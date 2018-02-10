Coach knows his starter in net for US opener, he won’t tell

TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
By Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Robb Stauber knows who will start in net when the Americans kick off their quest for Olympic gold. The U.S. coach simply chooses not to share that information just yet.
He also hasn’t told his trio of goaltenders yet either.

Not that waiting to hear who gets the honor of playing Sunday against Finland is bothering Maddie Rooney, Alex Rigsby or Nicole Hensley. They’re all preparing as if Stauber will be tapping them first as the Americans look to end the country’s 20-year stretch without Olympic gold.

“I think we all just need to be ready to go,” Rooney said after practice Saturday. “We’re all competing for the No. 1 spot, and I think we’re all ready to go. Just waiting on the call.”

us men's hockey
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 1:25 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Thrown together from leagues all over the world, the players shook hands and introduced themselves to teammates they’d never met but know well thanks to a bit of technology.

Long before their first practice together Friday, members of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team connected via a group chat. They talked hockey, logistics and life, and it’s already paying dividends.

“When we get in the locker room today, we feel like we’ve known each other for a while,” forward Brian O’Neill said.

The U.S. was among the final teams to get on the ice together as a group, save for many playing at the pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup in November. With just five practices to get up to speed with coach Tony Granato and each other, the group chat and a website to study various systems were essential to bonding and developing camaraderie. Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato told her brother such bonding was key in a short international tournament.

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 10, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Few teams are quite as dominant as the Canadian men’s snowboard slopestyle team. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see four Maple Leafs at the top of the standings. Mark McMorris and Max Parrot are the two big names to look out for today and could quickly put Canada atop the overall medal race. These two athletes, whose trickery on the slopes is boundless, are nearly beatable; yet, the American team did pull off a surprising gold medal in 2014. Do look out for Red Gerard. His strong performance on Friday keeps him in the hunt to become one of the youngest American Olympic medalists.

Elsewhere around the grounds, the figure skating team competition resumes with the ladies short program and short dance. Airing on NBC primetime, Team USA will be competing to remain in the hunt to advance to the second phase of the competition. Currently sitting 2nd, a decent showing will essentially secure a place in the latter stages of the tournament.

Figure Skating

Bradie Tennell will be making her Olympic debut tonight in the ladies short program. The Olympic rookie will be taking a page out of Korean culture, performing to a medley of songs from the film Taegukgi. She will be followed by Maia and Alex Shibutani, who will be performing the pairs ice dance. The Shibutanis have some Olympic experience, competing in the Sochi Games (though not for the team event).

Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. EST

Snowboard

While the Norwegian, Canadian teams are grabbing the spotlight in the slopestyle competition, New Zealand’s Carlos Garcia Knight posted a very strong performance in qualification, finishing second in his heat behind McMorris. Don’t sleep on this Kiwi; he could very well spoil the party.

Meanwhile, Jamie Anderson will begin her Olympic gold medal defense as the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualification begins. Anderson remains a top candidate to win gold. Hailey Langland and Julia Marino could be two potential dark horses for the tournament.

Men’s Slopestyle Final Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying Stream Live Here 11:30p.m. EST / 8:30p.m. PST

Curling

After a 4-6 loss to China, Becca and Matt Hamilton’s chance of medaling in the mixed doubles event is essentially dashed. Canada and Norway, meanwhile, have been looking like serious medal contenders throughout round robin play. Canada faces a difficult test tonight, though, taking on hosts South Korea.

NOR vs. CHN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

FIN vs. USA Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

SUI vs. OAR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

The sport’s first medal event, the men’s normal downhill, will be featured tonight. Kjetil Jansrud, one of Norway’s “Attacking Vikings,” netted the fastest time in training and is expected to maintain his sharp form; meanwhile, Austria’s Matthias is hoping to defend his 2014 Olympics gold medal. The current leader atop the World Cup rankings, Beat Feuz, is also expecting to dethrone Matthias.

Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST