Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

The XXIII Olympiad officially opens in PyeongChang. For those who missed the live stream on NBCOlympics.com in the morning’s early hours, NBC will be airing its primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony tonight. The Opening Ceremony will be aired on 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST, anchored by co-hosts Mike Tirico and Katie Couric.
Erin Hamlin will be leading the Team USA contingent, it was announced on Wednesday. Hamlin became the first U.S. Olympian to win an Olympic singles luge medal, claiming the bronze in the 2014 Sochi Games. The United States has sent 244 athletes to PyeongChang, its largest-ever contingent for the Olympics.
North and South Korea will be marching together under one flag. Missing from this flag will be the South Korean Taeguk (the iconic red and blue sphere in the middle), and North Korea’s red, white and blue. Instead, a blue silhouette of the Korean peninsula will be displayed on a white background.
Opening Ceremony
In addition to its live television coverage, NBC will be airing its primetime show on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Online and app coverage will also feature trivia about the countries and athletes, as well as real-time fact cards as the Ceremony unfolds.
Stream Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST
Snowboarding
In addition to the Opening Ceremony, the snowboarding competition will be kicking off as the men’s slopestyle qualifying rounds begin. Canada’s Max Parrot and Mark McMorris will be two of the biggest stars to watch. The multiple-times X Games medalists are entering the slopestyle with exceptionally high standards. Parrot will be hoping to improve upon his fifth place finish in Sochi to land on the podium, while McMorris will be looking to trade his 2014 bronze medal in for a 2018 gold.
Live Stream Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST
Curling
After a comfortable victory over Team OAR in the opening round, Matt and Becca Hamilton have been struggling in the mixed doubles competition. The sibling duo have dropped three straight draws since that opening victory, including a humbling 1-9 defeat versus South Korea. The Hamiltons have a chance to end their skid as they take on fellow strugglers China.
CHN vs. USA Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST
NOR vs. FIN Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST
CAN vs. SUI Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / PST
KOR vs. OAR Live Stream Here 7:05p.m. EST / PST
Alpine Skiing
The men’s downhill training sessions continue before the competition officially starts on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Live Stream Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST