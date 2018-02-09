TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 9, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

The XXIII Olympiad officially opens in PyeongChang. For those who missed the live stream on NBCOlympics.com in the morning’s early hours, NBC will be airing its primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony tonight. The Opening Ceremony will be aired on 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST, anchored by co-hosts Mike Tirico and Katie Couric.

Erin Hamlin will be leading the Team USA contingent, it was announced on Wednesday. Hamlin became the first U.S. Olympian to win an Olympic singles luge medal, claiming the bronze in the 2014 Sochi Games. The United States has sent 244 athletes to PyeongChang, its largest-ever contingent for the Olympics.

North and South Korea will be marching together under one flag. Missing from this flag will be the South Korean Taeguk (the iconic red and blue sphere in the middle), and North Korea’s red, white and blue. Instead, a blue silhouette of the Korean peninsula will be displayed on a white background.

Opening Ceremony

In addition to its live television coverage, NBC will be airing its primetime show on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC  Sports app. Online and app coverage will also feature trivia about the countries and athletes, as well as real-time fact cards as the Ceremony unfolds.

Stream Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Snowboarding

In addition to the Opening Ceremony, the snowboarding competition will be kicking off as the men’s slopestyle qualifying rounds begin. Canada’s Max Parrot and Mark McMorris will be two of the biggest stars to watch. The multiple-times X Games medalists are entering the slopestyle with exceptionally high standards. Parrot will be hoping to improve upon his fifth place finish in Sochi to land on the podium, while McMorris will be looking to trade his 2014 bronze medal in for a 2018 gold.

Live Stream Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Curling

After a comfortable victory over Team OAR in the opening round, Matt and Becca Hamilton have been struggling in the mixed doubles competition. The sibling duo have dropped three straight draws since that opening victory, including a humbling 1-9 defeat versus South Korea. The Hamiltons have a chance to end their skid as they take on fellow strugglers China.

CHN vs. USA Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

NOR vs. FIN Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. SUI Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / PST

KOR vs. OAR Live Stream Here  7:05p.m. EST / PST

Alpine Skiing

The men’s downhill training sessions continue before the competition officially starts on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Live Stream Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST

Why isn’t one of world’s best snowboarders in PyeongChang?

Kadono
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 9, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Some projected Yuki Kadono to win an Olympic medal, but the Japanese snowboarder isn’t even on the entry list.

Kadono made his fourth X Games Aspen big air podium in the last five years two weeks ago. He is the first man to land back-to-back triple cork 1620s and believed to be the only one to land a quadruple cork 1980 (though not in a contest).

Yet he has not competed in an International Ski Federation event (like a World Cup or world championships) since August 2015, making him ineligible for the Olympics.

The Japanese Olympic Committee did not detail why when asked about it Wednesday. Kadono and Japan’s snowboard federation have not responded to Facebook messages or an email asking the same question.

But others have. A man with Japan’s Mainichi Newspapers company in PyeongChang and Olympic big air medal favorite Max Parrot of Canada, in separate interviews, said that Kadono violated Japanese law while he was in the U.S.

“His federation, they didn’t like it, so they kicked him off the national team,” said Parrot, the three-time reigning X Games big air champion. “His career for that ended. But we have other contests like Dew Tour, X Games, so he can still participate in those ones.”

Three other Canadian riders said they didn’t know the exact violation, but they knew there was an issue between Kadono and the Japanese federation.

The absence of the 21-year-old Kadono from slopestyle starting with qualifying Friday night (ET) and the new Olympic event of big air in two weeks is felt by the medal favorites.

“I’ve gotten to know Yuki pretty well over the last four years, and it is really tough not having him here,” said Mark McMorris, a four-time X Games Aspen slopestyle champion. “Japan’s obviously a really strict nation not letting him come. It’s kind of their loss at the end of the day. The kid’s so nice, such a great representative of snowboarding. He’s a really polite kid. It’s too bad.”

NBCOlympics.com: How to watch every snowboarding competition

For McMorris, the episode reminds him of Kazuhiro Kokubo, the Japanese rider who was barred from the 2010 Olympic Opening Ceremony by his federation for showing up in Vancouver with his shirt untucked, tie loosened and pants sagging below his waist.

Kadono’s violation is not believed to be along those lines.

“It’s an honor thing,” NBC Olympics analyst Todd Richards said. “The Japanese team, they don’t screw around.”

The Canadians could sweep big air or slopestyle in PyeongChang, but they would rather do it with the groundbreaking Japanese rider in the field.

“If he was here, he could definitely be a medal contender in big air and slope,” said Tyler Nicholson, the 2017 X Games slopestyle silver medalist from Ontario. “He’s done one of the gnarliest snowboard tricks that’s ever been done, a backside quadruple cork 1980. When I saw that, I was just mind-blown. … He did 16 to 16 [at the 2015 U.S. Open]. It still hasn’t been done [since]. Maybe at this event you’ll see it from some of the dudes, but not Yuki, unfortunately.”

U.S. skeleton sliders want global drug-testing standards to match those in U.S.

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — There was an offseason when U.S. skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender got a knock on her door from drug testers 19 times in the span of a few weeks. Sometimes they wanted blood. Sometimes they wanted urine. Often, they wanted both.

NBCOlympics.com: 2018 U.S. Olympic skeleton team

The process is annoying. It’s also effective, so Uhlaender and her teammates wonder why it’s not the global standard.

Uhlaender and other members of the U.S. skeleton team suggested Thursday that the rest of the world should follow the testing model employed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, especially with the ongoing fallout from the Russian doping scandal that saw widespread accusations of cheating and now a belief that many flat-out beat a broken system.

“I’d love if the global model adopted ours,” three-time U.S. men’s skeleton Olympian John Daly said. “We get tested pretty strictly, as does Canada. Everyone else? You talk to some of the other athletes, they don’t even know how to fill out the paperwork. The testing isn’t happening. We don’t care if our testing is strict. That’s fine with me. We just want the rest of the world to be like ours.”

It’s not the first time American athletes have offered this opinion. Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps took his pleas for change to Congress last year, saying that he does not believe “that I’ve stood up at international competitions and the rest of the field has been clean.”

Same goes these days for sliders, who saw many Russians sanctioned and banned by the International Olympic Committee — and many of those reinstated after appeals went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“I’m not in other nations’ testing pools, so I can’t speak exactly for how often they get tested,” said Matt Antoine, a two-time Olympian and the bronze medalist in men’s skeleton at the Sochi Games. “But my perception, talking to them, is we get tested considerably more than they do.”

Uhlaender finished fourth at the Sochi Olympics four years ago. When Russia’s Elena Nikitina was found by the IOC to have been part of the doping program at those Olympics, Uhlaender was expected to move up to Nikitina’s bronze-medal spot. But the CAS ruling essentially restored Nikitina’s medal, Uhlaender still doesn’t have one and now Nikitina is among those in PyeongChang fighting for a chance to compete.

NBCOlympics.com: See full skeleton schedule

“Mindblowing,” Uhlaender said. “I think initially when the IOC took such a strong stance to ban Russia and suspend the federation completely and strip the medals, it gave the athletes who are holding on to the spirit of sport hope and kind of strengthened our Olympic spirit. And then when CAS took that away, it did the opposite. So I think we’re all turning to the IOC for reform and to take a strong stance to give us that spirit back.

“We’re holding onto an Olympic spirit that feels like it’s dying.”

There are still 45 Russian athletes who are trying last-minute appeals with hopes of getting into the Olympics. Some coaches and support staff who were banned also are trying to win appeals before CAS, which is planning to issue decisions Friday — just hours before the opening ceremony.

Nikitina believes she will win, and said the Russians will fight for as long as they can. If they are successful, the IOC may have no choice but to accept athletes who they say are dopers.

“For me, if that’s allowed, my faith in the system will be heartbroken,” Uhlaender said.