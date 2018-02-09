Team USA picks Tennell, Shibutanis for 2nd night of team event

Team USA’s Bradie Tennell and ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in the figure skating team event, according the entry lists released on Friday evening.
Figure skating's team event continues Saturday in Primetime
Tennell is making her Olympic debut. The “Shib Sibs” competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but did not partake in the team event.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Perhaps no team has more to prove at the Pyeongchang Olympics than the U.S. speedskaters.
Limited to one medal four years ago, they are eager to bounce back and show why their sport has produced the most medals for the U.S. in the Winter Games.
Going 0 for 12 in long track and 1 for 8 in short track in Sochi was a “disaster,” long track skater Mitch Whitmore said.
It’s certainly a memory the Americans haven’t forgotten, either.
Nathan Chen finished fourth in the men’s short program in the figure skating team event Thursday night after popping a planned quadruple toeloop and falling on a triple Axel attempt.
As soon as he finished the program, Chen was disappointed in his performance.
“Honestly, just let myself down,” he said. “’Let the team down’ was the first thing I thought. Definitely not a representation of who I am and what I can do. Definitely need to work harder for the next couple of days.
“I definitely let the rest of the team down, so I feel bad in that regard. But I think that it was a good opportunity for me to put myself out there and make silly mistakes.”
