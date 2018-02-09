Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

Time zones can be tricky. Since PyeongChang is 15 hours ahead of continental America – let alone adjusting for the West Coast and Hawaii – organizing your sleeping schedule to accommodate prime viewing can be a challenging matter. That’s why we have compiled a list of late night sporting action for you.

Love short track? Set your alarm for 5:00a.m. EST. Biathlon? 6:15a.m. EST.

So, prepare your alarm clocks and get your coffee makers ready as the Olympics kick into full gear.

Short track kicks things off, with the men’s 1,5000m competition. South Koreans have every reason to feel optimistic with their Olympians’ chances as reigning world champion Seo Ri-Ya is heavily favored to win gold. On the women’s side, viewers will get a sneak peek at 18 year-old Maame Biney’s promise. The nation’s first Black American to qualify for the U.S. short track team will find herself in the midst of seasoned pros including South Korea’s three-time Olympic medalist Shim Suk-Hee and two-time world champion Choi Min-Jeung.

Plenty of other Americans are in action, including biathlete Susan Dunklee, as well as four Americans competing in the final of the ski jumping normal hill competition.

Take a look at all of the action occurring in the late hours of Friday night and into the early hours on Saturday.

Short Track

Though South Korea is fielding an exceptionally strong team, three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski is no stranger to Olympic grandeur and will be hoping to spring a surprise.

Men’s 1,500m Heats begin 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Men’s 1,500m Semifinals begin 6:20a.m. EST / 3:20a.m. PST

Women’s 500m Qualifying begins 6:50a.m. EST / 3:50a.m. PST

Men’s 1,500m Final begins 7:25a.m. EST / 4:25a.m. PST

Stream all events Live Here

Cross Country Skiing

Norway’s Marit Bjorgen could leave Pyeongchang as the most decorated Winter Olympian in history. Coming into PyeongChang, the skiier owns 10 medals to her name. Elsewhere, Jessie Diggins, who won the last World Cup event heading into the Olympics, will be looking to become the first American medalist for the sport.

Women’s Skiiathlon Stream Live Here 2:15a.m. EST / 11:15p.m. PST

Luge

Germany’s Felix Loch, two time defending gold medalist, returns to the Olympics seeking his third straight triumph. American lugers Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West will be looking to grab a spot on the podium.

Men’s Runs 1 and 2 Stream Live Here 5:10a.m. EST / 2:10a.m. PST

Speed Skating

The most successful Olympian in Sochi, the Dutch skater Ireen Wuest is again the favorite to win gold. Her compatriot Antoinette de Jong is expected to be her toughest competitor, along with Germany’s Claudia Pechstein.

Stream Live Here 6:00a.m. EST / 3:00a.m. PST

Biathlon

Susan Dunklee could very well be America’s first medalist in biathlon. Participating in the 7.5km sprint, her favorite event, the Vermont native must overcome a daunting field. Laura Dahlmeier of Germany won at least bronze in all six competitions of the six World Cup events in 2017, Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina is the two-time defending gold medalist, and Darya Domracheva possesses three gold medals of her own.

Women’s 7.5km Sprint Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Ski Jumping

Four American men making their Olympic debuts have a chance to medal in the normal hill final: Kevin Bickner, Michael Glasder, Casey Larson, and William Rhoads. It will take a massive effort for any of them to overtake Germany’s Andreas Wellinger or defending Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland.

Men’s Normal Hill Final Stream Live Here 7:35a.m. EST / 4:35a.m. PST