to allow for the maximum recovery time after he injured his ankle in November. Japan is not expected to earn a medal in the team event.

Uno cracked the 100-point barrier with his first place score of 103.25 points. He earned 10 points for Japan. Alexei Bychenko from Israel is in second place and earned nine points for his country.

Three-time world champion Patrick Chan from Canada finished third overall, earning eight points for his country.

South Korea’s skater, Cha Jun-Hwan, made his Olympic debut by skating in front of a home audience. He scored his country five points by finishing in sixth place on home ice.

Mikhail Kolyada, competing on behalf of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, finished in eighth place and earned the team three points. The Russian squad is widely seen as a medal threat in this event, having won gold in the team event the first time it was contested in 2014.

The sole U.S. pair team at the PyeongChang Olympics took the ice later Thursday. The married U.S. pair, the Knierims, were nearly flawless after their short program. Their “Come What May” performance scored 69.75 points.

Later Thursday, European gold medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov finished first in the pair event, representing Olympic Athletes from Russia. The pair team picked up 10 points for OAR/Russia. Two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford followed for second place, earning Canada nine points. The pair representing Germany, Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, finished third and earned eight points.

The Gangneung venue is where the Knierims returned to competition exactly a year ago, after Scimeca Knierim recovered from multiple abdominal injuries.

The short program phase only includes a field of 10 skaters in the team event. Each earns points for their country, and after each skating discipline finishes the short program phase, the bottom five teams will be eliminated. The top five teams advance and have one entrant perform their free skate or free dance.

Team standings after the men’s and pairs’ short programs:
1. Canada – 17 points
2. United States – 14 points
3. Japan – 13 points
4. Olympic Athletes from Russia – 13 points
5. Israel – 11 points
6. China – 10 points
7. Italy – 10 points
8. Germany – 10 points
9. South Korea – 6 points
10. France – 6 points