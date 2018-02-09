TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Time zones can be tricky. Since PyeongChang is 15 hours ahead of continental America – let alone adjusting for the West Coast and Hawaii – organizing your sleeping schedule to accommodate prime viewing can be a challenging matter. That’s why we have compiled a list of late night sporting action for you.

Love short track? Set your alarm for 5:00a.m. EST. Biathlon? 6:15a.m. EST.

So, prepare your alarm clocks and get your coffee makers ready as the Olympics kick into full gear.

Short track kicks things off, with the men’s 1,5000m competition. South Koreans have every reason to feel optimistic with their Olympians’ chances as reigning world champion Seo Ri-Ya is heavily favored to win gold. On the women’s side, viewers will get a sneak peek at 18 year-old Maame Biney’s promise. The nation’s first Black American to qualify for the U.S. short track team will find herself in the midst of seasoned pros including South Korea’s three-time Olympic medalist Shim Suk-Hee and two-time world champion Choi Min-Jeung.

Plenty of other Americans are in action, including biathlete Susan Dunklee, as well as four Americans competing in the final of the ski jumping normal hill competition.

Take a look at all of the action occurring in the late hours of Friday night and into the early hours on Saturday.

Short Track

Though South Korea is fielding an exceptionally strong team, three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski is no stranger to Olympic grandeur and will be hoping to spring a surprise.

Men’s 1,500m Heats begin 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Men’s 1,500m Semifinals begin 6:20a.m. EST / 3:20a.m. PST

Women’s 500m Qualifying begins 6:50a.m. EST / 3:50a.m. PST

Men’s 1,500m Final begins 7:25a.m. EST / 4:25a.m. PST

Stream all events Live Here 

Cross Country Skiing

Norway’s Marit Bjorgen could leave Pyeongchang as the most decorated Winter Olympian in history. Coming into PyeongChang, the skiier owns 10 medals to her name. Elsewhere, Jessie Diggins, who won the last World Cup event heading into the Olympics, will be looking to become the first American medalist for the sport.

Women’s Skiiathlon Stream Live Here 2:15a.m. EST / 11:15p.m. PST

Luge

Germany’s Felix Loch, two time defending gold medalist, returns to the Olympics seeking his third straight triumph. American lugers Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West will be looking to grab a spot on the podium.

Men’s Runs 1 and 2 Stream  Live Here 5:10a.m. EST / 2:10a.m. PST

Speed Skating

The most successful Olympian in Sochi, the Dutch skater Ireen Wuest is again the favorite to win gold. Her compatriot Antoinette de Jong is expected to be her toughest competitor, along with Germany’s Claudia Pechstein.

Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Biathlon

Susan Dunklee could very well be America’s first medalist in biathlon. Participating in the 7.5km sprint, her favorite event, the Vermont native must overcome a daunting field. Laura Dahlmeier of Germany won at least bronze in all six competitions of the six World Cup events in 2017, Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina is the two-time defending gold medalist, and Darya Domracheva possesses three gold medals of her own.

Women’s 7.5km Sprint Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Ski Jumping

Four American men making their Olympic debuts have a chance to medal in the normal hill final: Kevin Bickner, Michael Glasder, Casey Larson, and William Rhoads. It will take a massive effort for any of them to overtake Germany’s Andreas Wellinger or defending Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland.

Men’s Normal Hill Final Stream Live Here 7:35a.m. EST / 4:35a.m. PST

Nathan Chen ready to ‘move on’ after disappointing Olympic start

By Rachel LutzFeb 9, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
Nathan Chen finished fourth in the men’s short program in the figure skating team event Thursday night after popping a planned quadruple toeloop and falling on a triple Axel attempt.

As soon as he finished the program, Chen was disappointed in his performance.

“Honestly, just let myself down,” he said. “’Let the team down’ was the first thing I thought. Definitely not a representation of who I am and what I can do. Definitely need to work harder for the next couple of days.

“I definitely let the rest of the team down, so I feel bad in that regard. But I think that it was a good opportunity for me to put myself out there and make silly mistakes.”

Former track star? Nope, this bobsledder played football

By kfitzgerald5Feb 9, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
Aja Evans. Lolo Jones. Ryan Bailey. They all have one thing in common: they took their skills from the track to the bobsled slope. The 2018 U.S. bobsled team is stocked with former track stars (see Evans, Bailey and Chris Kinney), but another squad member is crossing over from another sport — Sam McGuffie got his start on the football field.

McGuffie, who’s high school football reel is filled with outlandish highlights, played collegiately at the University of Michigan and Rice University, and was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He was subsequently waived, but had stints on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. The bobsled was calling his name, though. By 2015, he was a member of the USA Bobsled National Team.

He will be on both the two-man and four-man bobsled teams for Team USA starting February 18 as a crewman for pilot Codie Bascue. He’s not the only former football player on the roster — Carlo Valdez played at UCLA. But McGuffie player has been turning heads within the bobsled community in the lead up to PyeongChang thanks to his athleticism — and it seems he’s a perfect fit for the sledding world.

“He insanely gifted,” Bascue said. “He is also the most natural athlete I have ever seen.”

McGuffie has been showing off that athleticism since he was hurdling would-be tacklers on the football field not that long ago. He knows his quickness that he honed in football is a good thing. “When you are a running back,” he told reporters on a conference call in January, “you have to explode through the hole. That’s what I do in bobsled.”

“He’s like a cheetah,” U.S. bobsled head coach Brian Shimer said. “He just steps up and is about as explosive of a guy as I’ve ever seen.”

McGuffie is even drawing comparisons to one of bobsled’s biggest stars: Aja Evans. In fact, the Olympic bronze medalist compared McGuffie to herself. “I feel like he is the male version of me with his explosiveness and dynamic power,” she said. “To watch him do so many things with that pop and power is pretty cool.”

Like Evans, who was a five-time All-American on the track for the University of Illinois, McGuffie was on the track team in college, too. While football was his specialty, he competed in everything from the 60-meter hurdles to the pole vault. He’s hoping he can be like her on one more way, too: by winning an Olympic medal. Team USA won four medals in the bobsled in Sochi, three bronze and one silver.

No matter the result, McGuffie is already looking to the future, and how he could possibly make another team — this time in the 2020 Summer Games in rugby. “The next Summer Games is in Tokyo,” he said. “It would be kinda cool if I can do that.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to his bobsled brethren.

“We are glad that we can have him,” Valdes said. “He definitely still has NFL potential if he still wanted to do that. Or if he wanted to do something else, he would probably be good at that, too. Like rugby.”

Seth Rubinroit contributed reporting to this story. 