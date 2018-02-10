Kick Some Hiney, Biney: Father cheers on groundbreaking short tracker

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Maame Biney’s biggest fan arrived too late to see her practice for her Olympic debut.

Biney’s father, Kweku, slipped into a seat at the short track training center in time to wave to his 18-year-old daughter, who was preparing to leave the ice after Friday’s session.

NBCOlymipcs.com: Watch Maame Biney’s best moments at U.S. Olympic short track speed trials

The elder Biney will be in the stands on Saturday to watch Maame compete in the 500-meter heats. He’s hoping to bring his homemade sign from the U.S. trials reading: “Kick some hiney Biney.”

“I’m not driving so it might be hard to carry,” said Kweku Biney, who is commuting from Seoul, about two hours away from the Olympics by train.

Read more and find out full short track schedule