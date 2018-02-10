Kick Some Hiney, Biney: Father cheers on groundbreaking short tracker

Maame Biney’s biggest fan arrived too late to see her practice for her Olympic debut.
Biney’s father, Kweku, slipped into a seat at the short track training center in time to wave to his 18-year-old daughter, who was preparing to leave the ice after Friday’s session.
The elder Biney will be in the stands on Saturday to watch Maame compete in the 500-meter heats. He’s hoping to bring his homemade sign from the U.S. trials reading: “Kick some hiney Biney.”
“I’m not driving so it might be hard to carry,” said Kweku Biney, who is commuting from Seoul, about two hours away from the Olympics by train.
Maame Biney advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 500m short track event, finishing second in her heat with a time of 43.665 seconds. She will be the sole American in the quarterfinals of the event after Lana Gehring finished third in her heat.
Only the top two from each heat advance to the quarterfinals.
500m World Record holder Elise Christie of finished first in her heat. The Briton posted a new Olympic Record of 42.872 seconds. Shim Suk-hee of South Korea, a three-time Olympic medalist in the same heat as the World Record holder, failed to advance.
The quarterfinals of the women’s 500m short track begin on February 13.
The men’s snowboard slopestyle final is set up to be a clash of superpowers, as Canada and Norway — the two strongest countries in this event — both qualified their full roster of four riders.
But there is one young American who could upset the balance of power.
Saturday’s qualifying round was divided into two heats. In order to advance to the final, riders needed to finish top six in their heat.
The first heat was dominated by Norway, as three of the top six riders hailed from the Scandinavian country.
The highest-scoring run of that heat was put down by Marcus Kleveland, who landed a cab 1260 and a backside 1440 on the final two jumps. Kleveland is the back-to-back X Games slopestyle champion and one of the top favorites for gold in both slopestyle and big air.
