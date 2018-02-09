Team USA speedskaters ready to forget medal-less Sochi

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Perhaps no team has more to prove at the Pyeongchang Olympics than the U.S. speedskaters.

Limited to one medal four years ago, they are eager to bounce back and show why their sport has produced the most medals for the U.S. in the Winter Games.

Going 0 for 12 in long track and 1 for 8 in short track in Sochi was a “disaster,” long track skater Mitch Whitmore said.

It’s certainly a memory the Americans haven’t forgotten, either.

