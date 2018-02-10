Curlers Matt Hamilton and John Morris share a “broomstacking” drink

Even though the United States’ mixed doubles curling team was eliminated from medal contention Friday, that doesn’t mean team members Matt and Becca Hamilton can’t still enjoy their time in PyeongChang.
Matt Hamilton met up with Canadian mixed doubles curler John Morris for what appears to be the age old curling tradition of “broomstacking.”
Morris posted a photo on Instagram of him and Hamilton with their arms around each other holding beers (Molson, because he is Canadian of course).
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — One by one, some of the biggest names in figure skating tumbled to their backsides inside Gangneung Ice Arena, the opening day of their Pyeongchang Olympics program going nothing like planned.
Patrick Chan of Canada hit the deck first. Nathan Chen of the U.S. followed him. Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada was next, falling twice during his short program as part of the team competition.
They all had a readily available excuse: early-morning starts.
“I did a few simulations in the morning and I was like, ‘That was rough,'” said Adam Rippon, who will tackle the team free skate for the U.S. on Monday. “I’ve been getting to bed really early and waking up a few hours before practice, just to kind of move the day forward.”
Competition is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time, so that means athletes are setting their alarm clocks and coffeemakers for 5 a.m. That gives them about an hour to wipe the sleep from their eyes, get dressed and board the bus to the arena for 7 a.m. practice.
Wind gusts up 72 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour) have delayed the men’s downhill, the opening Alpine skiing event of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
The event, which was scheduled for Saturday night, will take place at a future date to be determined. Check back for updates.
Austria’s Matthias Mayer is hoping to become the first man to successfully defend an Olympic downhill gold medal.
