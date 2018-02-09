Team USA picks Tennell, Shibutanis for 2nd night of team event

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Team USA’s Bradie Tennell and ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in the figure skating team event, according the entry lists released on Friday evening.

Figure skating’s team event continues Saturday in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

Tennell is making her Olympic debut. The “Shib Sibs” competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but did not partake in the team event.

